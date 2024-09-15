Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Panick, Zoop

Panick Entertainment Launch T.A.M.A, Savager & Black Diamond

Panick Entertainment has launched new titles on the crowdfunding platform Zoop with T.A.M.A, Savager and Black Diamond.

Panick Entertainment has launched on the crowdfunding platform Zoop with three new titles, T.A.M.A. by Adam Schlagman, Doug Pasko and Daniel HDR, Savager by Shannon Eric Denton; Dirk Blackman by Kewber Baal and Black Diamond by Brendan Columbus and Danilo Beyruth. The first issues of these three new series are featured in the Panick Primer Pack, in exclusive formats, including metal covers, CGC-graded versions of all three, and the opportunity to be drawn into and murdered in a Panick comic. There is no mention of their previously touted books by David Dastmalchian, Leah Kilpatrick, Bart Sears, Michelle Sears, Dirk Blackman, Brendan Columbus, and Tehani Farr. They have currently raised $3,472 against a goal of $10,000, from 49 supporters with 29 days left.

Panick Entertainment, described as a new horror and science fiction venture founded by a bunch of former DC Comics and Heavy Metal comics industry veterans launched at San Diego Comic-Con. Made up of Kris Longo, former publisher of Heavy Metal Magazine and Sales Manager at DC Comics is the new CEO of Panick Entertainment. Adam Schlagman, former DC film exec is head of studio. Executive producer of CW series The Outpost, Doug Pasko, is COO, and Mark McCann, writer for Opus and Heavy Metal, is a chief creative officer. Two old friends of mine, former DC Comics manager of finance Charles Christopher Chiang, is the new company's CFO, and Chris Ryall, the former publisher and editor of IDW, is chief advisor on slate development, branding, and world-building. Listings and previews run below.

T.A.M.A. #1

Writers: Adam Schlagman, Doug Pasko

Pencils & Inks: Daniel HDR

Letters: Patrick Brosseau

ZOOP Cover: Shane Pierce

Imagine the pint-sized horror of Don Mancini's CHILD'S PLAY meets the multi-generational phenomenon of POKEMON – Meet the virtual pet that's gotta kill 'em all! When neglected Teen Kit discovers a defunct virtual pet system, he finds the companionship he desperately seeks. But when mysterious and gruesome deaths begin to pile up all around, Kit wonders if his 'new friend' could be the "virtual" common denominator. How far is Kit willing to go to feel loved? And how many people have to die before Kit understands the cost of an AI friend who will do ANYTHING to receive that love back in return?!

SAVAGER #1

Writers: Shannon Eric Denton; Dirk Blackman

Pencils & Inks: Kewber Baal

Letters: Sal Cipriano

ZOOP Cover: Shane Pierce

Mad Max meets HP Lovecraft in the ultimate post-apocalyptic survival horror!

Fifty years post-invasion – Earth is a dead world – all organic life consumed by voracious cosmic parasites. Inhabiting barely recognisable husks of earth's former lifeforms, these remnants fight for dominance in a horrific post-apocalypse.

Riley Philps is the Savager – once a human warrior, now an infected shell – at war with the parasite within him. When Savager discovers the last living humans, he must battle his personal monster and face the harrows of his past if he's to save their future from the deadly creatures on their trail. Protecting the last of a 'presumed extinct' humanity from a new and permanent extinction!

BLACK DIAMOND #1

Writer: Brendan Columbus

Artist: Danilo Beyruth

Letters: Saida Temafonte

ZOOP Cover: Shane Pierce

A horrifying nordic thriller that's equal parts Hitchcock and THE WICKER MAN.

When a family ski trip to Norway devolves into the cult kidnapping of their son – Owen and Victoria Howard will do anything to get him back, even if it means compromising everything they believe in. Tasked by the cult to find a replacement sacrifice, the Howards must breach their morals and their sanity to steal another child. With an impending deadline and their son's life in the balance – the law closing and time running out, how far will the Howard's go to save their son? And who will they have to kill to do it?

"As a team of comic book and cinema aficionados, Panick's aims are modest – to revitalize and pay homage to the comics medium and the horror (and sub-genres) we have so much love for," says Mark McCann, PANICK's Chief Creative Officer. "It's been my great pleasure to be involved in this venture and usher in what feels like a lightning rod effort for new stories and entertainment by people who absolutely love and respect what they're doing."

Jordan Plosky, co-Founder of Zoop, adds, "When you talk about assembling a dream team, PANICK is a prime example. Having seen their individual growth over the years to the Voltron they are assembling now is awe-inspiring. We couldn't be happier to be working with them on their debut launch, and know there are great things in store for this team, and their slate of books."

The fundraiser also offers special packages for retailers, featuring discounts on bulk orders of these must-have comics.

