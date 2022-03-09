Captain Carter Changes Her MCU Origin For The Marvel Comics

In the Marvel TV series What If from 2021, Captain Carter was introduced as a parallel universe Peggy Carter who received the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. Being given the rank of Captain and donning the colours of the Union Jack, she entered the war leading the Allied forces against Hydra as Captain Carter. Her final battle against Hydra would result in her going through a wormhole from which she emerged almost seventy years later. Now a woman out of time, Carter joined S.H.I.E.L.D., but mourned the loss of Rogers, who she believed to be dead.

Today sees the Marvel Comics Universe revisit the character with Captain Carter #1. We had previously seen a version of this character four years ago in Exiles in 2018, Peggy Carter who became Captain America, before her world was destroyed by an atomic bomb and she was captured by The Watchers. But this new Captain Carter has a different origin to both the MCU Captain Carter and the Exiles Captain America.

Still in receipt of the super-soldier serum rather than Steve Rogers. she didn't fall through a wormhole to the present day. Like Steve Rogers, she went into the ice, inside Baron Von Strucker's experimental drone plane full of explosives.

Here's how the previous Peggy Carter Captain America story from Exiles played out in comparison.

And this is how she did it in the TV show.

Which aligns her origin far more to the classic Captain America. Even if she embraces the British imagery and identity.

Of course, she has come to a far more sinister parallel universe. One in which Mexican food in London is good. That is a far stranger and weirder reality for anyone to be in…

Wait till she tried a lamb biryani, it will blow her mind.

