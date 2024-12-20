Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: james gunn, March 2025
DC Comics Full March 2025 Solicits With Absolute, Hush & James Gunn
DC Comics Full March 2025 Solicits with Absolute Flash, Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, Batman:Hush 2, James Gunn and Harley Quinn's farts
Absolute Universe is expanding with three brand-new series, Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez take the Martian Manhunter beyond the realms of human understanding in Absolute Martian Manhunter #1. Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles reinvent the Flash from the ground up in Absolute Flash #1. And Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay transform the Green Lantern without the ring, and without the Corps, in Absolute Green Lantern #1.
The All In Saga collects Absolute Power #4, DC ALL IN Special #1, Justice League Unlimited #1,
Batman #153, Wonder Woman #14, and Superman #19.
And The Future State: House of El creators Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scott Godlewski reunite for a
brand-new Superman story in Superman: The Book Of El #1. As Nicole Maines and Stephen Segovia are teaming up to bring you an all-new Secret Six #1, trying to recapture Amanda Waller. Hush returns! Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee are reuniting to continue their era-defining epic run on Batman in Batman #158. Batgirl continues her martial arts odyssey as Cassandra Cain's first solo series in nearly two
decades marches on with Batgirl #5. And The trial of Harvey Dent! It's Two-Face against Harvey in a knock down, drag-out court case in Two-Face #4.
And we get James Gunn's first comic book for DCD, the Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature. Oh and the Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent But Deadly Special… it's scratch and sniff. Yup, this is definitely core 2025 for you.
ALL IN SAGA
Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MARK WAID, TOM
KING, and CHIP ZDARKSY
Art by DAN MORA, DANIEL SAMPERE, WES CRAIG, and JORGE JIMÉNEZ
Cover by DAN MORA
$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-642-3
ON SALE 4/29/25
Amanda Waller's bid for control and ultimate power has failed, and though
Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the DC Universe's
heroes stand triumphant, they have learned a valuable lesson: they are
better together than apart.
Forming a new Justice League Unlimited, the heroes usher in a new era of
unity just in time to face a returned, very different Darkseid. As the first
blows land against the Lord of Apokolips, shock waves ripple across the DC
Universe and shake the very nature of its reality to the core. As the dust
settles from this titanic battle, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and
the League itself find themselves at new beginnings…
Collects Absolute Power #4, DC ALL IN Special #1, Justice League Unlimited #1,
Batman #153, Wonder Woman #14, and Superman #19.
BATMAN #158
Written by JEPH LOEB
Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS
Variant covers by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL,
GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, and DAN MORA
Foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS
Courtside card stock variant cover by TONY S. DANIEL
1:25 cover by LEE BERMEJO
1:50 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO
1:100 variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS
1:250 variant cover by JIM LEE
1:608 variant cover by JIM LEE (Signed by Jim Lee)
1:608 variant cover by JIM LEE (Signed by Jeph Loeb)
1:1000 variant cover by JIM LEE (signed by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb)
Connecting gatefold variant by JIM LEE
Connecting gatefold variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS
Blank sketch variant cover
DC Showcase variant by SEAN GORDON MURPHY ($24.99 Foil)
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)
Connecting gatefold $7.99
ON SALE 3/26/25
ABSOLUTE BATMAN #6
Written by SCOTT SNYDER
Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA
Variant covers by FRANK QUITELY and SIMON BISLEY
1:25 variant cover by JOHN McCREA
1:50 variant cover by ALEX MALEEV
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/12/25
Bruce Wayne, a young man who has built his entire life on leveling up,
on becoming a bigger man than both his enemies and the obstacles that
stand in his way, will have to break down the Black Mask and his gang of
Party Animals.
Will he be able to do this without the help of his unlikely new MI6 ally,
Alfred Pennyworth? And how do his childhood friends—Edward Nygma,
Waylon Jones, Harvey Dent, and Oswald Cobblepot (among others)—play
a crucial role in Batman's legacy as Gotham's Vigilante?
Absolute Batman's first story arc, "The Zoo" concludes with this largerthan-
life story, while introducing a few new elements to come in arc 2.
You'd have to be Absolutely MAD to miss it!
ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #6
Written by KELLY THOMPSON
Art by MATTIA DE IULIS and DUSTIN NGUYEN
Cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN
Variant covers by SEAN MURPHY and JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY
1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN
1:50 variant cover by SEAN MURPHY
International Women's Day variant by JENNY FRISSON
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/26/25
Diana defied the will of the gods in leaving Hell, and Hades, lord of the underworld,
takes that personally…but when he interrogates her, her tales surprise him. Will it
change her fate? Kicking off a two-part guest arc from the breakout artist of
The Cull, Mattia De Iulis—and featuring a surprising and delightful backup tale of
Li'l Diana by series writer Kelly Thompson and superstar artist Dustin Nguyen!
ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #5
Written by JASON AARON
Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL
Variant covers by SEAN MURPHY and JAE LEE
1:25 variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON
1:50 variant cover by SEAN MURPHY
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/5/25
Kal-El's life with his parents in the rural Redlands of Krypton is a happy one. But
when that entire existence is suddenly threatened, the Els have no choice but to
make a stand…and fight for the truth!
ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #1
Written by AL EWING
Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY
Variant covers by JULIET NNEKA and MARTIN SIMMONDS
1:25 variant cover by RYAN BENJAMIN
1:50 variant cover by HELENA MASELLIS
Foil Logo cover
Connecting variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 (Foil)
ON SALE 3/19/25
Without the Corps…without the ring…without the willpower, what's left
is the Absolute Green Lantern!
ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #1
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ
Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and MARCOS MARTÍN
1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA
1:50 variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
Foil Logo cover
Connecting variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 (Foil)
ON SALE 3/26/25
Beyond Mars…beyond physical form…beyond Human Understanding…all
that's left is the ultimate alien: the Absolute Martian Manhunter!
ABSOLUTE FLASH #1
Written by JEFF LEMIRE
Art and cover by NICK ROBLES
Variant covers by CLAYTON CRAIN and DAN PANOSIAN
1:25 variant cover by JEFF LEMIRE
1:50 variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN
Foil logo cover
Connecting variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 (Foil)
ON SALE 3/19/25
Without the mentor…without the family…without the Speed Force, what's
left is the Absolute Scarlet Speedster!
THE VIGILANTE/EAGLY DOUBLE FEATURE! #1
Story Consult by JAMES GUNN
Written by TIM SEELEY and REX OGLE
Art by MITCH GERADS and MATTEO LOLLI
Cover by MITCH GERADS
Variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN
Variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON
1:25 variant cover by MATTEO LOLLI
Foil variant cover MITCH GERADS
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
Foil Variant $6.99 | 1 of 5
ON SALE 3/26/25
DC Studios' James Gunn steps in as story consultant for 5 issues of insane
$%&!@#$ calamity when two fan-favorite characters share the spotlight
(and equal page count!)
The Vigilante story starts when Peacemaker has disappeared! It's up to
Adrian Chase, the Vigilante and Peacemaker's Bestest Friend to find him!
The crime bosses of Evergreen must pay! BLOOD WILL BE SPILLED! (oh,
wait, you say Peacemaker is just on vacation? Oh. uh. Don't tell Adrian.)
Meanwhile, Eagly and his sidekick, Chris Smith (aka Peacemaker), are
exhausted! After kicking the #$%@ out of a buncha Nazi lizard dudes,
it's time to head to the great outdoors for some fresh air and a much
needed vacay. But when their commute is co-opted by a bunch of masked
&$#%$@#!, it's up to a certain eagle hero and his pet human to get
themselves (and some dumb innocent folks) out of quite the pickle. Will
lives be lost? Duh.
An original DC Comics story, inspired by James Gunn's visionary
Peacemaker series on MAX, ya best get ready to rumble!
SECRET SIX #1
Written by NICOLE MAINES
Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
Variant covers by BRAD WALKER and LEIRIX
1:25 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO
Foil variant cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI
DC All In foil variant cover by FICO OSSIO
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/5/25
In the wake of Absolute Power, the Justice League has returned, the war
criminal Amanda Waller is in prison, and things are finally getting back
to normal…that is, until Dreamer, Jon Kent, and Jay Nakamura discover
that Waller has somehow vanished into thin air from her cell! With
seemingly no leads and nothing but questions (and enough trauma to fill
a swimming pool), our three heroes are forced to team up with the bad
guys—Deadshot, Catman, and Black Alice—to track down Waller, reclaim
the infinite trove of secrets in her head, and uncover what the deal is
with all these freakin' chess pieces they keep seeing around…all without
letting their own individual secrets tear them apart from the inside. From
acclaimed writer and actress Nicole Maines (Supergirl) and superstar
artist Stephen Segovia (Spawn), the Secret Six are back in an all-new highstakes,
twist-filled limited series!
ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: THE BOOK OF EL #1
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI
Variant covers by BJÖRN BARENDS, RAHZZAH, and RICCARDO FEDERICI
1:25 variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE
1:50 variant cover by TBD
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/12/25
Superman returns! Fan-favorite Future State: House of El creators Phillip
Kennedy Johnson and Scott Godlewski reunite for Adventures of Superman:
Book of El! As the Super-Family settles into a well-earned time of peace, a
powerful ally-turned-enemy invades Earth with an army at his back
and a god-aspect of Olgrun, mad god of the First World. When even
the Super-Family lacks the power to stop him, Superman is sent against
his will to a place even he's never been…where he'll find allies he could
never have expected. Concluding the events of Future State and Phillip
Kennedy Johnson's Action Comics, the Superman event of a thousand
SUPERMAN #24
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA
Cover by DAN MORA
Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, GUILLEM MARCH, and RAPHAEL GRASSETTI
1:25 variant cover by FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT
Courtside card stock variant cover by LEONARDO ROMERO
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/26/25
Big changes at Supercorp mean the ascent of Mercy Graves as the new CEO! Lex's
confidant is now calling the shots and rebelling against her Super-boss…but what
does the Man of Steel have to say about all this? Plus, Superwoman and the Justice
League devise a plan to put Doomsday under lock and key forever…but it will take a
risky arms deal with an alien race to do it!
