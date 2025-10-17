Posted in: Comics, Oni Press, Solicits | Tagged: Pink Monsters, White Shadows

Oni Press' January 2026 Full Solicits – Pink Monsters & White Shadows

The first of the new January 2026 solicits and solicitations to drop, from Oni Press, includes the launch of Spirit Of The Shadows by Nick Cagnetti and Daniel Ziegler, as well as the continuing end of Rick And Morty… along with graphic novels Pink Monsters and White Shadows.

SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS #1 (OF 5)

Written by NICK CAGNETTI & DANIEL ZIEGLER

Art by NICK CAGNETTI

Cover A by NICK CAGNETTI

Cover B by DAVID LAFUENTE

Cover C by KARL KERSCHL

Cover D by MATT LESNIEWSKI

Full Art Variant (1:10) by NICK CAGNETTI

B&W Variant (1:20) by MATT LESNIEWSKI

Full Art Variant (1:50) by KARL KERSCHL

EMBRACE YOUR FEAR . . . THE SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS DRAWS NEAR! From the darkest recesses within acclaimed cartoonist Nick Cagnetti (Pink Lemonade, XINO) and co-creator Daniel Ziegler (Elodie) comes the most visually stunning, outrageously otherworldly, and hauntingly heartfelt superhero-horror hit of 2026!

Once, Erik Leroux was a mortal musician, selflessly devoted to his music and his true love, Katrina . . . until his sudden death plunged his soul into the carnival-like torments of the Spirit World beyond our own. Now, reborn as a phantom with fleeting memories of his life among the living, and forever cursed to bear the arcane costume his corpse wore to the grave, Erik will claw his way back from the infernal planes to uncover the mysteries of his own life . . . and avenge the dark sins that transformed him into the SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 28, 2026



RICK AND MORTY THE END #2 (OF 6)

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

Art by JARRETT WILLIAMS

Cover A by DAVE BARDIN

Cover B by TROY LITTLE

Most Wanted Variant (1:10) by PHIL MURPHY

Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

IT'S ALL OVER—ALMOST! Dangerously deranged interdimensional masterminds Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and Jarrett Williams (Speed Force) are counting down to the end of all things, and no one is ready for what's coming next—especially RICK AND MORTY!

A super-team of B-list heroes and bounty hunters has formed the dorkiest posse in the universe to find and capture the most-wanted man in history: Rick Sanchez. Organized by the Parmesan Universe after Rick's antics [see: everything he's ever done], this not-so-super team decides the best way to capture Rick is to send Morty to bring his grandfather in peacefully. But, through his own interdimensional genius, it turns out that Rick has been hiding out in idealized self-fan fiction! So Morty is about to surprise Rick in the last place he'd ever expect: his own imagination! (And yes, that is a terrible idea!)

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 7, 2026



ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #9

Written by NICK WINN & ELIZABETH BREI

Art by AUSTIN BAECHLE & CLEONIQUE HILSACA

Cover A by NICK WINN

Cover B by AUSTIN BAECHLE

Cover C COMPUTER PRINCESS BLUE SKETCH Variant

Variant (1:10) by JUSTASUTA

Variant (1:20) by NICOLE GOUX

B&W Variant (1:50) by NICK WINN

ALL-NEW ARC! ALL-NEW JUMPING-ON POINT! HANDBOOK HEROES STARTS HERE!

With the Enchiridion—the famed guide for adventurers—seemingly gone for good, Finn and Jake set out to make their own handbook on how to be a hero! (See what we did there?)

Armed (literally) with new tech from Computer Princess, the best of buds aim to record all the sword swings, fighting styles, sick dance moves, and weird junk they can find. But what happens when they run into perhaps their most terrifying adversary yet—Robot Finn, who's going around being all unheroic and totally besmirching the real Finn's good name! Can our heroes—with the help of some familiar faces—get to the bottom of this mechanical mystery?!

