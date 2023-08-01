Posted in: Comics | Tagged: colleen doran, good omens, Kickstartwr, neil gaiman, terry pratchett

Pay $3,500 to $10,000 to Appear in the Good Omens Graphic Novel

The Apocalypse Tier for the Good Omens graphic novel Kickstarter which launched today went to just one person who donated $10,000.

The Apocalypse Tier for the Good Omens graphic novel Kickstarter which launched today from Sir Terry Pratchett's estate, Neil Gaiman and Colleen Doran was available to just one person who donated $10,000 or £8000 to the project.

In return, one generous person will get to be a named character who appears in the graphic novel in the foreground, with an original sketch by Neil Gaiman and a print of your cameo signed by Colleen and Neil. As well as: William the Antichrist (hardcover) signed by Neil, Signed copy of the Good Omens graphic novel, The Floppy Disk "Keeper of the Official Master", Exclusive Beelzebub enamel pin on a hell card, Exclusive Metatron enamel pin on a heaven card Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett collector's enamel pin set, Crowley & Aziraphale socks, A3 Giclee Print (signed by Colleen), Creator-themed notebooks; 1 x Neil Gaiman, 1 x Terry Pratchett, 5 x Good Omens enamel pins, Giant map of Tadfield, Loot Pack #2, Loot Pack #1, Variant Frank Quitely cover dust jacket, 1 x copy of the Good Omens graphic novel (hardback)

And in the time it took to write all that down, someone bought it. Never fear there are ten more opportunities to appear in the Good Omens graphic novel as more of a background character. "Maybe you're there while Crowley and Aziraphale feed some ducks; maybe you're there for something a bit more high octane; or maybe you're just stuck on the M25. What you'll be up to will be at the discretion of Colleen, but there are plenty of places in the journey towards the Apocalypse and we can't wait to see where you will turn up. You will also get a print of your priceless cameo, signed by Colleen." That's for a mere £2,750 or $3,500. Checking now… still ten left if you are quick. And you get all the other stuff named above as well.

There are also cheaper levels with a variety of things listed above. The Good Omens graphic novel itself is £20 (or $26) with a £5 (or $8) discount if you donate on the first day of the campaign. Which is today…

Will you gamble a stamp? And twenty-quid plus postage? Look, they've got Good Omens stickers as well.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!