Paul Jenkins & Lucas Werneck Launch Captain Marvel Dark Pasts in April

Paul Jenkins and Lucas Werneck Launch Captain Marvel: Dark Pasts in April 2026

Article Summary Paul Jenkins returns to Marvel with Captain Marvel: Dark Past, a new five-issue series launching April 2026.

Artist Lucas Werneck joins Jenkins for a story delving into Carol Danvers' forgotten family secrets.

Dark Past reveals hidden ties from Carol's Ms. Marvel days as her legacy faces a new threat in New York.

Covers by Lucas Werneck and Ejikure give fans a first look at this highly anticipated creative team-up.

Paul Jenkins has only just returned to Marvel Comics for a new Sentry series in March. Now he is adding Captain Marvel in April, with Lucas Werneck for the five-issue series Captain Marvel: Dark Past….

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST #1 (OF 5)

Written by PAUL JENKINS

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Foil Variant Cover by EJIKURE

On Sale 4/1

HIGHER. FURTHER. FORGOTTEN. As a cosmic level being, Captain Marvel has saved universes, thwarted alien invasions and even defeated a god or two. But when an attack on New York—bolstered by a mysterious group called DNVR—exposes a dark part of Carol's family history, she's forced to question everything she thought she knew about the Danvers name! Carol suspects that answers lie in an investigation she was forced to drop when she was a journalist, and as lost memories from her past as Ms. Marvel resurface, she's faced with her toughest battle yet.

Paul Jenkins says, "I'm thrilled to be doing not one but two books back at the House of Ideas. Captain Marvel is such a great character who has also appeared as Ms. Marvel, Warbird and even Binary. With such a rich and complex past, under the guidance of so many amazing and talented writers, there is a ton of material for me to mine. I hope to bring my brand of characterisation and storytelling to this great character, to examine what makes Carol who she is, and perhaps even to bring out a new wrinkle or two."

Lucas Werneck said, "I'm very excited to be working on this project. First of all, Carol is an incredible and powerful character, with many layers and conflicts, which always presents a good challenge. Also, I'm very excited to be working with Paul Jenkins. The conversations we've had about the comics, the story, and Carol's conflicts for this project have made me very enthusiastic about everything that's to come."

"A five-issue comic book limited series, CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST will be written by superstar writer Paul Jenkins, following his grand return to Marvel this March with the recently announced The Sentry series. Joining Jenkins will be one of today's most acclaimed artists, Marvel's Stormbreaker Lucas Werneck, known for recent work on Storm and Unbreakable X-Men. An illuminating journey through Carol's past and present, the saga kicks off when a dark family secret is exposed, forcing Carol to revisit her time as Ms. Marvel. But some memories are better left forgotten, especially when they have the power to threaten the legacy Carol worked so hard to build…"

With covers by Lucas Werneck and Ejikure

