Peacemaker Tries Hard #5 – The First Appearance Of Deathstroke Babies

The new Peacemaker series, Peacemaker Tries Hard by Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh has been a real superhero highlight of 2023.

I love it, you love it, I hope James Gunn and the rest of DC Comics loves it so we can get more. And in issue 4 today, we get a highlight of that highlight. And what was seen as a fun illustrative cover…

Is now revealed to be an actual thing in the comic book itself. Deathstroke babies.

Clones of Deathstroke to be used as spare bodies, or stripped for parts. And all of them already wearing eyepatches. And also weaponisable in their current state as well.

What was that line of Peacemaker's? " I cherish peace with all of my heart. I don't care how many men, women and children I kill to get it." Emphasis on the children… and talking of which, aging one up we get the first appearance of…

…. Teen Deathstroke. He may have been introduced as a gag in a gag series, but can the frog be put back in the box when it is out? Look what happened to Gwenpool? Will we be getting a Teen Deathstroke series and does this count as his first appearance? Speculators, you know what you have to do in this instance.

And hey, we get a two-for-one with Warmaker as well, The Brain in Deathstroke's body. Todd McFarlane is boun to make a toy of one of these at some point, right? How about a bag of Deathstroke babies while we are at it? Peacemakers Tried HArd #5 is published today by DC Comics, while there are still copies on the shelf.

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD #5 (OF 6) CVR A KRIS ANKA (MR)

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Steve Pugh (CA) Kris Anka

What does the Brain's master plan have to do with…the Red Bee?! As it turns out, Richard's tragic past provides him with the strength his old bones need to defend Peacemaker and help him rescue Bruce Wayne (the dog, not the billionaire, remember)!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/5/2023

