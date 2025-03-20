Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged:

Peach Momoko To Write And Draw Marvel Rivals: Ignite

Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1 is a new comic book one-shot spinning out of the popular Marvel Rivals video game and featuring new in-game designs by Peach Momoko, arrives in June. And Peach Momoko will be writing and drawing stories for it.

MARVEL RIVALS: IGNITE #1

Written by PEACH MOMOKO, YUJI KAKU & MITSUYASU SAKAI

Art by PEACH MOMOKO, YUJI KAKU & RYUSEI YAMADA

Cover by YUJI KAKU

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 6/11

MARVEL RIVALS TAKES OUR HEROES BACK IN TIME – AND TO JAPAN – FOR ALL-NEW ADVENTURES! First, SAI takes on the symbiotic chaos of VENOM in a breathtaking tale by Peach Momoko! Then, writer and artist Yuji Kaku brings Frank Castle – the unbeatable PUNISHER – face-to-face with…PENI PARKER?! Where PENI PARKER is, SP//dr isn't far behind… And writer Mitsuyasu Sakai and artist Ryusei Yamada take K-Pop star LUNA SNOW in to the depths of Asgard and right into the hands of HELA! "Fans of MARVEL RIVALS can dive further into the hit game's fascinating world and unique take on Marvel characters at their local shop with special MARVEL RIVALS variant covers as well as upcoming one-shots, including the all-new MARVEL RIVALS: IGNITE #1, arriving this June! "The super Hero team-based PVP shooter from Marvel Games and NetEase Games is a certified global phenomenon and acclaimed for its dynamic, fast-paced gameplay as well as the originality and variety of its character designs, including those by comic book superstar Peach Momoko! In MARVEL RIVALS: IGNITE #1, Momoko's new wave of in-game costumes take center stage in a trio of stories by Momoko and fellow Japanese comic creators Yuji Kaku, Mitsuyasu Sakai and Ryusei Yamada. A breathtaking spotlight of artistic talent, presented in Black and white, with each chapter showcasing a different third color!

Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1 comes with covers from Yuji Kaku, Peach Momoko and Rickie Yagawa.

