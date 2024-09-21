Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: german erramouspe, penthouse

Penthouse Comics' Happy Finishes in December 2024 Solicits

Penthouse Comics is to reach its first year of publication in December 2024 with the sixth bi-monthly anthology collection of comics.

Penthouse Comics is to reach its first year of publication in December 2024 with the sixth bi-monthly anthology collection of comics that concludes stories from Jean-David Morvan, Stephen Desberg, Steve D, Jean Dufaux, Alain Queireix, Jef, Rey Macutay, German Erramouspe and Mauro Vargas in December, with the final chapters of The Dead All Have The Same Skin, Gun Crazy and I Spit On Your Grave. It also includes a feature with Barbara Dunkelman, former Creative Director of Rooster Teeth. Expect new series to launch in 2025.

PENTHOUSE COMICS #6 CVR A DEKAL (MR)

PENTHOUSE

OCT241826

OCT241827 – PENTHOUSE COMICS #6 CVR B CURZI (MR)

OCT241828 – PENTHOUSE COMICS #6 CVR C LUCCHINA (MR)

OCT241829 – PENTHOUSE COMICS #6 CVR D HARVEY (MR)

OCT241830 – PENTHOUSE COMICS #6 CVR E POLYBAGGED PIERCE PHOTO (MR)

OCT241831 – PENTHOUSE COMICS #6 CVR F 10 COPY INCV POLYBAGGED (MR)

OCT241832 – PENTHOUSE COMICS #6 CVR G 2000 LTD KILL BILL COSPLAY (MR)

(W) Jean-David Morvan, Stephen Desberg, Steve D, Jean Dufaux (A) Alain Queireix, Jef, Rey Macutay, German Erramouspe, Mauro Vargas (CA) Jeff Dekal

Releasing 30 years after the original line debuted, Penthouse is proud to present the ongoing return of Penthouse Comics! This issue contains the conclusion to the rest of the stories contained in year one alongside an interview and shoot with former Creative Direction of Rooster Teeth. Miss October concludes its second part with a gripping ending that will have you on your heels for it's return in Penthouse Year Two! We also hang out with Barbara Dunkelman, former Creative Director of Rooster Teeth and dive into her career. Gun Crazy concludes its first arc with the wild ride of Dolly Sanchez and Lanoya O'Brien, two girls fighting for survival in this violent story in the crossroads of Tarantino, VHS stuff, and the 80's. I Spit On Your Grave and The Dead All Have The Same Skin conclude.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

