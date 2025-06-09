Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Brittany Williams, ya

Personal Record, a YA Power Lifting Graphic Novel by Brittney Williams

Personal Record is a YA power lifting "BIPOC sapphic slice of life" graphic novel by Brittney Williams for 2027 from First Second.

Article Summary Brittney Williams announces Personal Record, a YA power lifting graphic novel set for 2027 from First Second.

The story features a BIPOC sapphic college student navigating relationships, family, and queer sorority parties.

Brittney Williams is known for co-creating series like Patsy Walker AKA Hellcat, Goldie Vance, and more.

First Second Books, a major graphic novel publisher, acquired world rights to Personal Record for publication.

Personal Record is Patsy Walker AKA Hellcat and Goldie Vance's Brittney Williams' upcoming YA graphic novel about a teen juggling relationships and power lifting during the first year of college. World rights have been bought by Samia Garcia-Fakih at First Second, and publication of Personal Record is scheduled for 2027. Brittney Williams' agent, Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management, brokered the deal for world rights.

Brittney Williams posted to social media, saying, "This is so weird. I've been working on this comic in my own little world, and it's surreal to think it'll be out in the world soon. Think of it as a BIPOC sapphic slice of life with emotional confusion, parental drama, queer sorority parties, make outs in the back of a 1979 Monte Carlo, and GAINS! This book was made possible with the guidance of my amazing agent @comicsispeople @inkwellmgmt and my wonderful editor @samiagarciafakih @01firstsecond"

Brittney Williams is a storyboard and comic book artist who first interned at Walt Disney Animation Studios as a storyboard artist in 2012. Since then, she's worked for a variety of animation studios and publishers including DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Dreamworks TV, Boom Studios and Marvel Comics. She co-creating series such as Patsy Walker AKA Hellcat from Marvel Comics, Goldie Vance at Boom, Rainbow Brite at Dynamite, Multiversity: Teen Justice at DC, and working on Lumberjanes, Adventure Time, X-Men, DC Pride, Betty And Veronica, Garfield, Powerpuff Girls, Secret Wars, Marvel Voices and more. She is a two-time GLAAD award nominee.

First Second Books is an American graphic novel publisher based in New York City that launched in 2006 as an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, and distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. It publishes graphic novels, in fiction, biographies, personal memoirs, history, visual essays, and comics journalism. It also publishes graphic non-fiction for young readers.

