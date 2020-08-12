What Tony Stark's New Iron Man Suit Can Do, Who It's For In Empyre #5

In Empyre #3, Tony Stark and Reed Richards had a bit of a contretemps over the mistakes they had made over the Cotati, the Kree and the Skrulle. Trusting those who they shouldn't falling into obvious narratives and making big speeches that doomed them all.

Giving Reed Richard to internal monologise about the 4 on his chest. Dan Slott totally write that bit, right? In Empyre #4 with the news that the Cotati were manipulating the Kree/Skrull Alliance to use their Pyre weapon and blow up the Sun, Mister Fantastic criticised Tony Stark for building a suit at a time like this…

…to be told that he thinks in suits. Al Ewing totally write that bit, right? This suit has a big 4 on it, of course. And in today's Empyre #5, the fake-Hulkling does his best impersonation of Veidt's "I did it thirty-five minutes " ago bit.

That could be either, Slott and Ewing love Alan Moore so. And so Mister Fantastic and Iron Man have to solve the problem rather quickly.

With Mister Fantastic wearing the new Iron Suit, in Fantastic Four blue, with his 4 logo nice and prominent, looking at a live model of the sun. What is he going to do with this new suit? Well the designs at the back by Valerio Schiti reveal one aspect of the suit. It really gives at the knees – and the elbows – and the neck – and the fingers. You know, that would be very handy for falling into a Black Hole and suffering from competing gravity strengths wouldn't it?

