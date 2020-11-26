Overstreet #50 and Dune: House Of Atreides #2 Get Second Printings

Boom Studios is sending Dune: House Of Atreides #2 back for a second printing, for Wednesday, December 23rd

* The acclaimed prequel to the groundbreaking Dune continues in comic book form for the first time.

* Pardot Kynes arrives on Arrakis to begin research into terraforming the desert planet, but the merciless Baron Harkonnen has plans of his own.

* Meanwhile, the sadistic Harkonnens brutally test a young slave named Duncan Idaho.

* And Leto Atreidies meets with the pioneers of space travel technology – taking the first steps towards his incredible destiny. In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $4.99

And The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide #50 heads back to press for a Second Printing of the soft cover edition featuring Todd McFarlane's Spawn/Spider-Man Crossover Cover This second printing is already on press and will hit comic shops on Wednesday, December 16th. It's very unlikely that you'll ever get this comic but it does smack of the classic Wizard Magazine covers that we used to love so much.

The Bible of serious comic book collectors, dealers and historians marks its Golden Anniversary with The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide #50, complete with new prices, new feature articles, new additions to the Overstreet Hall of Fame, new market reports and more. Find out why the Guide has been trusted for five decades! Featuring a Spawn/Spider-Man crossover cover by acclaimed artist Todd McFarlane, recently recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 SRP: $29.95

And Marvel Comics is sending the following collections back for further printings.

