PAWsome PUPpets, the First PAW Patrol Book From Dynamite

PAWsome PUPpets! is the first Dynamite Entertainment licensed PAW Patrol book to, with Curiosity Ink Media Partners, Jon Rosenberg and Russell Hicks, based on animated preschool TV series about a heroic pack of rescue pups, PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. This will also be accompanied by the upcoming Thunderous series of graphic novel with Montana Poet Laureate M.L. Smoker, Natalie Peeterse and Dale Deforest next month. PAWsome PUPpets was also meant to be published in April but, as with much these days, has been delayed until May.

Across 48 full color pages with clear photographs and illustrations, readers will learn how to create their own PAW Patrol "PUPpets" with step by step instructions to guide them through the "paws on" process. The puppets are created using age-appropriate and easily accessible materials and tools, requiring only limited help from adults. There are 12 total designs included, so kids can make all their favorite characters. PAW Patrol: PAWsome PUPpets! also includes a bonus chapter with tips on how to use the created puppets for fun performances, how to build a simple puppet theater, and even mini-scripts that even the youngest Paw Patrol fans can act out. To help create the puppets, the book comes with punch-outs of the signature characters' facial features and accessories, as well as templates for tracing – helping kids of all ages bring their favorites to life