From cartoonist and animator Nick Winn (Bloody Mary) and the series' next stellar artist, Austin Baechle (Sesame Street), Handbook Heroes! is the perfect jumping-on point for new readers and old fans!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 21, 2026



CROWNSVILLE #3 (OF 5)

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art by ELIA BONETTI

Cover A by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover B by ELIA BONETTI

Full ArtVariant (1:10) by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

The MUST-READ HORROR HIT of the year continues as master storyteller Rodney Barnes (Batman: Full Moon, Killadelphia) and phenomenal artist Elia Bonetti (Darth Vader) go deeper in the mystery of the murders inside a tragedy-laden asylum with a tragically haunted history that cannot be held back any longer . . .

Mysterious deaths at the long-defunct Crownsville mental institution have driven Maryland detective Mike Simms and reporter Paul Blair to dig deeper into the events that forced the infamous facility to close its doors, and what they find is a secret DYING to get out! But as they pursue the case, it is revealed that their own connections to this terrible place are proving to be much closer than either could have imagined. Both with troubled pasts, is it possible that their own lives were unknowingly defined by the ominous shadow the Crownsville institution cast over this quiet Maryland community? Can they live with what they find? And will what they find LET THEM LIVE?

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 14, 2026



EC CATACOMB OF TORMENT #7

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, SARAH GAILEY, & GREG PAK

Art by ERIC BATTLE, TOM FOWLER, & SAMI KIVELA

Cover A by ARIEL OLIVETTI

Cover B by TOM FOWLER

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by SHAWN MCMANUS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

Archive Edition (1:50) by PATRICIA MARTÍN

Happy Ghoul Year! Any resolutions? HOW ABOUT READING MORE EC COMICS?! You're in luck—the Tormentor has been saving a blood-drenched new issue of CATACOMB OF TORMENT just for you!

The centerpiece of this month's joyously depraved New Year's revelry: Join writers Meghan Fitzmartin (Tim Drake: Robin), Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Greg Pak (World War Hulk) as they raise—and drop!—the guillotine on their terrifyingly talented artistic collaborators, including Eric Battle (Hardware), Tom Fowler (The Books of Magic), and Sami Kivela (Abbott)!

Heads will roll! (That's what we were hoping for, heh heh!)

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 14, 2026



EC CRUEL UNIVERSE 2 #6 (OF 12)

Written by CORINNA BECHKO, MARIA INGRANDE MORA, & GREG PAK

Art by SEBASTIAN CABROL, FABIANA MASCOLO, & KELLY WILLIAMS

Cover A by MIKE HUDDLESTON

Cover B by TOM FOWLER

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by ALBERT MONTEYS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

Archive Edition (1:50) by MALACHI WARD

You've just landed on a barren, alien world . . . cold, remote, and devoid of any signs of life . . . except for the ominous, throbbing hum from the planetary core that drills a message straight into the synapses of your human nervous system: THE NEW ISSUE OF CRUEL UNIVERSE IS HERE! SURRENDER YOURSELF! OR BE ATOMIZED!

In this galaxy or the next, you'd be a fool to miss EC Comics' Eisner- and Ringo Award–nominated sensation as it hurtles forward with all-new tales of twisted science and terrifying tech! Join writers Corinna Bechko (EC's Blood Type), Maria Ingrande Mora (Ranger Academy), and Greg Pak (Ronin Island) alongside artists Sebastian Cabrol (The Seasons Have Teeth), Fabiana Mascolo (Catwoman), and Kelly Williams (The Dead and the Damned) as they rewire the strands of EC's immortal DNA into a new kind of inhuman monstrosity!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 7, 2026



HIGH STRANGENESS #4 (OF 5)

Written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI & DANIEL NOAH

Art by CHLOE STAWSKI

Cover A by CHLOE STAWSKI

Cover B by VALENTINE SMITH

Cover C by BECCA CAREY

Full Art Variant (1:10) by CHLOE STAWSKI

Inspired by firsthand paranormal encounters at the liminal edges of human perception, SpectreVision co-founder and real-life experiencer Daniel Noah joins acclaimed writer Cecil Castellucci (Shade the Changing Woman) and rising star Chloe Stawski (Sapphic Pulp) for our fourth incursion into the unifying forces behind startling phenomena—UFOs, hauntings, anomalous animals, and more—with a tale of deep-black government experiments, psychic research, and destiny among the stars . . .

