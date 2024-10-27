Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: moon knight

Phases of the Moon Knight #3 Preview: Avatar Eclipse Alert

Phases of the Moon Knight #3 hits stores this Wednesday. Will the new avatar of Khonshu outshine Marc Spector? Plus, manga star Yuji Kaku introduces a violent Moon Knight from a magical future!

Article Summary Phases of the Moon Knight #3 debuts new avatar, challenging Marc Spector for Khonshu's favor.

Discover manga star Yuji Kaku's debut: a Moon Knight with a violent history from a magical future.

Available October 30th for $4.99, with variants, promising celestial and magical intrigue.

Fall into the next PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT alongside New York Times best-selling Author JUSTINA IRELAND as she weaves a tale of an ALL-NEW avatar of Khonshu that might just eclipse every other Fist of Khonshu that came before! Plus! Don't miss the Marvel debut of manga superstar YUJI KAKU (HELL'S PARADISE) as he introduces a brand new Moon Knight with a violent past from a magical future!

Phases of the Moon Knight #3

by Justina Ireland & Yuji Kaku & Creees Lee, cover by Mateus Manhanini

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 180 per carton

On sale Oct 30, 2024 | 40 Pages | 75960620955200311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620955200316 – PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #3 IVAN TAO CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620955200321 – PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #3 YUJI KAKU DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620955200331 – PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #3 IVAN TAO CHARACTER VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620955200341 – PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #3 YUJI KAKU VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

