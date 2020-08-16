Peach Momoko Draws Poison Ivy, Rorschach and Commanders In Crisis

Bleeding Cool mentioned the other day that DCeased: Dead Planet #1 was getting a fourth printing alongside a second printing for DCeased: Dead Planet #2. And that fourth printing will be getting a cover by Peach Momoko which the #2 second printing will get a black-and-white version of the original main cover by David Finch.

Peach Momoko has become the hottest comic book cover artist right now, and is also listed on the DC Comics November 2020 solicitations as drawing a variant cover of Rorschach #2, not that we get to see it yet.

But we have now got to see Peach do a cover for Commanders In Crisis, launching from Image Comics. Oh and here's the DCeased Finch cover while we are at it…

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #1 CVR C MOMOKO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG200039

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Davide Tinto (CA) Peach Momoko

The last survivors of the Multiverse live among us under new, superheroic identities, five survivors of doomed worlds…taking a second chance to ensure our world lives on. A new twist on strange superhero comics, with a bleeding-edge eye on the modern moment, COMMANDERS IN CRISIS follows in the footsteps of Doom Patrol and Thunderbolts as five unexpected heroes come together to solve a murder unlike any other. The victim? Compassion itself…This is ideacide! A new series by acclaimed writer STEVE ORLANDO (Wonder Woman, Doom Patrol: Milk Wars, Martian Manhunter) and artist DAVIDE TINTO (Marvel Action: Spider-Man), an intense, weird action thriller reminding us about the importance of compassion and hope in the present moment, and putting fists to faces along the way!In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $3.99 DCEASED DEAD PLANET #1 (OF 6) 4th PTG After a corrupted Anti-Life Equation turned billions into monsters – including Earth's Greatest Heroes – our planet was as good as dead. Years later, a distress call brings Damian Wayne, Jon Kent, and Cassie Sandsmark – the Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman of Earth 2 – back to a dead planet… but what will this new Justice League find waiting for them? If life still exists on Earth, who – or what – is lying in wait for these heroes? The original creative team of Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine reunite for the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster series DCeased!