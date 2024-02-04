Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Junepurrr, subzero, Webtoon

Oni Press To Publish Junepurrr's Webtoon Comic Subzero In Print

Oni Press is to offer the first print publication of the Webtoon series SubZero by Junepurrr in September with all-new, back matter material.

Oni Press is to offer the first print publication of the Webtoon series SubZero by Junepurrr. With over 375 million reads on Webtoon and over three million subscribers, the romance fantasy comic book will arrive in print in September. SubZero Vol. 1 will collect episodes 0–25 of the Webtoon and feature all-new, back matter material.

Junepurrr began writing SubZero as an escape during her accounting internship days (when faced with the reality of looking at spreadsheets forever). In June 2017, the initial draft of SubZero was uploaded to the online platform Webtoon, and within one year the comic was chosen to become a Webtoon original comicm and she quit her day job to work full-time on SubZero.

"SubZero is a love letter to fantasy stories, palace dramas and romance, created as an escape during a very low period in my life," said Junepurrr. "While the characters possess fantastical Dragon powers, the story deals with themes of duty, sacrifice, and the true strength that lies beneath a veil of fangs and scales. It is my greatest hope that readers of SubZero will find the escape and excitement I felt when I created it." To save her people, Princess Clove will have to do the unthinkable—marry her greatest enemy! Clove is the last remaining heir of her Cerulean Dragon clan, fighting in a seemingly endless 300-year-war against the vast Crimson Empire. With no end to the war in sight, Clove agrees to leave her sheltered homeland in favor of a political marriage with the heir to the enemy Crimson Dragon clan, Prince Kyro. Raised on the battlefields and feared by his rivals, the cutthroat prince is first to notice that Clove is hiding a dangerous secret she's worked tirelessly to protect. As tensions rise between these unlikely allies, the fragile peace brokered by their marriage is threatened by those who wish to continue the war. Now fighting in the world of her enemies (and fighting a surprising attraction to Kyro), Clove discovers that achieving peace is far more dangerous than she could have ever imagined. "Dragons, love triangles, danger, and magic combine in this action-packed romance fantasy graphic novel," said Oni Press Senior Editor Grace Scheipeter. "SubZero is the perfect graphic novel for fans of Lore Olympus, Fourth Wing, A Court of Thorns and Roses, and My Dear Cold-Blooded King. Kyro and Clove's enemies-to-lovers romance edges on steamy in this first volume, with more romantic tension and encounters to come!"

SubZero Vol. 1 will be available in stores on September 25, 2024 with a new cover by Junepurrr.

