Batman #90 Gets Third Printing, DCeased #1 Gets Fourth...

DC Comics has sent a number of Batman comic books back to the printer, including Batman #90 getting a third printing, and the first two issues of Batman: The Adventures Continue getting second printings, and all for September 1st/2nd.

BATMAN #90 3RD PTG

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

The mysterious master criminal known only as the Designer once brought together Gotham City's greatest criminals to plot the perfect crime, and now his plan has been unleashed upon the city in all its might. Batman will go to any length to uncover the grand design, but Catwoman is the one who holds the greatest secret. If Batman wins against the Designer, he will lose everything. SRP: $3.99

BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (W) Paul Dini, Alan Burnett (A) Ty Templeton (CA) Dave Johnson

From the visionary producers of Batman: The Animated Series come all-new stories in this seminal animated world. In this opening chapter, Wayne Enterprises in Gotham City is attacked by a giant robot that steals an entire room from the laboratory. Who's controlling the robot? How will Batman stop the mechanized menace? And what does it all have to do with Lex Luthor's sudden appearance in Gotham? SRP: $3.99 BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE #2 (OF 6) 2ND PTG

(W) Paul Dini, Alan Burnett (A) Ty Templeton (CA) Dave Johnson

Slade Wilson has come to Gotham City, and his arrival is making the Dark Knight very suspicious. Robin, on the other hand, thinks the swashbuckling mercenary is just here to help. Is Deathstroke a friend or foe…and what are his plans for Batman? SRP: $3.99

Then on the 15th/16th September, they will have a fourth printing of DCeased: Dead Planet #1 and second printings of #2, and issues of Strange Adventures.

DCEASED DEAD PLANET #1 (OF 6) 4TH PTG

After a corrupted Anti-Life Equation turned billions into monsters – including Earth's Greatest Heroes – our planet was as good as dead. Years later, a distress call brings Damian Wayne, Jon Kent, and Cassie Sandsmark – the Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman of Earth 2 – back to a dead planet… but what will this new Justice League find waiting for them? If life still exists on Earth, who – or what – is lying in wait for these heroes? The original creative team of Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine reunite for the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster series DCeased! SRP: $4.99 DCEASED DEAD PLANET #2 (OF 6) 2ND PTG

The sequel to the bestselling miniseries continues! The Justice League is trapped on Earth, and they've discovered that life still survives on this dead planet! Survival is precarious, though-and with billions of infected still roaming the surface, death lies around every corner. But it isn't just the anti-living our heroes have to worry about, because John Constantine, Swamp Thing, and Zatanna are about to discover another evil growing… SRP: $3.99 STRANGE ADVENTURES #1 (OF 12) 2ND PTG

(W) Tom King (A) Evan Shaner (A/CA) Mitch Gerads

After winning five Eisner Awards and topping year-end "best of lists," the comic book of 2019 was Mister Miracle. The comic book of 2020 will be Strange Adventures.

The Mister Miracle team of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads are joined by fan-favorite artist Evan "Doc" Shaner to bring you an epic tale in the tradition of Watchmen, The Dark Knight Returns, and DC: The New Frontier-a story of blood, war, and love that readers will be talking about for years to come.

Adam Strange is the hero of Rann, a man famous throughout the galaxy for his bravery and honor. After leading his adopted home to victory in a great planetary war, Adam and his wife Alanna retire to Earth, where they are greeted by cheers, awards, and parades. But not all is as happy and nice as it seems, as the decisions Adam made during battles on Rann come back to haunt his family and threaten the entire DC Universe. And now a surprise DC hero will have to choose between saving Adam Strange and saving the world.

A story like no other, Strange Adventures is an ambitious, thrilling, shocking, and beautiful 12-issue saga that will push Adam Strange to the breaking point-and beyond! SRP: $4.99 STRANGE ADVENTURES #3 (OF 12) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Tom King (A) Evan Shaner (A/CA) Mitch Gerads

Can Adam Strange handle the truth? After the cosmic adventurer was accused of murder and had his whole record as a soldier questioned, he turned to Batman for help clearing his name. But someone else was needed to ensure that the investigation would be truly impartial. Enter Mr. Terrific, the man for whom "Fair Play" is a credo to live by. Be careful what you wish for, Adam Strange, because your life is about to be turned upside down. This could be one of the greatest tests you've ever faced. Like when you had to prove yourselves in Rann's gladiatorial arena. This adventure between two worlds continues, with Mitch Gerads drawing the gritty Earth sequences and Doc Shaner showing us the splendor of Adam Strange's battles in outer space! SRP: $4.99 STRANGE ADVENTURES #4 (OF 12) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Tom King (A) Evan Shaner (A/CA) Mitch Gerads

Welcome to planet Rann, Mr. Terrific! Earth's champion of fair play has traveled halfway across the galaxy to investigate firsthand the crimes Adam Strange stands accused of. He's not going to find many friendly witnesses, though, as the people of Rann consider Adam Strange their true champion. Yet for all the resistance Mister Terrific faces on the surface of Rann, his true opposition may be lurking closer to his subject than he realizes. This adventure between two worlds continues, with Mitch Gerads drawing the gritty Earth sequences, and Evan "Doc" Shaner showing us the splendor of Adam Strange's battles in outer space! SRP: $4.99

No covers for any of them yet, but Scout Comics has a second printing for Grit, which has a second printing cover by Mark Lazlo… for September 16th.

GRIT #1 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

(W) Brian Wickman (A) Kevin Castaniero (CA) Mark Laszlo

Second Printing ! When a routine troll hunting gig takes a gruesome turn, Old Man Barrow finds himself in the company of a wannabe doomsday cult. Just how's he going to get out of this backwoods nightmare? Well, that axe ain't just for show. Grit is Southern-fried sword and sorcery and pulp fantasy adventure in the mold of The Witcher by way of Southern Bastards.

In Shops: Sep 16, 2020

SRP: $3.99