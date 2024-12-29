Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Papilio, viking

Papilio by Clanton, Chou Musser & Tabor gets a 100,000 Print Run

Papilio, a comic book by the combined storytelling talents of Ben Clanton, Andy Chou Musser, and Corey R. Tabor, to be published next year on the 4th of March by Viking Books, has gotten a 100,000 copy print run.

A tale told in three parts by three friends! Powerhouse creators, Ben Clanton, Corey R. Tabor, and Andy Chou Musser, have come together to create a wholly inventive picture book that is perfect for fans of The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Introducing Papilio Polyxenes, the Black Swallowtail Butterfly! She's an adorable and hilarious caterpillar who is ready to join the world and become a butterfly! But growing up is a complicated work in progress, and Papilio encounters some hiccups as she learns to fly, fall, and feed. While avoiding foes and making friends, she transforms from caterpillar, to chrysalis, to butterfly…and most importantly, learns to believe in herself along the way. Told in three parts, mega-bestselling author-illustrator Ben Clanton, Caldecott Honoree Corey R. Tabor, and rising star Andy Chou Musser have come together to create an expressive character who exudes all of the emotions that accompany life's big firsts and the experiences that help us to discover our inner strength.

Ben Clanton is the author and illustrator of the Narwhal And Jelly early graphic novel series as well as Tater Tales, It Came In The Mail, Vote For Me!, and Rex Wrecks It.

Andy Chou Musser is the author and illustrator of the picture book A Home Under the Stars, and co-creator of two series for young readers: Science Explorers with Amy Seto Forrester and Ploof with Ben Clanton.

Corey R. Tabor is the author and illustrator of several books for children, including the Caldecott Honor-winning Mel Fell and the Geisel Award-winning Fox Has a Problem, Fox at Night and Fox the Tiger.

