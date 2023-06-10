Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: manga, persona 5, Persona 5: Comic à la Carte, UDON Entertainment, videogames

Persona 5: Comic à la Carte: Udon Previews Spinoff Manga Anthology

A 6-page preview of Persona 5: Comic à la Carte from UDON Entertainment, an oversized spinoff manga anthology of the Persona 5 video game and the faithful manga adaptation.

Persona 5: Comic à la Carte is the new spinoff manga anthology based on the video game and Udon Entertainment's manga adaptation of the game's story. This official oversized manga anthology of Persona 5 short stories and gag strips brings fans more of the characters and universe they love. Created by over a dozen incredible manga talents, the book will be on store shelves everywhere this June!

The regular Persona 5 manga series is already a faithful adaptation of the videogame story featuring the Phantom Thieves and their battle against the nightmare forces eating away at the fabric of Japanese society, both in the real world and the psychic world of the nation's subconscious. The story is the most subversive and surprising of all the Persona series. Where previous series featured teen heroes who worked hard to conform and preserve the status quo of society, Persona 5 is about teenage outsiders betrayed by various parts of the Establishment who become outlaws to fight institutional abuse and corruption. Unlike the regular manga series, Persona 5: Comic à la Carte features spinoff stories featuring the characters from the video game. The stories range from playful to deadly as the Phantom Thieves build their friendships on thrilling shopping dates, visiting back-alley doctors, tackling giant burger challenges, and even preparing their own recipes! Joker, Oracle, Skull, and the team will never be the same!

Persona 5: Comic à la Carte features stories by Yuztan (Dragon's Crown manga), Kyosuke Suga (the Danganronpa manga adaptation), Tachibananoneko, Ran, Ueno, Tsukito, Tokiwa, Kazuichi, Ryuuseee, 337, Miyasumi, Kyouichi, and Suga Toshio. The book also features gorgeous pin-ups by KEI (Mikulife: KEI's Hatsune Miku Illustration Works), Hiro Kiyohara, Eiri Iwamoto, and CHANXCO.

With fans clamoring for more of the Phantom Thieves since Persona 5 Royal made its debut on every major console and PC, now is the perfect time to get a little more Persona on the side, so to speak, in Persona 5: Comic À La Carte! Read the six-page preview below.

