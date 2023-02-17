Street Fighter 6 Gets Four Weekly Comics in Udon's May 2023 Solicits Udon will publish a new Street Fighter 6 weekly comic by Bengus, Panzer, Hanzo Steinbach and Chisato Mita ahead of the new game.

May will see Udon Entertainment publish a new comic book series based on the new video game from Capcom, Street Fighter 6, a different artist for each issue, Bengus, Panzer, Hanzo Steinbach and Chisato Mita. Here are the full Udon Entertainment solicitations for May 2023, and the reminder they will also have a Street Fighter Free Comic Book Day issue for the first week of the month. and have made the cover of net week's Diamond Previews. Street Fighter 6 is the seventh main installment in the Street Fighter series and will be released on June 2nd for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam.

STREET FIGHTER 6 #1 (OF 4) CVR A CRUZ

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAR232141

(W) Capcom (A) Bengus (CA) Jeffrey Chamba Cruz

The new era of fighting games begins here, in the official STREET FIGHTER 6 prequel comic! This weekly 48-page, 4-issue mini-series leads straight up the hotly anticipated game's June 2 release! In this issue: American martial arts champion Ken Masters travels to the city-state of Naishal for a new fighting tournament, but he finds much more danger than he bargained for!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 5.99

STREET FIGHTER 6 #2 (OF 4) CVR A NG

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAR232145

(W) Capcom (A) Panzer (CA) Joe Ng

Welcome to the new era of fighting games! Someone wants Ken Masters dead! Luckily the strongest woman in the world, Chun-Li, is on hand to keep her old friend safe.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 5.99

STREET FIGHTER 6 #3 (OF 4) CVR A VO

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAR232147

(W) Capcom (A) Hanzo Steinbach (CA) Long Vo

Welcome to the new era of fighting games! Deadly bombings are rocking the city, and it's up to Luke to find the source! Plus, Ken Masters must make a devastating choice as his son's life hangs in the balance!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 5.99

STREET FIGHTER 6 #4 (OF 4) CVR A CHAMBA

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAR232149

MAR232150 – STREET FIGHTER 6 #4 (OF 4) CVR B HAUNG – 5.99

MAR232143 – STREET FIGHTER 6 #1 (OF 4) CVR C BLANK SKETCH – 6.99

MAR232144 – STREET FIGHTER 6 #1 (OF 4) CVR D 5 COPY INCV CHEN FOIL – 6.99

(W) Capcom (A) Chisato Mita (CA) Jeffrey Chamba Cruz

Welcome to the new era of fighting games! Ken Masters is through running, and makes his presence known at the Naishal fighting tournament! Only one man holds the truth about the chaos exploding around both Ken and Luke… the mysterious JP!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 5.99

RECORD OF LODOSS WAR CROWN OF THE COVENANT GN VOL 01

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAR232151

(W) Ryo Mizuno (A / CA) Atsushi Suzumi

A new era of adventure has begun in the fabled world of RECORD OF LODOSS WAR! Thanks to "The Crown of the Covenant", the accursed isle of Lodoss has seen peace for 100 years. However, the ambitious ruler of the kingdom of Flaim now threatens to return Lodoss to a state of war. Heroes appear once more, as the young prince Lyle of Marmo seeks the help of the legendary high elf, Deedlit. Will a new "Knight of Lodoss" arise to save all the kingdoms?

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 13.99

PERSONA 4 ARENA GN VOL 02

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAR232152

(W) Atlus (A / CA) Aiya Kyu

The casts of PERSONA 3 and PERSONA 4 collide! Someone has stolen the anti-shadow suppression weapon named Labrys, and the trail leads into the TV World. There, all the persona users on the chase are forced to participate in the strange "P-1 Grand Prix" tournament. It's Aigis VS Kanji, and Yosuke VS Chie! Who will walk away in the end?!

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 13.99