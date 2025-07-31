Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Philbo, Philviews

Philbo Distribution addresses comic shop concerns on the eve of the new Philviews...

Phillip Russertt, CEO of new comic book distributor Philbo Distribution, has been trying to assuage some concerns from comic book retailers thinking of ordering from the company. The company now seems to contain many of the "back of Previews catalogue," escaping the issues of Diamond Comic Distributors right now. And with the November Philbo catalog, dubbed Philviews, being released tomorrow, here's his take on retailer concerns.

"We want to take a moment to thank you for working with us and to address a few concerns we've heard recently. We truly appreciate your feedback—it helps us grow and serve you better. So let's go through a few of the common questions and clarify where we're coming from.

Your Concern: "A 40% discount isn't enough."

Our Response: We hear you. Discount levels are important to your bottom line. For context, Lunar offers 35% on orders under $1,000 per week. While we're not on the same scale as Marvel or DC, our 40% discount is actually quite competitive—especially considering most orders won't reach that $1,000 threshold. As small press publishers, our print costs are significantly higher, and deeper discounts simply aren't sustainable for us without bulk orders. That said, we're committed to being fair and transparent—and we hope you see this as a sign that we value a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership. We believe there's room for all of us to thrive when we work together.

Your Concern: "Prepaying ties up our capital before books arrive."

Our Response: We totally understand how important cash flow is. Our prepay model is actually designed to help you better manage your budget: you can build your order and have up to two months to pay, with no surprise invoices or reconciliation issues down the road. Many of you have experienced frustrations in the past with unexpected bills or disputed balances—this model eliminates that hassle. It also ensures that creators and publishers are compensated in a timely manner, helping everyone stay afloat and focused on delivering great stories. It's about creating trust and simplicity on both sides.

Your Concern: "Back of the catalog" books don't sell.

Our Response:

We've heard this sentiment before, and we get it. But we're also hearing a different story from many stores: readers are actively looking for something new. As mainstream sales continue to slide, shops that have leaned into indie titles—and promoted them—are seeing real success in re-engaging lapsed readers. Often, the problem isn't the content—it's the visibility. "Back of the catalog" doesn't mean "less worthy." Let's work together to bring those stories front and center, and see what happens. After all, these comics are always new to the reader that discovers them!

Final thoughts: We know you're navigating a changing marketplace—so are we. We truly want to work with you, not just sell to you. This is a time for new approaches and fresh thinking, and indie publishers are here to help revitalize the comics space. You won't find an order minimum with us (let me repeat that: NO MINIMUM ORDER required), just open minds, love for comics and a genuine desire to build something better together. Thank you to those who have already signed on—we're grateful. For those still deciding, we're here to earn your trust. Let's keep the conversation going.