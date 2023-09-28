Pass The Monster Meat, Milady in Kodansha's December 2023 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News, Manga | Tagged: kodansha, Pass The Monster Meat Milady

Chika Mizube, Kanata Hoshi and Peperon's Pass The Monster Meat, Milady, Anashin's How I Met My Soulmate and Saisou's She's My Knight all launch their first volumes in Kodansha's December 2023 solicits and solicitations, below.

PASS THE MONSTER MEAT, MILADY GN VOL 01 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232202

(W) Chika Mizube, Kanata Hoshi (A) Peperon

A fantasy romance about a voracious lady who delights in monster meat and a mad-blooded duke who is swept off his feet by her curious charms. Like any proper noble lady, one must have certain acquired tastes. For Melphiera Marchalrayd, she just happens to crave a rather exotic protein-monsters! But do not judge! Despite its bad reputation, monster meat can be used in exquisite cuisine and Melphiera is determined to change the kingdom's opinion of it! Unfortunately, since debuting in society, Melphiera has been struggling to find her perfect match… until she meets the fearless "Blood-Mad Duke" of Galbraith!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

HOW I MET MY SOULMATE GN VOL 01 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232195

(W) Anashin

From the creator of Waiting for Spring comes a new college romance that meditates on just what destiny means, and whether "the one" is really out there. Yuuki is a 20-year-old college sophomore who has wished for one thing since moving to Tokyo: to find her soulmate. Growing a bit desperate after a long drought, she goes along with a friend to a club for the first time. Her friend thrives, but it's chaotic and loud… just not Yuuki's scene. Just when Yuuki begins to despair that she'll ever find a real, adult relationship, she meets Iori, a man with bleached hair and a slightly scary demeanor… but first impressions don't always tell the whole story. Could destiny still have more cards to play?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SHE'S MY KNIGHT GN VOL 01 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232208

(W) Saisou

Popular boy secretly falls for princely girl in this gleeful borderline-parody of high school shojo manga that fans demanded in print! Haruma Ichinose, 17, has been popular since he was born. So popular, in fact, that he figured no one could even come close… until he met Yuki Mogami. She's tall, cool, collected, and totally makes him crazy. He may just be in love… but can he deal with falling for someone even more dashing than himself?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

BLUE LOCK GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232189

(W) Muneyuki Kaneshiro (A) Yusuke Nomura

The rematch against the Top Three requires all the players to use their "weapons" to the fullest. Isagi has made it his goal to defeat Rin Itoshi and steal back Bachira, but he once again finds himself outclassed by Rin in every area. Can Isagi find a way to devour Rin? And what does Bachira's "monster" have to say about all this?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

DRIFTING DRAGONS GN VOL 15

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232190

(W) Taku Kuwabara (A / CA) Taku Kuwabara

The deadly battle with Typhon is over, but the skirmish left Gibbs mortally wounded. He's going to need a particular kind of dragon oil to survive. Luckily, there should be a source close at hand. Meanwhile, Jiro's father reappears after abandoning his son for years. What could have driven him to leave his child?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

EDENS ZERO GN VOL 26

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232191

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Hiro Mashima

Shiki and Rebecca manage to reunite and recover their memories in Universe Zero. As they journey to gather their crewmates, they discover glaring differences between their previous universe and their current one. Old friends are living different lives with different histories, and old enemies appear in unlikely places bringing new kinds of trouble!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

FAIRY TAIL OMNIBUS GN (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232192

(W) Hiro Mashima

The Fiery Call to a Blazing Adventure! The spunky and magical Lucy wants to join Fairy Tail, a guild that gathers the world's most powerful wizards. But instead, her ambitions land her in the clutches of a gang of unsavory pirates led by a devious trickster. Her only hope is Natsu, a strange boy she happens to meet on her travels. Natsu's not your typical hero-he gets motion sickness, eats like a pig, and his best friend is a talking cat. With friends like this, is Lucy better off with her enemies? Includes volumes 1-3 of the manga that inspired the ongoing anime.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

GHOST IN THE SHELL HUMAN ALGORITHM VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232193

(W) Shirow Masamune, Junichi Fujisaku (A) Yuki Yoshimoto

Togusa and Tsunagi are racing after a fleeing suspect when a van suddenly slams into the suspect's car, killing the van driver instantly. As Togusa hooks into the man's cyberbrain, he sees residual images of a group of children and a masked figure who says, "I am a warrior." Later, an autopsy yields a shocking revelation: the driver was killed not by the collision, but by a neurotoxin derived from the venom of the African black mamba. Section 9 needs answers, and Togusa and Tsunagi get sent off halfway across the world to the Sahel Special Economic Zone. What mysteries await them in the "oasis of the Sahara?"

