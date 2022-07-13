Penguin Audio & 2000 AD Adapt Nemesis, Rogue Trooper & Dredd Origins

This September, Penguin Random House will publish five new audio adaptations of the 2000 AD stories Dredd: Origins, Dredd Vs Death, Judge Anderson: Shamballa, Rogue Trooper and Nemesis The Warlock. The adaptations will be recorded and produced at Penguin Studios.

"We have published some of the biggest science fiction audiobooks of the last few years, from Star Wars and Stranger Things to Ready Player One, and this partnership has enabled us to take all of that experience and apply it to these new productions" says James Keyte, Senior Commissioning Editor at Penguin Audio. "Working closely with the Rebellion team, our aim has been to create an authentic and immersive listening experience for both long-term fans, and new listeners alike." As well as Penguin and Rebellion Publishing working collectively on these releases, they have brought in genre and pop culture specialist Jamie-Lee Nardone. 'I'm a big fan of audiobooks and believe there is so much potential. We're now seeing Science Fiction as the second most downloaded genre for audio, and this has a huge crossover audience with graphic novels. We know that performance and tone of voice is key for audio – which is exactly why these adaptations are so good.'

Judge Dredd: Origins

The Classic 2000 AD Graphic Novel in Full-Cast Audio

John Wagner, Carlos Ezquerra, Kev Walker

The essential Judge Dredd novel series – the ultimate introduction to the Lawman of the Future! An unusual delivery is made to the Grand Hall of Justice, a package that will force Dredd to lead a mission into the Cursed Earth and into the darkest recesses of the history of the Judges and Mega-City One… Now in this much-anticipated Dredd epic, history is written by John Wagner (A History of Violence) with a special introductory tale.

Dredd Vs Death

John Wagner, Alan Grant, Brian Bolland

The essential Judge Dredd novel series – the ultimate introduction to the Lawman of the Future! The crime is life! The Judgement is death! When Judge Death enters Mega-City One from a parallel dimension, his plan is simple: to find every single living cit and sentence them – to death! The critically acclaimed Essential Dredd Collection is a perfect jumping on point for new listeners and this volume introduces Judge Death, the Dark Judges and wisecracking Psi Judge Cassandra Anderson.

Judge Anderson: Shamball

Alan Grant and Arthur Ranson

In Mega-City One a brutal murder is discovered, seemingly of unnatural origin. Around the globe there is a massive surge in psychic phenomena as people fall prey to visions and religious mania. It seems that the world is on the brink of a psychic apocalypse and Psi-Judge Anderson must travel into the heart of Tibet to find the source of the disturbance! This collection bring together the very best of Alan Grant's (Lobo) and Arthur Ranson's (Button Man) work on this iconic comics character.

Rogue Trooper: Welcome to Nu Earth

The Classic 2000 AD Graphic Novel in Full-Cast Audio

Gerry Finley-Day, Dave Gibbons, Cam Kennedy

Nu-Earth, a battle-ravaged world forever scarred by an ongoing war between the Nort and Souther armies. The poison atmosphere makes it hostile to all who fight there, with the exception of one person – the Rogue Trooper. A biologically-engineered war machine, Rogue Trooper is searching for the traitor General responsible for the deaths of his clone brothers. Together with his three 'dead' bio-chipped comrades, Gunner, Bagman and Helm, he won't stop until he has succeeded in his personal mission of revenge!

Nemesis the Warlock: The Complete Books 1-4

The Classic 2000 AD Graphic Novel in Full-Cast Audio

Pat Mills, Kevin O'Neill, Jesus Redondo, Bryan Talbot

Termight, a world at the heart of a cruel galactic empire. A world devastated by nuclear warfare. Deep below ground its inhabitants try to eke out a mere existence, continually threatened by the Terminators, led by the diabolically evil Torquemada. Torquemada, a twisted human despot intent on purging all alien life from the galaxy and punishing the deviants. His motto: Be pure! Be vigilant! Behave! There is a resistance though, and a new kind of hero. Meet Nemesis the Warlock, champion of the coming rebellion! This vast and arcane tome contains the first four books of the Nemesis saga.