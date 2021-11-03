Peach Momoko, David Baldeon, Draw Surprise Strange Academy Comics

Today sees the publication of Strange Academy Presents: The Death Of Doctor Strange #1 from Marvel Comics, by Skottie Young and Michael Del Mundo. But, as the Strange Academy is closed up after the Death of Doctor Strange, the pupils of the school are sent home to their parents while the Academy deals with the fallout.

Which means that Skottie Young writes a series of back-up one-page or two-page strips looking at the journey of the main cast going home – or not. So we have a Dessy story drawn by Niko Henrichon…

…Emily and Catbeast drawn by Peach Momoko…

…German drawn by Humberto Ramos, Calvin drawn by Allesandro Cappuccio, Gus drawn by Gustavo Duarte, Howie & Heidi by C.F. Villa, Toth by David Baldeon…

…Doyle by Luciano Vecchio and Zoe by Natacha Bustos.

DEATH COMES FOR THE SORCERER SUPREME! Doctor Stephen Strange is the world's greatest neurosurgeon and Earth's Sorcerer Supreme. He defends our planet from the supernatural and interdimensional threats no other hero is equipped to handle. But what would happen if he unexpectedly died? Who would protect Earth and keep the mystical evils at bay? And most importantly…who killed Stephen Strange?! The final chapter in the life of Doctor Strange starts here by Jed MacKay (Moon Knight, Black Cat) and Lee Garbett (Captain Marvel)!

(W) Skottie Young (A) Michael Del Mundo (CA) Humberto Ramos

Strange Academy is closed until the events surrounding Dr. Strange's death are resolved, so the students go back to their parents! Iric and Alvi's mom happens to be the Enchantress, so you know this isn't going to go smoothly. We're going to learn that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and more than just one realm is in trouble. All this and more! RATED T+In Shops: Nov 03, 2021 SRP: $4.99