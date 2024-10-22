Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Beneath The Trees, Patrick Hovarth

Oni Press Signs Beneath The Trees' Patrick Hovarth for New Comic

Oni Press signs Beneath The Trees' Patrick Hovarth for a new comic, to be published in March 2025

Just this past week at New York Comic Con, IDW announced that Patrick Horvath is also hard at work on a sequel volume for Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees, subtitled Rite of Spring, with no release date indicated as of yet. But it seems that Oni Press will beat them to it. A new project by Patrick Horvath is scheduled for March 2025 and is being teased by Oni Press today. "In the future, the only thing left to fight for is yourself."

Patrick Horvath was a movie director, directing films such as Die-ner (Get It?, Entrance, The Pact 2 and Southbound between 2009 and 2016. But of late, he has discovered greater success writing and drawing his IDW horror series Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees, gaining awards and sales. But now, between volumes one and two, he is jumping to Oni Press for his second comic book project.

So, retailers, take note: It seems you will have much more from both Patrick Horvath and Oni Press for your store shelves to look forward to in the months ahead… Oni Press has had something of a banner 2024 with major launches, including the blockbuster relaunch of EC Comics, a 20th anniversary push for Scott Pilgrim that included two deluxe box sets and creator Bryan Lee O'Malley visiting a dozen cities across the US and Canada, and a record-setting Kickstarter for the graphic novel based on Devolver Digital's Cult of the Lamb franchise. To top it all off, the company recently re-emerged with Top 10 market share for the first time in nearly five years. Expect more details to follow later this week.

