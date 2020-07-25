Peter Milligan and Aco's American Ronin in AWA October 2020 Solicits

Artists, Writers & Artisans Inc (also known as AWA (although I think AWAAI would be funnier)) is launching new title American Ronin by Peter Milligan, Aco and Dean White, in October, alongside a brace of comic book titles. As EIC Axel Alonso continues to thumb through his DM list… here's a look at the AWA October 2020 solicitation list.

AMERICAN RONIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A ACO (MR)

(W) Peter Milligan (A/CA) Aco

War is over, democracy an illusion, real power now lies not with nation states but huge corporations engaged in a silent war for global domination. Their number one weapon: highly-skilled, technologically-enhanced operatives trained since childhood to pledge their allegiance to the corporate flag. But what happens when one such operative breaks free of his mental chains and decides to bring the whole system down? Can one "Ronin" make a difference?

AMERICAN RONIN #1 (OF 5) CVR B DEODATO JR (MR)

BAD MOTHER #3 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Christa Faust (A/CA) Mike Deodato

A nerve-racking thriller from crime writer Christa Faust and blockbuster artist Mike Deodato Jr. (The Resistance, Infinity Wars). April Walters is a hit-and-run victim of life – a middle-aged soccer mom whose inner fire has been snuffed out by her dreary suburban existence. When her teenaged daughter goes missing under mysterious circumstances, April embarks on a harrowing mission to find her; a journey that takes her through the underbelly of her suburban community and sets her on a collision course with a massive crime syndicate and its lethal matriarch. Tested to her limits and beyond, April discovers that hell hath no fury like a mother scorned.

GRENDEL KY #2 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Jeff McComsey (A/CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

For two generations, the rural hill town of Grendel, Kentucky has honored its Faustian bargain with the monster living in its abandoned coal mine: a human sacrifice every season in return for agrarian prosperity the likes of which this rocky region had never before seen (including its greatest cash crop: the dankest weed in the land). When one town elder

breaks this pact, Grendel's only hope is that its prodigal daughter will return home to face down the creature of her nightmares – and bring her all-female biker gang with her.

DEVILS HIGHWAY #4 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Brent Schoonover

Benjamin Percy (Wolverine) and Brent Schoonover (Batman '66) present a chilling crime thriller, loosely based on real events, that examines murder in the dark underbelly of America's heartland. Sharon Harrow, an elite military veteran with skeletons in her closet and a dark family secret, embarks on a quest to hunt down the serial killer that brutally murdered her father – only to discover that he is just one piece of a national network of evil that snakes across the country and hides in plain sight. To catch the Devil, Harrow must first embrace and unleash the darkness within.

OLD HAUNTS #5 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Ollie Masters, Rob Williams (A/CA) Laurence Campbell

Three Made Men, standing at the brink of retirement, find their unbreakable bond put to the ultimate test when they are suddenly – and literally – assaulted by the ghosts of their past. Confronted by decades of buried secrets – resentments, affairs, double-crosses, and murders – the three friends have no choice but to unearth the deepest, darkest sin from

their past and pray they don't find an empty grave. In this concluding issue, the trio finally come face-to-face with what's been haunting them.

UPSHOT NOW MAGAZINE #5 (MR)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Mike Deodato

Looking to catch up on Upshot's recent releases? This massive, specially-priced volume re-presents these titles in black and white. This includes the debut issue of Christa Faust and Mike Deodato Jr.'s suburban crime thriller, Bad Mother. Full second issue: Benjamin Percy & Brent Schoonover's serial killer thriller Devil's Highway. Third Issue preview pages: the supernatural crime thriller Old Haunts from Ollie Masters & Rob Williams & Laurence Campbell. Fourth Issue preview pages: Benjamin Percy & Ramon Rosanas's globe-spanning look at the Zombie Apocalypse, Year Zero. Full fifth issue: J.

Michael Straczynski & Mike Deodato Jr.'s origin story for a new shared universe in the superhero epic, The Resistance. Fifth Issue preview pages: Michael Moreci & C.P. Smith's supernatural espionage thriller Archangel 8. As a bonus, this volume also includes the debut episode of the sci-fi medical series ET-ER by Jeff McComsey & Javier Pulido.