Adeline is a lonely, lost aspiring artist. Raised in foster care and languishing in the cruelty and ignorance of turn-of-the-millenium America, her life is without direction or higher purpose. But when she's recruited by a mysterious program that seeks to study her latent telepathic abilities inside a deep-underground military base, she starts down a path she was maybe always traveling . . . a path that reaches a major crossroads when she meets the ethereal Lyriana and finds her long-lost spiritual connection in the process. But when Lyriana suddenly disappears, Adeline must question the true nature of her new masters . . . and test the limits of her abilities to see if love truly is eternal.

$7.99 | 40 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 14, 2026



BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #8

Written by MATT HOTSON

Art by JORDI TARRAGONA

Cover A by EDU SOUZA

Handbook Variant by DOTUN AKANDE

Variant Cover (1:10) by V KEN MARION

Full Art Variant (1:20) by V KEN MARION

Out-of-this-world creators Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and Jordi Tarragona (Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps) rocket Throttle, Modo, and the late (or so they think!) Vinnie into their strangest mission yet!

The Biker Mice blast into the most bizarre corner of the galaxy—the villainous Lectromag's sprawling deep-space stronghold known only as the Merge! Still reeling from the loss of their best bro, Throttle and Modo must push past their grief . . . but the Plutarkians aren't giving them time to breathe. With a galaxy-wide bounty on their heads, every mercenary from here to the Large Magellanic Cloud is out for their tails!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 21, 2026



CEMETERY KIDS DONT DIE: VOL 2: RUN RABID

Written by ZAC THOMPSON

Art and Cover by DANIEL IRIZARRI

One year ago, four friends escaped the unrelenting terror of the video game called Nightmare Cemetery. After spending endless hours locked into the innovative Dreamwave—the first gaming console played entirely while you sleep—in order to save one of their own from the game's all-too-real consequences, they survived . . . barely.

But after their harrowing rescue, they've decided they've had enough of Nightmare Cemetery and its enigmatic final boss, the King of Sleep. That is, until the newest DLC, The Blighted Sprawl, suddenly appears online with a promise to reveal the truth of what actually lurks at the heart of Nightmare Cemetery's digital darkness . . . and why its effects are now bleeding out into the real world in an array of bizarre and disturbing new ways.

From writer Zac Thompson (Into the Unbeing) and illustrator Daniel Irizarri (Judge Dread, XINO) comes the next chilling chapter of cybernetic horror with Cemetery Kids Run Rabid.

$19.99 | 96 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 13, 2026



PINK MONSTERS

Written by CLAUS DANIEL HERMANN

Art and Cover by CLAUS DANIEL HERMANN

Pink Monsters is a moving and quiet coming-of-age story and the American comics debut of acclaimed German creator Claus Daniel Herrmann.

Frank is fourteen, in the midst of puberty, and slowly but surely realizing that he is gay. Despite his shyness, he is popular at school because of his talent for drawing: All the cool boys want an original drawing of his monsters to hang in their rooms. Meanwhile, Frank's father is suffering from depression. His illness is so serious that Frank's mother gives up on traditional medicine and contacts an esoteric healer named Thea. The charismatic woman not only gives his parents new hope, but the emotionally insecure Frank also finds security in her secret knowledge. But when Thea blames Frank's drawings for his father's illness and later makes him feel guilty about his sexual orientation, Frank must jeopardize his relationship with his parents in order to truly become himself.

