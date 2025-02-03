Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: pepe larraz, tariffs

Spelling tricks include repetitive typing exercises to combat recurring misspellings.

I am a terrible speller. Or at least when I am typing, I am. I have this rather annoying version of dyslexia where I can't see what I actually typed but what I meant to type for a good hour after I've typed it. And any spellchecker struggles to keep up, as all long-time readers of my words will know from butter experience. Okay, I did that one on purpose. And that leads to the likes of former DC Senior Vice President Of Sales John Cunningham mocking me for using the phrase "on a hiding to nothing" the other day as evidence of my "poor grammar" without knowing that this was an actual phrase originating from the betting industry, meaning wasting one's time or working at something without results. But it was a pretty good assumption to make.

Also, when writing about comics, it seems that I have never misspelt Sienkiewicz, Straczynski, or Zubkavich; they are all fine. But "the", "and", "it" and "as" often need several attempts. I literally spelt the end of that sentence "it it" originally.

Why is this all coming up now? Well, I am writing a lot about tariffs. And everything in my body wants me to spell it "tarrif". And I think that was due, in part, to my inability to spell "Pepe Larraz" correctly, so I forced myself to type it out a hundred times. I did something similar to make myself spell "Tom Brevoort" correctly when I really wanted to spell it "Breevort" or "Breevoort". Maybe "Breevooooort" if I had my way. And now the overspill of the double R in "Larraz" is affecting how I spell tariff. I just misspelt it again and had to fix it. So, I am instigating the new mnemonic in the headline, with the summation Pepe Larraz is the opposite of Tariff." I wonder if it will catch on?vAs long as I don't start writing about "tarrifs on Pepe Larazz" that is.

