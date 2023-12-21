Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: peter david, roge antonio, Symbiote Spider-Man 2099

Peter David Returns To Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 With Rogê Antônio

Peter David has had a continuing GoFundMe to help him with serious health problems, but is also writing, Spider-Man 2099.

Article Summary Peter David, amid health challenges, pens 'Symbiote Spider-Man 2099'.

New series with artist Rogê Antônio launches March 2024.

Miguel O’Hara returns in a five-issue saga with a new symbiote.

Features covers by Leinil Francis Yu, Ken Lashley, and Greg Land.

Comic book and TV writer, Peter David has had a continuing GoFundMe arranged by friends and family to help him with serious health problems, currently $60,000 short of their $300,000 goal. Last month, he was back in the hospital in the ICU with another infection before getting a cardiac care bed, and remained there for some time because of his blood pressure, before returning to rehab. Last week, his wife Kathleen posted that "Peter is finally stable. We continue on from that point that has taken over a year to get to." But he is also, it seems, still writing Spider-Man, including the character he co-created, Spider-Man 2099, with a new series launching in March 2024 drawn by Rogê Antônio, Symbiote Spider-Man 2099.

Fresh off his breakout role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miguel O'Hara will star in all-new comic book adventures next year, including a series by his legendary co-creator, writer Peter David. Launching in March, SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 is the long-awaited next epic chapter in David's hit Symbiote Spider-Man saga, which helped usher in Marvel Comics' wave of retro series revisiting milestone runs and series. Joining him on his triumphant return will be artist Rogê Antônio, known for his recent gut-wrenching work on Carnage. The five-issue series will take fans back to the iconic world of Marvel 2099 where Miguel O'Hara becomes the host of a terrifying new symbiote. Set your time circuits ahead to the techno-dystopian future of 2099! Miguel O'Hara, A.K.A. Spider-Man 2099, is facing a hostile takeover – of his own body! Kron Stone, the Venom of 2099, wages an all-out assault on Alchemax, and the only hope of stopping him lies with the power awakened by a top-secret project gone terribly wrong. What must Miguel sacrifice to seal the bond with his new symbiote – his body? His mind? His very soul?!

With covers from Leinil Francis Yu, Ken Lashley and Greg Land.

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 (OF 5)

Written by PETER DAVID

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Virgin Variant Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 3/13