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

GO GO LOSER RANGER GN VOL 08 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232194

(W) Negi Haruba (A / CA) Negi Haruba

Thirteen years ago, an evil army of mysterious alien monsters invaded the Earth, but the great protectors of mankind-the Divine Dragon Rangers-rose up to stop them! To this day, the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance as the fierce struggle continues to unfold! Or does it? In truth, the aliens were subjugated within the first year, and they've now become nothing more than clowns forced to act out their continuous defeat every week for the entertainment of the masses. They're not real villains, being forced to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush. But one of the aliens has had enough. Something has to change!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

I WAS REINCARNATED AS 7TH PRINCE GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232196

(W) Kenkyo (A / CA) Yosuke Kokuzawa

Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince. In a previous life, he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges, including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do? The Advent Festival, which celebrates the birth of God, has arrived. And with it, the revelation of the identity of the mysterious priest behind the sickening chimeras has shocked the people of Saloum! Every able hand is called to battle this crisis, with Grim and Jihriel rushed back to the surface, Sylpha fighting without a sword, and Babylon cornered with enemies on all sides. How will they escape?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

IN CLEAR MOONLIT DUSK GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232197

(W) Mika Yamamori (A / CA) Mika Yamamori

Though the trial period is over, Yoi and Ichimura-sempai realize that navigating their new relationship will be no easy task. Their friend trip to Kobe reveals they still have a lot of work to do when it comes to being able to voice their own desires while being understanding of their partner's. Meanwhile, Yoi's fellow part-timer Ohji has something on his mind that he may not be able to hold in much longer.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

MY ULTRAMARINE SKY GN (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232198

(W) Nagisa Furuya

From the creator of My Summer of You comes a high school romance about two friends who've always been in the same class, but when a new school year separates them, they realize that their feelings for each other might run deeper than friendship. From their first year of middle school to their second year of high school, Kai and Ren have not only always been in the same class-they've also always sat next to each other. But in their last year of high school, the boys are assigned to two separate classes, and with each passing day, Kai feels as if he's slipping further and further away from Ren… One day, when Kai finds Ren sleeping in a classroom after school, he whispers the feelings that he can't bring himself to say out loud… and Ren hears him. Will Kai's confession draw them further and further apart, or will it be the spark that brings them back to each other once more?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

NINA STARRY BRIDE GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232199

(W) RIKACHI (A / CA) RIKACHI

Nina had a rough start to life, orphaned and stealing to survive, only to be abducted for her unusual lapis lazuli eyes. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess… specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha, who had her same eyes. Despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight. Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits, but how much can she trust him? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

OGAMI SAN CANT KEEP IT IN GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232200

(W) Yu Yoshidamaru (A / CA) Yu Yoshidamaru

Ogami-san has successfully befriended fellow classmate Yaginuma-kun, in spite of his bizarre quirk that compels anyone who touches him to speak their true thoughts. Between going over to his house to study, going to the beach, and working a part-time job together, the pair have a busy summer ahead! Could this whirlwind of events be enough to bring their bodies-and hearts-even just a little closer?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

ORIENT GN VOL 18

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232201

(W) Shinobu Ohtaka (A / CA) Shinobu Ohtaka

Musashi has been captured by the Obsidian Eight, and Shishikado is grievously wounded after being cut down by Kazumasa. Hakujishi Castle appears on the verge of disaster when Kojiro steps forward, bearing his newly forged black blade. Yet, surely even that won't be enough against both Mikito and Kazumasa… unless Kojiro has one final trick up his sleeve.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

QUALITY ASSURANCE IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232203

(W) Masamichi Sato

The once powerless NPC, Gaydle, was modified by Yamanaka, another King's Seeker like Haga, and received an incredibly powerful body. But the warriors of the mountains have had it with his barbarous ways. It doesn't take long for Haga and his party to be dragged into their deadly battle.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

RENT A GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 22 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232204

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A / CA) Reiji Miyajima

After Kazuya's failed attempt to confess to Mizihara, he prepares to express his feelings properly. But Ruka's not about to let that happen! She clings to him more than ever before and cashes in an old promise he made to take her on a trip. Little does she know, Mizuhara is coming on this outing, too!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SAVING 80K GOLD IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232205

