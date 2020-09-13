Outlawed #1 CGC 9.8 Sells On Ebay For Almost $2500

Bleeding Cool has confirmed that a CGC 9.8 slabbed version of Marvel Comics' Outlawed #1's 1:50 Anna Rud variant cover has sold from between $2450 and $2500 on eBay last week. While a raw copy has sold for $520 and multiple copies selling between that and $500.

It follows an increase in interest for the Outlawed mini-event, which would initially have seen the teenage superheroes of the Marvel Universe go through their own Civil War-style event as a new law cam in restricting their actions. The first issue was published just as the shutdown was coming in and all the tie-ins were delayed and are only now being rescheduled and resolicited, bringing new interest to the series. This has also met a pincer movement of retailers reducing orders because of the shutdowns, and readers demanding more content because of, well, the shutdowns. This has led to a flurry of increased print runs and multiple print runs as everyone tries to catch up with the changing marketplace.

Other Outlawed sales highlights so far include the Miles Morales #18 one per store variant selling for $120, the standard version selling for $11, the Outlawed Wal-Mart three-pack selling for $40, the Outlawed #1 Tony S Daniel variant selling for $40, the Outlawed #1 Cory Smith 1:25 variant selling for $35, oh and the standard Outlawed #1 selling for $9. Magnificent Ms Marvel #1 is around cover price, as is Incoming #1 where this all began, and Champions #1 is out in a month.

EXPLODING FROM THE PAGES OF INCOMING! In the wake of a devastating tragedy, the United States passes a law that will shake the Marvel Universe to its core. The world has had enough of teen heroes. The crackdown has begun. And the lives of Marvel's next generation will never be the same again. EVE L. EWING and KIM JACINTO launch a new era in this game-changing event one-shot that will send shockwaves across the Marvel Universe! You won't want to miss this one! Rated T In Shops: Mar 18, 2020 SRP: $4.99