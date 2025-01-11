Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: future state, phillip kennedy johnson

Phillip Kennedy Johnson Clarifies Superman: The Book Of El Situation

Phillip Kennedy Johnson clarifies the situation with Superman: The Book Of El and when it is coming out from DC Comics after the movie.

Article Summary Phillip Kennedy Johnson clarifies that Superman: The Book Of El is delayed, not canceled.

The book is postponed to avoid clashing with other DC Comics releases this spring.

Scott Godlewski's art in Superman: The Book Of El is highly praised by Johnson.

Comics set to release after a motion picture event for optimal audience engagement.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported that DC Comics had informed comic book readers that orders for Adventures Of Superman: The Book Of El #1 by Future State: House of El creators Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scott Godlewski listed in the most recent DC Comics March 2025 solicits, and reported by Bleeding Cool, had been cancelled for now and would be resolicited at a later date. Yesterday, while driving and in his army gear, Phillip Kennedy Johnson took to X to clarify the situation by video.

"Hey everyone, Phillip Kennedy-Johnson driving, talking on the phone like a bad Master Sergeant. I'm sorry to do this in uniform, I don't usually like to do this kind of thing, but it feels time sensitive. I got out to my car after work and everything kind of blew up. Apparently an article came out today with the title that Superman Book of El has been cancelled, and it's not being cancelled. It is technically being delayed, but even that feels kind of boiled down. "So there was a time last year when we were planning on putting this out around March or April, but we kind of had a discussion about that and we wanted to come out. There's some other stories coming out this spring that we don't want these stories to interfere with each other, and they kind of would. So we decided to wait on this one until after the film comes out, and then we're going to put this book out after that. "So, the solicitation was a mishap, and I'm very sorry about that. I humbly apologize to anyone who was excited to see the book announced and then didn't hear anything else, and now they're disappointed. I'm really very sorry that that happened. The date on the solicit was just old information, so very, very sorry about that. But please don't worry, nothing's getting cancelled, and not even really pushed back, this is what we intended to do. "Scott Godlewski doing the art is the most beautiful sh-t he's ever done. For those who don't know his name, he is the artist who drew Future State House of El #1 that we did years ago, and it turned out so incredible. So now we're doing Book of El and I really wanted Scott to be the artist for it. So we're cracking that out now, and it's turning out amazing. I can't wait for you to see it. Just want to clear the air, let everyone know what's really happening and yeah, don't worry. Book Of El coming out very soon. Can't wait for you to see it. Thanks for all the support and the passion for it… talk soon. And don't show this video to my son or the army. Anders… be a good driver."

Master Sgt. Phillip Kennedy Johnson has spent nearly 20 years as a trumpet player and active-duty Soldier with the U.S. Army Field Band at Fort Meade, Maryland, has been writing comic books professionally for several years, including Superman, Batman And Robin, and Green Lantern for DC, Hulk, Captain America, Marvel Zombies and Alien for Marvel, Dark Crystal for Boom, James Bond for Dynamite, as well as co-creating comics such as Last Sons Of America, Warlords Of Appalachia, The Last God, Smoke Town, Low Road West, and Crocodile Black. He is retiring from the US Army later this year.

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: THE BOOK OF EL #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI Variant covers by BJÖRN BARENDS, RAHZZAH, and RICCARDO FEDERICI

1:25 variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE 1:50 variant cover by TBD $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/12/25

Superman returns! Fan-favorite Future State: House of El creators Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scott Godlewski reunite for Adventures of Superman: Book of El! As the Super-Family settles into a well-earned time of peace, a powerful ally-turned-enemy invades Earth with an army at his back and a god-aspect of Olgrun, mad god of the First World. When even the Super-Family lacks the power to stop him, Superman is sent against his will to a place even he's never been…where he'll find allies he could never have expected. Concluding the events of Future State and Phillip Kennedy Johnson's Action Comics, the Superman event of a thousand lifetimes begins here!

