Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Cult Of The Lamb, fcbd, free comic book day, rick and morty

Oni Press' March 2026 Full Solicits: Cult Of The Lamb To Rick & Morty

Oni Press' March 2026 Full Solicits: From Cult Of The Lamb to Rick And Morty

Article Summary Oni Press delivers a wild March 2026 lineup, from horror and sci-fi to cult favorites and innovative debuts.

Major launches include Dead Teenagers #1, Mind MGMT: New & Improved, and Rick & Morty: The End #4.

Graphic novels like Space Relic Hunters, Shin Zero, and Live Memorium expand Oni Press's bold storytelling.

Cult of the Lamb’s special finale headlines an eclectic month packed with chilling and fantastical tales.

Oni Press is unleashing a torrent of paranoia, horror, and unbridled weirdness in their March 2026 solicits and solicitations, starting with a mind-altering Free Comic Book Day special on May 2nd that serves as Matt Kindt's Flux House imprint's psychic recruitment tool—a double-feature packed with brand-new short stories previewing the shadowy mental espionage of Mind MGMT: New And Improved and the explosive commando chaos of Fort Psycho, co-created with Brian Hurtt. March hits hard with Jude Ellison S. Doyle and Caitlin Yarsky's Dead Teenagers #1, a savage '90s slasher loop that traps five friends in an endlessly escalating prom-night purgatory; the double-sized, betrayal-soaked finale of Cult Of The Lamb: Last Sacrament Special and graphic novels like the blockbuster space opera Space Relic Hunters, the post-kaiju disillusionment saga Shin Zero, the cyberpunk memory spiral Live Memorium, and Ogrest Vol. 05. Archie Comics? That's all to come later in the year…

MIND MGMT / FORT PSYCHO FCBD 2026 SPECIAL

Written by MATT KINDT

Art by BRIAN HURTT & MATT KINDT

Cover by BRIAN HURTT & MATT KINDT

From the mind of New York Times best-selling, Eisner Award-nominated creative powerhouse Matt Kindt (BRZRKR), welcome to FLUX HOUSE – the first and only comics imprint designed to conjoin directly with your nervous system to deliver controlled bursts of paranoia, anxiety, and adrenaline as designated by our mysterious benefactors at Oni Press.

Before the arrival of Kindt's first two shrapnel-laced new series under the FLUX HOUSE banner – MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED in June, and FORT PSYCHO with co-creator/artist Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun) in August – experience the psychotropic effects of FLUX HOUSE firsthand with this EXCLUSIVE DOUBLE FEATURE … featuring TWO BRAND-NEW SHORT STORIES debuting first right here, ONLY ON FREE COMIC BOOK DAY!

First: Congratulations! You have been selected to join the ranks of MIND MGMT – the secretive agency rumored to influence global affairs from the shadows through assassination, sabotage, and psychic espionage. In the hands of our elite instructors, you will be schooled in the exotic arts of mental manipulation, information warfare, subliminal conditioning, and more. This comic book is part of your training. Read on to discover who we are, who we are fighting, and why our lives are no longer our own in this self-contained, educational introduction to the vast underground network we call MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1, as written and drawn by Matt Kindt.

Then: BOOM! BANG! DUCK! For the international commandos codenamed SHIV, LYCAN, and DRAGONFLY, a routine mission to catch-and-kill a fugitive from the world's most wanted terror sect is about to go very, very wrong. Who are THE SEVEN SEALS? And what terrible price will the men and women of FORT PSYCHO pay to bring them to justice? Master storytellers Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt present an all-new, high-octane prelude to the events of FORT PSYCHO #1 – the action comic so extreme, it might just catch on fire.

24 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 2, 2026

DEAD TEENAGERS #1

Written by JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE

Art by CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover A by NAOMI FRANQ

Cover B by KEYLA VALERIO

Cover C by CAITLIN YARSKY

Full Art Variant (1:10) by NAOMI FRANQ

Full Art Variant (1:20) by BRANDT&STEIN

THERE'S NO ESCAPING HIGH SCHOOL! Since 1997, five friends have been trapped in the ultimate nightmare as a mysterious entity forces them to relive their first prom night over and over again . . . and re-kills them in new and increasingly insane ways each time. They dress up. They party. They make out. And no matter what they try to change, they always die . . . until now. Something is about to break the cycle that has kept Alicia, J.T., Ryder, Brandy, and their group of friends locked in a bizarre purgatory beyond all understanding . . . but what they find on the other side will be the most disturbing revelation of all.

