Paper Maps Return – Happy Hour #2 by Peter Milligan, Michael Montenat

Peter Milligan and Michael Montenat's new series Happy Hour is just out in from Ahoy Comics, and sees a new take on the Judge Dredd world, with a future where it is mandated that everyone be happy, and the Joy Police are there to brutally enforce the code… The first issue came out at the beginning of the month, the second issue is out at the beginning of December. Here's a look ahead as to where it will take you.

HAPPY HOUR #1 (MR)

(W) Peter Miligan (A/CA) Michael Montenat

First issue! In future America, being happy isn't just a right-it's the law. While the Joy Police brutally enforce the cheery code, two young people go on the run, searching for a haven of melancholy where they can safely bask in the blues. A timely tale by superstar writer Peter Milligan (X-Statix, The Prisoner) and artist Michael Montenat (Dominion, Hellraiser Annual). All AHOY titles feature extras: prose, pictures, and, perhaps, poems!In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $3.99

HAPPY HOUR #2 (MR)

(W) Peter Milligan (A/CA) Michael Montenat

Electric Funny Sticks! Bloodsucking Joy Leeches! The cuddly horrors of Puppy Treatment! These and other state-enforced "remedies" for unhappiness drive Jerry and Kim to escape the Readjustment Center in the world's most depressing clown car! Plus extra prose stories and illustrations. In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

HAPPY HOUR #3 (MR)

(W) Peter Miligan (A/CA) Michael Montenat

In a near-future America where unhappiness is a crime, paranoia poisons the relationship between fugitives Jerry and Kim at exactly the wrong time: they're abducted by a town that's throwing a pageant to celebrate joy, with their slow execution as the weekend's entertainment! Plus the usual AHOY assortment of illustrated prose stories.In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

HAPPY HOUR #4 (MR)

(W) Peter Miligan (A/CA) Michael Montenat

In a near-future America where sadness is illegal and punishment is extreme, rebel fugitives Kim and Jerry start to succumb to the irresistible stirrings of romance and – to their horror – happiness! Extra: the best short prose stories and illustrations in all of comics!In Shops: Feb 10, 2021