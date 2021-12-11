Pennyworth #5 Preview: Butlers on Ice

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, a weekly Bleeding Cool tradition where we use a bot to generate previews articles for every Marvel and DC comic coming out the next week and then touch them up with clickbait headlines and the occasional snarky comment to appease the SEO gods and get the article to pass Bleeding Cool's rigorous clickbait SEO checklist. All in the service of bolstering our article count with low-effort– er, we mean providing you, the Little Bleeders, with a valuable service! Alfred Pennyworth is lucky enough to get a last-minute rescue from freezing to death in this preview of Pennyworth #5… or is he?! Check out the preview below.

PENNYWORTH #5 (OF 7)

DC Comics

1021DC125

(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes

The continuing untold early Cold War adventures of Alfred Pennyworth, British spy! Alfred is reunited with one old friend, confronts another, and takes a meeting with his MI6 handler…or it could all be just a hallucination as he runs out of time and freezes to death, alone in the vast emptiness of the frigid north.

In Shops: 12/14/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.