Hell is the '90s in this brash and brutal, genre-distorting ode to the generation that gave us Scream and Buffy the Vampire Slayer—and what's become of them since—as GLAAD Award–nominated writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Maw, Be Not Afraid) and hyper-talented artist Caitlin Yarsky (Black Hammer Reborn, EC's Cruel Universe) unleash the year's most clever and compulsively page-turning horror thriller.

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MARCH 18, 2026

CULT OF THE LAMB LAST SACRAMENT SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by TROY LITTLE

Cover A by TROY LITTLE

Cover B by RIAN GONZALES

Black Sketch Variant

Foil Variant ($9.99) by RIAN GONZALES

In partnership with Devolver Digital and Massive Monster, Oni Press presents the epic culmination of Cult of the Lamb's groundbreaking comics expansion from esteemed creators Alex Paknadel (Cyclops) and Troy Little (Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas: The Graphic Novel) in our next double-sized, 48-page special!

The cult is decimated and its faith shaken in the wake of a shocking and bloody betrayal. Power, duty, and determination will all be tested as Lamb must reckon with the remaining threats of the Old Faith Meanwhile, Ratau—still firm in his faith in the Red Crown—tries to protect and guide Lamb's remaining followers and undermine the blasphemy of the rival camp. As The One Who Waits prepares their return, great sacrifices must be weighed for the future of the Cult of the Lamb.

$7.99 | 48 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MARCH 4, 2026

MURDER DRONES #2

Written by WYATT KENNEDY

Art by JO MI-GYEONG

Cover A by ALESSIO ZONNO

Cover B by JO MI-GYEONG

Full Art Variant (1:10) by JO MI-GYEONG

Full Art Variant (1:20) by PATRICIA MARTÍN

ROBOTS! REBELLION! AND THIS SICK-AS-HELL RAILGUN! From Glitch Productions and Oni Press, the record-shattering adaptation of the groundbreaking animated series from writer Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Wiccan: Witches' Road) and Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve) continues!

Following the annihilation of the human colonists once tasked with gutting its resources in order to maximize shareholder value, the remote exoplanet of Copper 9 stands in ruin. But, beneath the surface, the colonists' robotic worker drones have built a new kind of life for themselves with purpose, schools, doors, and card games! Now, teenage drone Uzi has made an unlikely bestie in Disassembly Drone N, whose primary purpose, until very recently, was to destroy the worker drones (for reasons). But it's not just prom dates and awkward silences for these two wacky kids. A mysterious force continues to stalk the drone population from within, leaving a bloody trail of bodies in its wake. It's a real drag!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MARCH 25, 2026

AUTUMN KINGDOM THE WRAITHBOUND QUEEN #2 (OF 4)

Written by CULLEN BUNN

Art by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover A by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover B by ITO

Cover C by MAX DUNBAR

Full Art Variant (1:10) by ITO

A FAMILY DIVIDED! From Eisner Award nominee Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun) and astonishing artist Christopher Mitten (Hellboy & the B.P.R.D.), the acclaimed fantasy-horror saga reaches an adrenaline-racing crescendo!

A horde of goblins, fairies, and trolls stands against sisters Sommer and Winters as they venture deeper into the magical realm in search of their missing father. As Sommer prepares to enter a new battleground, Winter encounters a mysterious new fae creature who hints at the unearthly origins of the giant sword the sisters wield. Battered, bloody, and separated for the first time, they have finally reached the point of no return . . . and the Autumn Kingdom still has more secrets to yet surrender!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MARCH 4, 2026

SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS #3

Written by NICK CAGNETTI, DANIEL ZIEGLER

Art by NICK CAGNETTI

Cover A by NICK CAGNETTI

Cover B by GREY WILLIAMSON

Full Art Variant (1:10) by NICK CAGNETTI

Outrageously otherworldly creators Nick Cagnetti (Pink Lemonade) and Daniel Ziegler (Elodi) continue the superhero horror sensation of 2026 with a brand-new chapter that raises the stakes—and raises the dead!

