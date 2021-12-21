Our First Look At The Batwoman Who Laughs (Spoilers)

As promised in their solicitation, The Batwoman Who Laughs makes her debut in Justice League Incarnate #2, published by DC Comics today. But what is her story? Written by Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver with art by Kyle Hotz and Andrei Bresson, Justice League Incarnate is a multiversal team composed of superheroes from various Earths, including President Superman, Thomas Wayne Batman, Captain Carrot and more.

And now fighting against Earth 11's Batwoman Who Laughs. Earth 11 is a gender-flipped parallel universe with Superwoman, Batwoman, and Wonderous Man as DC's main three superheroes.

And that also means a Batwoman Who Laughs when Kathy Kane is infected by the Joker's last breath and transformed into a Joker with the body and brain of Batwoman, during the events of The Killing Joke – which also revives Grant Morrison's theory that the Batman killed the Joker in the original Killing Joke. From a multiverse dimension created and defined by Morrison in The Multiversity Guide.

In the main DC Universe, The Batman Who Laughs was created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo for Dark Days, Metal and Death Metal, from the invading Dark Multiverse, would gain the powers of Dr Manhattan from Watchmen, was chosen as Perpetua's consort over Lex Luthor, and eventually would be defeated by Wonder Woman, thrown into the heart of the sun. For now.

Going to take more than a Peacemaker to deal with The Batwoman Who Laughs.

As Darkseid's quest leaves a bloody trail across the MultiversE, the Justice League Incarnate ventures to the dark world of horror known as Earth-13. They must enlist the aid of Super-Demon and his League of Shadows against not only Darkseid but also the evil power couple of Asmodel and the Sheeda Queen! While on Earth-11, the Batwoman Who Laughs begins her schemes.?

