Our First Look At The Batwoman Who Laughs (Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

As promised in their solicitation, The Batwoman Who Laughs makes her debut in Justice League Incarnate #2, published by DC Comics today. But what is her story? Written by Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver with art by Kyle Hotz and Andrei Bresson, Justice League Incarnate is a multiversal team composed of superheroes from various Earths, including President Superman, Thomas Wayne Batman, Captain Carrot and more.

Our First Look At The Batwoman Who Laughs (Spoilers)
Justice League Incarnate #2

And now fighting against Earth 11's Batwoman Who Laughs. Earth 11 is a gender-flipped parallel universe with Superwoman, Batwoman, and Wonderous Man as DC's main three superheroes.

Our First Look At The Batwoman Who Laughs (Spoilers)
Justice League Incarnate #2

And that also means a Batwoman Who Laughs when Kathy Kane is infected by the Joker's last breath and transformed into a Joker with the body and brain of Batwoman, during the events of The Killing Joke – which also revives Grant Morrison's theory that the Batman killed the Joker in the original Killing Joke. From a multiverse dimension created and defined by Morrison in The Multiversity Guide.

 

Our First Look At The Batwoman Who Laughs (Spoilers)
Justice League Incarnate #2

 

In the main DC Universe, The Batman Who Laughs was created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo for Dark Days, Metal and Death Metal, from the invading Dark Multiverse, would gain the powers of Dr Manhattan from Watchmen, was chosen as Perpetua's consort over Lex Luthor, and eventually would be defeated by Wonder Woman, thrown into the heart of the sun. For now.

Our First Look At The Batwoman Who Laughs (Spoilers)
Justice League Incarnate #2

Going to take more than a Peacemaker to deal with The Batwoman Who Laughs.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #2 (OF 5) CVR A GARY FRANK
(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Kyle Hotz, Andrei Bresson (CA) Gary Frank
As Darkseid's quest leaves a bloody trail across the MultiversE, the Justice League Incarnate ventures to the dark world of horror known as Earth-13. They must enlist the aid of Super-Demon and his League of Shadows against not only Darkseid but also the evil power couple of Asmodel and the Sheeda Queen! While on Earth-11, the Batwoman Who Laughs begins her schemes.?
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date:12/21/2021

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.