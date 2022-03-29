Our First Look At Jack Hawksmoor In Swamp Thing #11 (Spoilers)

At last November's Thought Bubble in Harrogate, I was in the audience for comic book creators James Tynion IV, Mike Perkins, and Ram V talking Swamp Thing, about their history with the character, their approach to creating Swamp Thing stories and why the forests in eighties' Swamp Thing used to be purple.

And Ram V teased that he is teaming up Swamp Thing, the avatar of the Green, with another Green character. Mike Perkins joking that Green Arrow has to get his arrows from somewhere. So… could it be a Green Lantern? Martian Manhunter? The new solicits suggests it's all about Oa.

But I also reported Ram V that having a Swamp Thing associated with vegetation, the forests and countryside, would be up against someone who has a similar power over cities. And that would be Jack Hawksmoor of The Authority, right? Maybe someone to take down those pretenders over in Action Comics? Well, on Twitter, Ram V tweeted out the following. "Back in MARCH– THE SWAMP THING! #soon"

With very familiar feet and a reference to Detroit. And today we get to see a lot more. First, the return of the daughter of Swamp Thing, courtesy of Abby Arcana and John Constantine, Tefe Holland.

Then those metallic soled feet in full.

And the full final page reveal.

Jacks-a-coming. Jack Hawksmoor, "The God of Cities" was created by Warren Ellis and Tom Raney for Stormwatch from DC/Wildstorm, and was the leader of the subsequent series The Authority drawn by Bryan Hitch from 2000 to 2005, and again from 2008 to 2010. He gains his powers after intervention from future humans posing as aliens, implanted with new technology that gives him a symbiotic link with the city he's in. The bigger the city, the bigger his powers. How will Detroit exhibit itself in Jack Hawksmoor?

SWAMP THING #11 (OF 16) CVR A MIKE PERKINS

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Mike Perkins

By popular demand, the Swamp Thing has returned and is extending his roots into Season Two! The climactic battle between Levi and his brother Jacob led to events that left the Swamp Thing broken up—literally. Now, with Levi fractured and on the edge of oblivion, an unlikely ally has entered the fray to piece him back together again: Tefe Holland, daughter of the original Swamp Thing.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/29/2022