Leroux has been plucked from the spirit world and thrust back into the land of the living. Haunted by memories of his death and the strange forces that led to his untimely ending, Erik now finds himself at the mercy of the vengeful witch Helena. But what dark thread ties their fates together?

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MARCH 25, 2026

EC CATACOMB OF TORMENT #9

Written by JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE, CELESTE BRONFMAN, JOE R. LANSDALE

Art by FELIPE CUNHA, DAVID LAPHAM, MALACHI WARD

Cover A by ARIEL OLIVETTI

Cover B by YANICK PAQUETTE

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by SHAWN MCMANUS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by YANICK PAQUETTE

Archive Edition (1:50) by PATRICIA MARTIN

WAKE UP AND SMELL THE CORPSES! Welcome back to the endless maze of the Tormentor's catacombs . . . where the flesh is freshly flayed and the worst is always yet to come!

In the malevolent EC Comics manner, breathe in that acrid stench and prepare for three ribcage-thrumming tales of trepidation wrought from the gaping maws of our latest victims . . . ahem, contributors: Celeste Bronfman (Star Trek, My Little Pony), Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Dead Teenagers, Be Not Afraid), Malachi Ward (Black Hammer Reborn), and more!

Plus: A malicious milestone only in this issue: 11-time Bram Stoker Award winner, horror maestro, and certified comics legend Joe R. Lansdale (Jonah Hex: Two-Gun Mojo, Batman: The Animated Series) makes his long-awaited EC Comics debut!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MARCH 18, 2026

EC CRUEL UNIVERSE 2 #8 (OF 12)

Written by MIKE CAREY, MELISSA FLORES, JEFF JENSEN

Art by DANIEL GETE, KANO, LUKAS KETNER

Cover A by MIGUEL MERCADO

Cover B by TOM FOWLER

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by ALBERT MONTEYS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

Archive Edition (1:50) by MALACHI WARD

What's that in the sky? A flaming meteor, hurtling toward Earth? An invading alien armada? No, it's the latest issue of EC's Eisner and Ringo Award–nominated science-fiction monstrosity . . . and no one will be spared!

In preparation for the imminent collapse of human society, give into your most deeply buried desires and distract yourself from the flaming ruin that awaits us all as the devious minds of writers Mike Carey (Hellblazer), Melissa Flores (Power Rangers Prime), and Jeff Jensen (Green River Killer) conjoin with apocalyptic artists Kano (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss), Lukas Ketner (Count Crowley), and more to bring our fast-devolving civilization to its much-deserved end.

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MARCH 4, 2026

RICK AND MORTY THE END #4

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

Art by JARRETT WILLIAMS

Cover A by DAVE BARDIN

Cover B by TROY LITTLE

Most Wanted Variant (1:10) by PHIL MURPHY

Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

It's the trial of the century as Rick Sanchez stands accused of crimes against all existence! His only representation: his grandson, Morty Smith, for the defense! WHAT COULD GO WRONG?!

As the trial gets underway, a cavalcade of all-star characters from Rick and Morty's storied past (and future) come forward to offer testimony tipping the scales endlessly back and forth in a galactic tête-à-tête between the greatest minds of our time . . . and the worst.

The clock is ticking down to THE END in the next mind-bending chapter of the finale to Oni Press' groundbreaking Rick and Morty saga from Emmy Award nominee Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and fan-favorite artist Jarrett Williams (Speed Force).

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MARCH 4, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #11

Written by NICK WINN, ELIZABETH BREI

Art by AGUSTIN MORALES, CLEONIQUE HILSACA

Cover A by NICK WINN

Cover B by AGUSTIN MORALES

"Flame Princess Red" Sketch Variant

Variant (1:10) by NAIKIA FELDER

B&W Variant (1:20) by NICK WINN

Out of the frying pan and into the Fire Kingdom! Hot on the trail of a mechanical imposter, Finn and Jake find themselves embroiled in yet another case of mistaken identity when Flame Princess accesses them by stealing her mother's crown. And speaking of crowns—will Marceline's efforts to reach Simon Petrikov finally pay off? Or is Ice King too far gone?!

