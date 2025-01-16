Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Murewa Ayodele, storm

Ororo Monroe Gets Her 50th Anniversary In April With Storm #7

Murewa Ayodele and Luciano Vecchio see that Ororo Monroe gets her 50th Anniversary in April with Storm #7 from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Celebrate Storm's 50th anniversary with Storm #7 by Murewa Ayodele and Luciano Vecchio.

Join Storm and five legendary thunder gods in a cosmic adventure with stunning new designs.

Witness Ororo Munroe's evolution as she faces powerful deities in a mission gone wrong.

Experience a Storm renaissance with bold storytelling and art in this landmark issue.

This April, as Bleeding Cool mentioned the other week, is the fiftieth anniversary of Storm, indeed of Colossus, Nightcrawler, Sunfire and the launch of the All-New All-Different X-Men from the 1st of April, 1975. And so, in April 2025, creators Murewa Ayodele and Luciano Vecchio will mark Storm's milestone by assembling the Thunder Gods in Storm #7…

STORM #7

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI Variant Cover by GERALD PAREL Variant Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE Virgin Variant Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE On Sale 4/9

SERPENTS, SALAMANDERS AND STORM GODS – 50TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! Fifty years ago, Ororo Munroe made her debut in Giant-Size X-Men #1 – thundering her way into our hearts! On this day, in her very own solo series, she will host a mix of debuts, reinventions and guest appearances of FIVE legendary thunder gods: THOR, CHAAC, SANGO, MAMARAGAN and SUSANOO! But first, a mission to Brazil goes horribly wrong. How much more can our hero endure?

"The elements will rage as Storm's own divine skills are put to the test in a breathtaking battle. The issue will be drawn by guest artist Luciano Vecchio, who used his Omega-Level talent to craft new designs worthy of these legendary deities. "Creative giants, Len Wein and Dave Cockrum, changed the Marvel and mutant landscape with Giant-Size X-Men #1. This year, we'll do the same with STORM #7," Ayodele promises. "Bold words, I know. But that's because I've read the illustrated issue. For the past five decades of publication, Storm has been an X-Man, Wakandan, Fantastic Four member, Avenger, and so much more. As she steps into this new phase of her life, her role morphs into becoming one with the Marvel Universe as she faces soul-crushing, cosmic labors to protect all we hold dear. But first, a brutal brawl with thunder deities from powerful pantheons."

"I approached the Thunder Gods designs in a two-steps process," Vecchio explained. "First, by designing each God based on Murewa's description and inspiration references, and reflecting the culture and real-world iconography each belongs to. But this is the Marvel Universe, so the second stage was injecting some Kirby-like fantasy vibes, and incorporating design elements from the original Thor and Storm designs for a cohesive feel while keeping individuality. The goal is to make sure that, keeping the Marvel tradition, these are versions of the Thunder Gods that can only exist in the Marvel Universe." "I feel we're assisting to a Storm renaissance, and I'm honored to join the dream team behind the series for these special issues," Vecchio added. "Working with Murewa's script is a delight, and I love reconnecting with Ororo after drawing her in Resurrection of Magneto."

