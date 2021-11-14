Jack Hawksmoor To Meet Swamp Thing In 2022?

Comic book creators James Tynion IV, Mike Perkins, and Ram V were on the Swamp Thing at Thought Bubble in Harrogate earlier today, talking about their history with the character, their approach to creating Swamp Thing stories and why the forests in eighties' Swamp Thing used to be purple. Turns out it used to be a lot harder to show a green character against a green background with a very limited palette. We learned about covers for the new series that were considered just too gross to go to print, including the new Swamp Thing avatar Levi trying to claw his way out of Swamp Thing's mouth, and another of a human face sliced into pieces with every alternate slice being from the face of Swamp Thing.

James Tynion IV talked about the power of the sad monster in storytelling for teens, from Fantastic Four's The Thing to DC's Man-Bat. Mike Perkins teased that new Parliament revelations in the current series would show that the powers that be have not been in as much control as we thought. And Ram V teased that he is teaming up Swamp Thing, the avatar of the GReen, with another Green character. Mike Perkins joking that Green Arrow has to get his arrows from somewhere. So… could it be a Green Lantern? Martian Manhunter? Ram V also stated that having a Swamp Thing associated with vegetation, the forests and countryside, would be up against someone who has a similar power over cities. Well, I mean, that would be Jack Hawksmoor of The Authority, right? Maybe someone to take down those pretenders over in Action Comics?

The show has just come to an end, that was the final panel of the night, it is time for everyone to wend their ways to their respective hotel orrms and AirBNBs to watch Doctor Who, then reconvene at the Majestic Hotel…

Swamp Thing – Under the Swamp Light

Sunday – 15:30-16:15 – Room B

A panel dedicated to everyone's favourite anthropomorphic mound of vegetable matter.

Join Swamp Thing artists, writers and fans; Ram V, Mike Perkins, James Tynion, Christian Ward with host Chiara Mestieri, as they delve through 40 years of all things swampy.