Written by cartoonist and animator Nick Winn (Bloody Mary) and drawn by our next stellar artist, Agustin Morales (Go Go Proton, Megahrtz)—plus another mathematical backup story—'Handbook Heroes!' continues here!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MARCH 18, 2026

CROWNSVILLE #5 (OF 5)

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art by ELIA BONETTI

Cover A by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover B by ELIA BONETTI

Full Art Variant (1:10) by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

For nearly a century, Maryland's Crownsville State Hospital has stood as a living testament to a dark chapter in America's past . . . a segregated mental institution where Black patients were routinely subjected to abuse, neglect, unethical medical testing, and even secret government experimentation, before its doors were closed forever.

But the past doesn't always stay in the past. The ghastly and horrific secrets shuttered away at the abandoned institution have returned from the grave to seek justice for the horrors inflicted upon them. With their pasts intertwined in the history of the hospital, Detective Mike Simms and journalist Paul Blair bear witness in this stunning conclusion as the spirits of Crownsville who cannot find rest instead seek retribution!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MARCH 11, 2026

EC CRUEL UNIVERSE TP VOL 02

Written by CHRIS CONDON, GREG PAK, J. HOLTHAM, MELISSA FLORES

Art by ANDREA MUTTI, BRIAN LEVEL, CHARLIE ADLARD, CLAIRE ROE

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

At the star-lined edges of infinity, EC Comics' Eisner and Ringo Award–nominated science-fiction smash returns to draw more worlds into the maw of its gravitational vortex!

Whether future or past, Earth or a distant world, no man can outrun the infinite singularity within us all: FEAR! Join our next doomed expedition into the cold, unforgiving galaxies beyond our own as nihilistic navigators Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead), Cecil Castellucci (High Strangeness), Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine), Melissa Flores (Biker Mice from Mars), J. Holtham (The Horizon Experiment), Ann Nocenti (Daredevil), Greg Pak (Planet Hulk), Riley Rossmo (Batman: Black & White), David Rubín (Black Hammer), and many more splice the immortal EC Comics genome into a new breed of parasitic extraterrestrial tales . . . with an endless appetite for pain!

Beyond space, beyond oblivion . . . there is something vast, unsympathetic, and envious that yearns to consume us all in this CRUEL UNIVERSE! Let's make it work for it, shall we?

Collects Cruel Universe Vol. 2 #1–4.

$19.99 | 136 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 22, 2026

WILD WEST COW-BOYS OF MOO MESA TP

Written by MATT HOTSON

Art and Cover by JUAN GEDEON

THE WILD WEST IS ABOUT TO GET EVEN WILDER! Based on the classic animated series and the red-hot line of toy collectibles, the C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa are back and set to ride toward an all-new showdown on the frontier from rising star writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and blockbuster artist Juan Gedeon (DC: The Jurassic League)!

Before he takes the badge, ride into the lawless border town of Moo Mesa as we meet Marshal Moo Montana in his earliest adventure! In a time gripped by fear and uncertainty, disorder pervades the desert, and its citizens have started to go missing—including Moo's former mentor, the respected Sheriff Mary Quine. With shadows growing across the mesa, Moo must navigate old grudges, new alliances, and a conspiracy that reaches deep into the heart of the mesa's past.

Bringing together the nostalgic charm of the beloved Saturday morning series with a pistol-slinging new vision, follow Moo Montana, Dakota Dude, Cowlamity Kate, and more into a saga of justice, mystery, and redemption in a world where honor wears a hat and rides a steed. This is Moo Mesa like you've never seen it before—deeper and more daring. Saddle up!

Collects Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa #1–4.

$19.99 | 96 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 22, 2026

SKIN POLICE TP VOL 02 PAID IN FLESH

Written by JORDAN THOMAS

Art and Cover by DANIEL GETE

WHEN YOU'RE A COP IN THE YEAR 2142, YOU CAN'T AFFORD TO TRUST ANYONE . . . NOT YOUR PARTNER, NOT YOUR SPOUSE, NOT EVEN YOURSELF!

From rising star Jordan Thomas (Mugshots) and powerhouse artist Daniel Gete (Biker Mice from Mars), the hyper-kinetic, near-future action epic Skin Police returns in a brand-new volume with a no-holds-barred turning point for a world where morally gray law enforcement, black market illegal cloning, and political strife are about to boil over in a hail of gunfire . . .