(W) FUNA (A) Keisuke Motoe

With one success after another, and connections to nobles and royals alike, things are going well for Mitsuha's General Store. That is, until a neighboring kingdom launches a surprise invasion! At first, Mitsuha intends to stay out of the fray, but after being summoned to a war council meeting, a particular incident ignites a fire inside her. Will the Lightning Archpriestess be able to lead her adoptive kingdom to victory against their attackers?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SEVEN DEADLY SINS OMNIBUS GN VOL 13

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232206

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A) Nakaba Suzuki

The Grizzly Sin, King, is alive! Unfortunately, King not only refuses to help Meliodas, he declares Ban as his mortal enemy for having attained eternal life at the cost of the life of his sister Elaine. During a gripping confrontation between King and Ban, the fearsomely skilled Holy Knight Gila comes bearing startling disaster and devastation! This book includes Volumes 37-39 in a special, large size.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SHANGRI LA FRONTIER GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232207

(W) Katarina (A / CA) Ryosuke Fuji

While satisfying his mecha thirst in Nephilim Hollow, Sunraku receives information about a unique scenario in SLF from the most unlikely source! Sunraku eagerly jumps back into SLF and embarks on a journey to meet with an acquaintance from Nephilim who promises an opportunity to learn more about another of the Seven Colossi. However, the journey to the agreed upon meeting is long and fraught with peril, so Sunraku summons his most nerve-wracking ambiguous friend to accompany him, which leads to an unimaginable encounter!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

SOMETHINGS WRONG WITH US GN VOL 18

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232209

(W) Natsumi Ando (A / CA) Natsumi Ando

Nao and Tsubaki are expecting a child and the couple is overjoyed. Unfortunately, their happiness is cut short by an invitation to meet with the Proprietress's family, whose members are less than happy to learn about the couple. Amidst this trouble, the Proprietress herself reappears after a long absence. What could she be plotting, and how is it connected to the mysterious girl Nao met recently?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

SUPER MORNING STAR GN VOL 02 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232210

(W) Kara Aomiya (A / CA) Kara Aomiya

At high school, Kaido seems to be a scary delinquent, but he's leading a second life as the star of a sentai superhero live show! When sentai superfan classmate Honda discovers Kaido's secret, Kaido will stop at nothing to make sure it doesn't get out, but despite himself, the charismatic performer finds himself falling for his biggest fan…

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME GN VOL 23 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232211

(W) Fuse (A / CA) Taiki Kawakami

The Newest Demon Lord Arrives! Now that things have mostly been settled with Hinata, its time for Rimuru to announce his rise to Demon Lord to the world. Thus, Tempest prepares to hold a ceremony, inviting other countries to attend. Will the nation of monsters be able to convince people to respect its right to exist and its leader, though? It certainly seems like Rimuru has his work cut out for him!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

TO YOUR ETERNITY GN VOL 19 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232212

(W) Yoshitoki Oima (A / CA) Yoshitoki Oima

A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well… To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

TYING KNOT WITH AN AMAGAMI SISTER GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232213

(W) Marcey Naito (A) Marcey Naito

All atheist Uryu Kamihate wants is to get into medical school, but his new foster father, the head priest of the Amagami Shrine in Kyoto, expects Uryu to marry one of his three miko granddaughters! Uryu has had a marriage interview each with the buxom Yae, the spiritual Yuna, and the sporty Asahi, but just as they've all started to get along, the shrine is suddenly faced with bankruptcy, and right before the annual festival, to boot! Will a diligent student and three shrine maidens be able to set aside their differences to save the shrine?

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

WIND BREAKER GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232214

(W) Satoru Nii (A) Satoru Nii

Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings-he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength-strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team-he just wants to fight his way to the top!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

YURI IS MY JOB GN VOL 12 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT232215

(W) Miman (A / CA) Miman

Hime is a picture-perfect high school princess's admired by all and never trips up! So when she accidentally injures a café manager named Mai, she's willing to cover some shifts to keep her facade intact. To Hime's surprise, the café is themed after a private school where the all-female staff always puts on their best act for their loyal customers. However, under the guidance of the most graceful girl there, Hime can't help but blush and blunder! Beneath all the frills and laughter, Hime feels tension brewing as she finds out more about her new job and her budding feelings.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