$29.99 | 208 PGS. | PARTIAL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 27, 2026



WHITE SHADOWS

Written by ANTOINE OZANAM

Art and Cover by ANTOINE CARRION

Deception can be a deadly thing . . .

A kidnapped prince may be the key to a kingdom in conflict. But the beast who took the boy may pose more threat than the hushed fairy tales suggest… One of Antoine Carrion's first published works, White Shadows is medieval intrigue in the fine tradition of George R.R. Martin, full of hidden political agendas woven between a wide cast of players who are individually dead set on occupying the throne. With hints of the supernatural underlying everyone's fears, this tale by writer Antoine Ozanam will have you imagining what else might be at work. And given Antoine Carrion's beautiful scenery, your imagination will be well fed.

$24.99 | 104 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 21, 2026



NILS: THE TREE OF LIFE

Written by JEROME HAMON

Art and Cover by ANTOINE CARRION

The struggle between man and nature comes to a climax!

This ecological future fantasy by writer Jerome Hamon tells the story of a young man and his father searching for clues as to why life has ceased to thrive. Their journey will uncover a supernatural conspiracy between the nearby high-tech kingdom and their ruinous pursuit of eternal life. Mix in the return of long-forgotten (and jealous) gods and you have a surreal fantasy of truly Wagnerian scope.

Out of print for two years, this new edition features a brand-new cover and back matter gallery of additional artwork and concept design.

$24.99 | 192 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 21, 2026



BANANA SIOULE: VOL 3: X

Written by MICHAEL SANLAVAILLE

Art and Cover by MICHAEL SANLAVAILLE

IN THIS GAME, ANYTHING GOES!

Helena Silver has come a long way from the countryside to stadiums packed with screaming fans. Gifted in the ultra-brutal sport of Sioule, she joined the equally talented Soni Daktari's team, and the competition for respect within the league has taken on a whole new dimension. The competitions are punishing but the victories are intoxicating, and the sponsors begin to take an interest in Helena. Shunning the publicity and remaining true to herself, she risks making enemies who won't hesitate to use their power to undermine her success. She'll need all her strength to stand up to her opponents who are waiting to see her fall . . .

Michael Sanlaville (Lastman) declares his love for shonen manga through this explosive sports series that follows the journey of a radiant heroine. A third volume full of action and adrenaline that concludes Helena's arc by addressing the issue of sexism in sports, celebrity, and friendship.

$19.99 | 208 PGS. | BLACK & WHITE | ON SALE JANUARY 7, 2026



OGREST: VOL 3

Written by MIG

Art and Cover by MIG

Set within the video-game universe of Wakfu, the popular online role-playing game and animated series on Netflix!

While the alchemist wizard Otomai waits alone on his island . . . Ogrest is on his way to Harebourg's Castle to find Dathura, the divine doll he loves so dearly. Transformed into a fighter, he doesn't know that he's heading straight for trouble in the form of the Brotherhood. Dathura and Ogrest find themselves in the center of this secret organization's plot!

$19.99 | 240 PGS. | BLACK & WHITE | ON SALE JANUARY 7, 2026



MFKZ: VOL 4: DE4D END

Written by GUILLAUME 'RUN' RENARD

Art and Cover by GUILLAUME 'RUN' RENARD

Based on the Netflix film of the same name, this award-winning comic book series has taken the US by storm!

DMC is in the grip of growing riots, which are starting to look like a full-blown civil war: The repression by section Z-7 is so fierce that the city's worst gangs and rebellious citizens are coming together under a common and unifying color: green. While the city is the scene of violent pitched battles, Angelino, Vinz, and Willy, finally reunited and still losers, decide to return to the old neighborhood, where Willy claims to have a large sum of money hidden under the floor of his home. But the alien Macho invasion transforms DMC into an infernal blaze from which no one seems able to escape . . .

$24.99 | 144 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 14, 2026