Agents Eckis and Sheen swore an oath to protect the civilian population from the eminent danger of the rogue black market clones known as 'Dupes' that can suddenly 'pop' without any advance warning—which means any passerby on the street or subway could possibly become an unhinged spree killer on a moment's notice. In return for their service, however, the public has dubbed Eckis, Sheen, and their fellow agents the 'Skin Police'—an insult handed back by a populace unwilling to sacrifice their own civil rights for the agents' unprecedented duties in light of the Dupe threat. But what if these illegally manufactured clone doppelgängers weren't as deadly as initially believed? What if they could be saved? And, as the underground resistance movement supporting them grows, what if their leader proves to be someone uncomfortably familiar to the Skin Police?

Collects Skin Police 2 #1–4.

$19.99 | 112 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 29, 2026

SPACE RELIC HUNTERS HC

Written by LUDOVIC 'GRUN' DUBOIS

Art and Cover by LUDOVIC 'GRUN' DUBOIS

An exciting new space opera of blockbuster proportions from the creators of Warship Jolly Roger and On Mars!

After an interplanetary religious war that devastated the galaxy 200 years earlier, four gods nicknamed the 'Great Quartet' decided to build a new empire. They established a violent and repressive dictatorship, annihilating all forms of religion other than that devoted to their own worship. The Divine Legions were created to enforce this order, but despite their surveillance, different species of aliens continued to secretly worship their ancient gods. This situation gave rise to a galactic market in alien relics linked to many now-banned religions. That means smuggling and the birth of Relic Hunters. Aspiring up-and-comer Xia, a human, and Little Mercur, a masked alien of unknown origin, are among the best relic hunters in the galaxy, and they're joined for a new mission by Vitellius, a former centurion who deserted the Divine Legions.

$24.99 | 124 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MARCH 18, 2026

SHIN ZERO BOOK 1 TP

Written by MATHIEU BABLET

Art and Cover by GUILLAUME SINGELIN

The award-winning creators of Carbon & Silicon and Frontier team up for an explosive new series!

Twenty years ago, the last Kaiju, a giant monster from the sea, was defeated by the Sentai, a group of colorful vigilantes. Today, Sentai are mere shadows of their former selves, relegated to low-paying odd jobs. Warren, Nikki, Heloise, Satoshi, and Sofia are part of a new generation of rent-a-hero trying to find their place in this disillusioned world where heroes have disappeared…

$19.99 | 216 PGS. | BLACK & WHITE ON SALE MARCH 4, 2026

LIVE MEMORIUM TP

Written by MIKI MAKUSA

Art and Cover by BEN BOURGET

When digital dreams turn into nightmares . . .

Single and awkward, Thomas works as a boring accountant job for a seedy company that makes sex dolls in a gigantic, lonely megalopolis. Manipulated by his crooked boss and ridiculed by his colleagues, when his mother dies, his life turns upside down. Shaken by this tragedy and encouraged by his friend, he decides to test Live Memorium, an illegal technology that offers its users the ability to relive their childhood memories and act differently within them. Once inside the machine, Thomas can see his mother again and change the course of certain events that led to his deep trauma. He becomes more confidence in real life and reconnects with his childhood sweetheart, but in the process, loses touch with reality. It is the beginning of a self-destructive spiral, where the virtual world and the real world become one . . .

A dystopian tale with a cyberpunk flavor, in the tradition of the great seinen sci-fi manga, this captivating story questions our relationship with technology and the solitude and emotional distress of our urbanized society. Halfway between Domu, Akira, and Black Mirror, Live Memorium tells a unique and dizzying tale, illustrated in elegant, Otomo-like lines.

$24.99 | 208 PGS. | BLACK & WHITE ON SALE MARCH 25, 2026

OGREST TP VOL 05

Written, Art and Cover by MIG

Set within the video-game universe of Wakfu, the popular online role-playing game and animated series on Netflix!

Ogrest has rescued his beloved Dathura from her captivity, but at what cost? As he brings her to the god Sadida, the green giant's heart breaks. Meanwhile, in the heavenly reaches of Inglorium, there is panic among the gods: A colossal energy is ravaging the World of Twelve and is heading toward Mount Zinit. Is Ogrest about to fight his last fight?

$19.99 | 224 PGS. | BLACK & WHITE ON SALE MARCH 11, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!