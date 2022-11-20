Opus Lives The Dream w/ Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer Cover Gallery

Opus Comic hasn't been around for that long, and they're already about to achieve every comic book publisher's dream: a comic consisting of nothing but covers. For years, publishers have struggled with how to overcome the need to produce actual stories when all collectors really care about are the covers. But with Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer Cover Gallery #1, in stores in December but on final order cutoff on Monday, that's what they'll get: a book of all the covers so far for Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer. Even better, the book has a cover of its own by Liam Sharp, which means that, if they produce enough of these, they can one day make a comic called Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer Cover Gallery Cover Gallery #1, and that will probably be the comics singularity.

For more on that, we spoke with world-renowned Coverologist, Professor Thaddeus T. Puffinbottoms.

"In order to understand how a comic book cover gallery with covers from other comic book galleries would create a paradox that could destroy the universe, we must first understand quantum mechanics," Professor Pufinbottoms explained. "Quantum mechanics is the branch of physics that studies the behavior of matter and energy at the atomic and subatomic levels. It is the foundation of modern physics and the theory of the wave-particle duality. The wave-particle duality is the concept that matter can exhibit both wave-like and particle-like behavior. This means that particles can be both waves and particles at the same time. The wave-particle duality is a fundamental principle of quantum mechanics."

Of course, everybody knows that.

"Now, let's apply the wave-particle duality to a comic book cover gallery," the Professor continued. "A comic book cover gallery is a collection of covers from different comic books. Each cover is a particle. But each cover also has an associated wave. The wave is the cover's design. The wave-particle duality of the covers in a comic book cover gallery creates a paradox. The paradox is that the covers can be both waves and particles at the same time. This means that the covers can be in two different comic book cover galleries at the same time."

We're following so far.

"Now, let's apply the wave-particle duality to a comic book cover gallery with covers from other comic book galleries," said Puffinbottoms. "The covers in this comic book cover gallery are both waves and particles. This means that the covers can be in two different comic book cover galleries at the same time. This creates a paradox. The paradox is that the comic book cover gallery with covers from other comic book galleries can be in two different comic book cover galleries at the same time. This creates a loop that can never be broken. The loop is the comic book cover gallery with covers from other comic book galleries. The loop is a self-contained system that can never be broken. The loop creates a singularity. The singularity is a point in space-time where the laws of physics break down. The singularity is the end of the universe. The comic book cover gallery with covers from other comic book galleries creates a singularity that destroys the universe."

So you think this is actually a bad thing?

"Actually, I think the new boom in cover galleries is a great thing," Puffinbottoms replied. "Cover galleries are a great way for publishers to show off their covers and for collectors to find covers they might be interested in. The publishers make money, the collectors have a high concentration of covers, and everyone is happy in the short term. Everyone wins."

But you just said…

"That's future Professor Puffinbottoms' problem," Professor Puffinbottoms explained. Haven't you been paying attention?"

We guess not. Just check out the solicit and preview below, okay? And remember to get your orders in by Monday if you want to reserve a copy.

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer Cover Gallery #1

N/A (W) Various (A) Liam Sharp (CA)

Collected in one volume are the awe-inspiring and epic covers to the Death Dealer series. Artists include Simone Bianchi, Frank Cho, Gabrielle Dell'Otto, David Finch, Joseph Michael Linsner, Dan Panosian, Paul Renaud , Bill Sienkiewicz, and many more!

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: Dec. 14, 2022