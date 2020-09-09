As seen within the pages of the Amazing Spider-Man #48 published today, Pepe Larraz' designs for the Sword-Bearers Of Arakko as seen in the upcoming X Of Swords crossover event from the X-Men comic books. Kicks off very, very soon…

And giving us new looks at Redroot Of The Forest, Solem, Isca The Unbeaten, Pogg Ur-Pogg, The White Sword and Bei The Blood Moon – all that is missing is the classified possible ancestor of Storm, with the designs of Apocalypse. Larraz states "The sword-bearers had to look as dangerous as possible. They had tell a story of fighting for survival over a millennium; a story of ancient times, deadly violence and a brutal kind of beauty. In designing them, I mixed elements inspired by Egyptian culture, Laamb (Senegalese fighting), Donga (Ethiopian spear fighting), Nuba body paint, postmodern minimal fashion, Thierry Le Goues' photography, Maori weaponry and mimicry, among other things. Well, and a giant crocodile with four arms…"

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #48

MARVEL COMICS

APR200988

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley

• Spider-Man has been pushed harder than he has in a very long time and in ways he has never been before.

• How far can he be pushed before he breaks?

• Who he has to face this issue is going to answer that very clearly as we are one issue from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN LGY #850! Rated T In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99

