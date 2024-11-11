Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: errant, thought bubble

Pendragon & Jinn at Thought Bubble with Errant Brewing Tensions…

Kate Holden and Mx Jinn, will be celebrating twelve years of their very first date at Thought Bubble 2012 this coming weekend.

Kate Holden and Mx Jinn will be celebrating twelve years of their very first date at Thought Bubble 2012 this coming weekend, now in Harrogate, and they will both have new comics for the occasion. They will be at the Pendragon & Jinn table at Thought Bubble, stall C30 in the DSTLRY Hall. Kate Holden will have volume 2 of Errant. "After a successful Kickstarter campaign, this is the first place it's on sale outside of preorders. 220 more pages of colourful magic knights fighting demons and having feelings!"

"After being aided in a fight against an enormous demon by a dashing masked activist, Lady Elrekia "Rekki" Lune has been called to Camelot for the performance review from hell with her tyrannical monarch. Meanwhile, Jules starts making their play to overthrow the king by building support, but uncovers a creepy new demonic threat. If this wasn't messy enough, Sarin Aoki, who has been out of Rekki's life for years, is back… and she wants justice…social justice. Created by prize-winning comics creator, Kate Holden, Errant is a colourful, energetic series inspired by indie comics and shounen manga, about responsibility and redemption, with a queer, neurodiverse twist. The story follows Rekki Lune, a magical knight of the Round Table, whose teenage choice to make a grab for her dream job working for her crush has left her as a socially isolated, burned out twenty-something trapped in service to a toxic narcissist king who never skips neg day. You can read it online for free on Tapas, so if you need to try before you buy, that's cool."



Mx Jinn will be debuting a new original short comic, an erotic queer fantasy with a witch theme called Brewing Tensions. "Very spicy and for age 18+ only!"

Bleeding Cool will also be at Thought Bubble; expect plenty of coverage in the run-up to next weekend, through the event, and no doubt afterwards as well.

