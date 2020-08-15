Ex-DC Publisher Dan DiDio Writes For Image Comics

Given all the recent upheaval and DC turmoil, many of us are quietly asking ourselves What Would Dan DiDio Do? Well, looks like he's taken his superhero expertise over to Image Comics… Below read an Introduction letter he's written for Image's upcoming superhero series Commanders In Crisis by one of Dan's favourite writers at DC Comics, Steve Orlando and Marvel Action artist Davide Tinto. The series is out 14th October and if you liked DiDio's tastes in comic books, this is a superhero series you might like to keep an eye out for ahead of Image's Crossover series with Donny Cates.

One of the things comics fans seem to truly love is a good crossover. One of those mega-events featuring every character in known creation teaming up to stop a super-villain threatening every version of the earth in all realities. You know the mantra, "Worlds Live, Worlds Die, and nothing will ever be the same."

As a reader, an event book is something to enjoy, a chance to see all your favorite interact in one giant tale. As a writer, the event series is a daunting task, where you're balancing all the characters and giving each of them a chance to shine in very limited space. It's a hard thing to do when you're working with characters people already know.

Imagine. How difficult would be to do that same style epic storytelling, but with characters, you've never heard of. Not only do you have to introduce every character, but you also need to make the fans care about them too, all while you're telling a massive story. Sounds like a crisis to me.

Now, Steve Orlando loves comics. I mean he REALLY loves comics. As a kid he had his mother take him to conventions and over time he developed an encyclopedic knowledge of characters and stories that could rival the combined might of the DC Editorial department. So naturally, it only makes sense that he would take on the incredibly daunting task of creating COMMANDERS IN CRISIS, a universe encompassing event with all-new characters as his latest original project.

With COMMANDERS IN CRISIS, Steve tackles the familiar tropes of comic storytelling with characters that have a familiar ring, but in a style all his own. Earth-shattering, mind-bending adventures have become Steve's stock in trade, and this series is no exception.

Enter the world, meet the heroes and you're off to the races.

At a time we are all locked away in our homes, it's great to find a tale that takes us outside of the confines of our lives and imaginations. One thing is for sure, once you read this series, nothing will ever be the same.

Dan DiDio 2020