Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, Artgerm, blind bags, j scott campbell, peach momoko, Queen In Black

Marvel Promises Only Exclusive Covers In Queen In Black #1 Blind Bags

Marvel Comics promises that you will only find exclusive covers in the Queen In Black #1 True Believers Blind Bags, honest.

Article Summary Marvel's Queen In Black #1 True Believers Blind Bags feature only exclusive variant covers for collectors

All blind bag variants are not available for regular ordering, ensuring true exclusivity this time

Featured artists include Artgerm, Gurihiru, Jeehyung Lee, Pat Gleason, Ryan Stegman, and more

Super-rare sketch covers and connecting covers by David Marquez add surprises for fans and collectors

Marvel Comics has revealked some of the variant covers and offerings coming in the True Belivers Blind Bags for Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello, publishing on the 1st of July, as well as a first look at the comic in question, and the Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day prelude story in the Amazing Spider-Man #1000/Queen In Black #1 CGD edition for the 2nd of May. There will be regular orderable covers by J. Scott Campbell, Jeehyung Lee, John Romita Jr., and Pat Gleason's latest "Webhead" variant cover. But this time, True Believers Blind Bag exclusive covers will only contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering. Some were disappointed with Ultimate Endgame (and will be disappointed by Daredevil) just to find the main cover or regular open-to-order variant covers in there. As Bleeding Cool first reported, that will change for Queen In Black. The covers inside can only be found in True Believers Blind Bags, including these by Artgerm and Gurihiru. Other blind bag exclusives include a virgin edition of Jeehyung Lee's variant cover, an alternate "Webhead" cover by Pat Gleason, to be revealed at a later date, and the previously shown promotional image by David Marquez, presented as two connecting covers. And again, there will be super-rare, exclusive covers by surprise contributors, including hand-drawn, one-of-a-kind sketch covers.

EACH BLIND BAG CONTAINS ONE OF THESE VARIANT COVERS TO QUEEN IN BLACK #1, EXCLUSIVE TO TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS:

· DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

· SWIMSUIT VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

· JEFF AND KNULL VARIANT COVER BY GURIHURU

· ALTERNATE WEBHEAD FOIL VARIANT COVER BY PAT GLEASON

· VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

· VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

· VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

· VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

· ALTERNATE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

· MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

· ALL BLACK BLANK VARIANT COVER

· CONNECTING VARIANT COVER A BY DAVID MARQUEZ

· CONNECTING VARIANT COVER B BY DAVID MARQUEZ

· OR SEVERAL RARE, HAND DRAWN SKETCH COVERS BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS!

"HEL ON EARTH! On the farthest edges of the solar system, Knull, God of the Void, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth…but Hela of Asgard might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy's deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war… with Venom, Mary Jane, Dylan Brock and the entire Marvel super hero pantheon caught right in the middle! "The only threat bigger than one evil God is two of them fighting each other, with Earth caught right in the middle," Ewing shared. "As an old-school '60s Marvel villain, Hela's a great match-up against the newer school of Knull, especially given the steps she's been taking to get onto his level. There can only be one winner – but whoever wins, it's the worst news possible for our heroes."

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