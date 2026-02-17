Posted in: Comics | Tagged: David Dastmalchian, lunar, Massive Indies, Panick, rocketship, T'Ana

Panick Quits Massive Indies For Rocketship Distribution Through Lunar

Panick Entertainment quits Massive Indies for Rocketship Entertainment through Lunar Distribution, brings David Dastmalchian with them

I hear that Panick Entertainment will announce tomorrow at ComicsPro that it is quitting Massive Indies in favour of partnering with Rocketship Entertainment for distribution to comic book stores. Currently listed as part of Massive Indies in the Lunar Distribution catalogue, Panick titles will still be available through Lunar but are now subdistributed by Rocketship's Lunar listing, which also has access to bookstores via Simon & Schuster. This is intended to expand the reach of Panick's "creator-driven" comics, which are revealed below. This switch arrives in tandem with the reveal of Panick's second wave of titles, to roll out throughout spring and summer 2026. Rocketship Entertainment will publish key Panick titles through their Lunar Distribution listing, as well as offering warehousing and direct distribution, with broader access across comic shops and bookstores, direct-to-consumer platforms, and emerging sales channels. The new titles include three limited series, each running four issues, including the long-awaited Accessories title by David Dastmalchian and the sequel to their big hit T.A.N.A. in the form of Panick's first anthology. Massive Indies was originally set up by Massive Publishing in the wake of the bankruptcy of Diamond Comic Distributors as a sub-distributor to deal with smaller publishers that Lunar Distribution couldn't spare the resources to deal with, though it came with some stiff fees. Panick was one of the early publishers to sign on, along with Antarctic and Red 5.

RAZOR GRAY (4 issues)

The scope of Prometheus meets the wonder of 2001: A Space Odyssey in the visual spectacle RAZOR GRAY. On an icy planet, an ambitious architect investigates alien relics. What he discovers will alter the course of human history—and unleash the dangers of curiosity.

Writer, Artist, Cover A and Creator: Nir Levie (Bioripple, Age of Canaan)

Colors: Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class, The Mummy)

Cover B Artist, Issue #1: Matthew Warlick

On-Sale: May 2026

After lifetimes in the background, three of history's greatest horror sidekicks finally say what they've never dared to before: Enough is ENOUGH!

Igor, Renfield, and Mrs. Hyde have aided their masters' diabolical missions for decades but today is the day they stop being loyal. Today the real horror walks out the front door. The looming question is…what do they do now? These three discarded servants find each other in the fallout, forming a band of gawky but determined anti-heroes caught between angry villagers, vengeful monster-hunters and furious former employers. Their survival will take more than just guts, luckily, they know where to procure more.

In a darkly comic descent into revenge and rebirth, the hench finally claim the title they never asked for…THE ACCESSORIES!

Writers And Creators: David Dastmalchian (Count Crowley) and Leah Kilpatrick (DC Horror)

Artist: Patrick Piazzalunga (Gunpowder Prophets)

Colors: Marco Brakko (Those Not Afraid)

Letters: Patrick Brosseau (T.A.M.A.)

Covers: Lukas Ketner , Tim Seeley , Matthew Seaborne , Joel Herrera

On-Sale: June 3, 2026

Weapons meets Monsters, Inc when a child goes missing and his father is forced to team up with the monster from under his bed to find and save his son.

One day, Derek's only son disappears. In a small town, no one can explain how this could have happened, so suspicion inevitably falls on him. Lost and alone, Derek does not know what to do until he hears a voice coming from under his son's bed—a voice that tells him it knows what happened to his boy, and what's more, it can help get him back.

Writer And Creator: Tom Fyans (Kerpow!)

Artist: Felipe Watanabe (Radiant Black)

On-Sale: August 26, 2026

Spinning out of one of the hottest new books of '25–T.A.M.A.–comes T.A.M.A.: THE COMPANNUAL 2026 #1. An intense 64-page horror anthology featuring the Companimals, the most diabolically cute virtual pets in existence. Witness the horrific results of the alpha test of the video game as unsuspecting testers bond with digital companions in the most terrifying ways imaginable. Featuring multiple horror stories told and illustrated by some of the best creators working in the biz, this anthology is can't miss material that will even reveal a key element of this Fall's T.A.M.A. Vol. 2.

Contributors: Catherine Corcoran, Ashley Witter, Sherard Jackson, Daniel HDR, Brendan Columbus, Alex Segura, Agnes Garbowska, Mike Kunkel & many more to be announced.

On-Sale: July 15, 2026

There will also be collected editions of first wave titles TAMA Vol. 1 on-sale 6/15/26 and BLACK DIAMOND Vol. 1 on-sale 11/4/26. "I've long admired Tom and the incredible company he and his team have built at Rocketship," says Kris Longo, CEO and Publisher of Panick Entertainment. "Once we started talking, it was clear we're kindred spirits. This partnership gives PANICK the firepower to scale, reach new readers, and meet the moment head-on." "We were instantly blown away by Panick's slate and their approach to the genre. Horror is a vertical that we've eyed as a hole in our lineup for some time and Panick is putting out some of the best, most innovative titles in the market" said Rocketship CEO and Publisher Tom Akel.

Panick Entertainment launched in 2024 as a "next-gen genre studio" that aims to modernize the genres in comics, graphic novels, and potentially cross-media projects like adaptations into other formats, with a tagline !"Get Nervous" and promising bold, original, boundary-pushing stories, think psychological thrillers, apocalyptic tales, techno-horror, and Lovecraftian vibes, designed to build lasting franchises and appeal to fans of elevated horror and creator-driven indie comics. The company was founded by comic industry veterans, including Kris Longo, Adam Schlagman and Mark McCann. T.A.M.A. by Adam Schlagman, Doug Pasko and Daniel HDR was a highlight as it played off Pokemon imagery, but other books included Savager and The Accessories with David Dastmalchian on their creative books.

Rocketship Entertainment was founded in 2019 by Tom Akel, formerly an executive at Webtoon exec and Rob Feldman, which focuses on bringing popular webcomics and digital series to print in premium editions, while also expanding into licensed properties, collaborations, and original works and are distributed globally through Simon & Schuster. Titles include Let's Play, Angry Birds, Felix the Cat, Pacific Rim, #Blessed, Brothers Bond, Fox Fires, Adventures of God, Urban Animal and more.

These projects will be distributed via Rocketship by Lunar, Universal Distribution and for book trade, Simon & Schuster.