The road to Superman #25 marches headlong into this penultimate
chapter in the Many Deaths of Doomsday saga!
WONDER WOMAN #19
Written by TOM KING
Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE
Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and SEBA FIUMARA
1:25 variant cover by RAMÓN PÉREZ
Courtside card stock variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/19/25
The Sovereign took away Wonder Woman's world, and now she has taken
away his. As their war reaches its end, the two icons prepare for battle.
Who will emerge victorious? Find out as Diana's quest for peace comes to a
bloody end!
DETECTIVE COMICS #1095
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN
Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
Courtside card stock variant cover by JOHN GIANG
1:25 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/19/25
Batman has employed the full force of the Bat-Family to uncover the mystery of
the murders that continue across Gotham. But even Batman's most trusted allies
have failed at preventing the deaths of young men at the hands of the bloodthirsty
Asema. But who is Asema? As the World's Greatest Detective unravels the mystery,
he realizes he may not want to know the answer.
ACTION COMICS #1084
Written by JOHN RIDLEY
Art by INAKI MIRANDA
Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV
Variant covers by JAE LEE and NICOLA SCOTT
1:25 variant cover by DANI
Courtside card stock variant cover by HOWARD PORTER
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/12/25
Superman is on the verge of discovering who's been luring reformed villains back to
a life of crime, but the question remains—why? When he tries to convince Scorch to
help him, they're ambushed by a mysterious organization that holds the answers
he's searching for. Is Superman ready to face the truth?
JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #5
Written by MARK WAID
Art and cover by DAN MORA
Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, MARK SPEARS, and SALVADOR LARROCA
1:25 variant cover by DAN JURGENS
1:50 variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY
International Women's Day variant by JENNY FRISSON
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/26/25
The keys to the mysterious superterrorist organization Inferno begin to be revealed
as the Justice League realizes it's an intergalactic threat led by one of their oldest
foes! Time is running out to save the world with the help of…the Legion of Doom?
THE NEW GODS #4
Written by RAM V
Art by EVAN CAGLE
Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA
Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and CHRIS STEVENS
International Women's Day Variant by JENNY FRISSON
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/19/25
New Genesis. Apokolips. Earth. Three worlds in the warpath of the deadly
interstellar inquisition known as the Nyctari. Three worlds on the verge of
annihilation. Three worlds whose only hope of salvation may lie with a young boy
imbued with incomprehensible power—a power beyond godlike. But is this boy
truly a force for salvation, or the reincarnation of the greatest evil the universe has
ever known? And will the forces of these three worlds be able to answer this critical
question before it is too late?
CHALLENGERS OF THE
UNKNOWN #4
Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL
Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE
Variant cover by PHIL HESTER
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/19/25
The Challengers continue to investigate Darkseid anomalies throughout the
universe…and…within themselves…? As more Challs members face isolation
aboard the Watchtower and evaluation by Mr. Terrific, a closely guarded theory
begins to form as to why the Challengers might have been particularly affected
by Darkseid's disappearance…even as they're kept in the dark while the League
speculates. Now Red Ryan must investigate a newly sentient asteroid with the
Green Lantern himself—Hal Jordan. But what does it mean when Red can begin
to hear the asteroid's…thoughts? And what happens when he loses control of his
own body after being exposed to the asteroid's…blood?
JUSTICE LEAGUE:
THE ATOM PROJECT #3
Written by JOHN RIDLEY and RYAN PARROTT
Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS
Variant covers by DAVE WILKINS and KEVIN WADA
1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/5/25
On the run and out of allies, Captain Atom is forced to take a desperate step into
his own past in search of assistance. At the same time, Ray and Ryan's latest
experiment puts them at odds and could lead to disastrous consequences for all
those on board the Watchtower. As the metahuman arms race with the terrorist
group known as INFERNO escalates, dissent in the ranks of the Justice League's
Atom Project must be quelled before catastrophe overtakes the planet!
AQUAMAN #3
Written by JEREMY ADAMS
Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS
Variant covers by TULA LOTAY, GAVIN GUIDRY, and SWEENEY BOO
1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LAROCCA
International Women's Day variant by JENNY FRISSON
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/12/25
A journey into the heart of darkness has brought Arthur Curry one step
closer to finding his kingdom…but is the allure of freedom too much for the
uncanny undersea champion to resist? Temptation draws Aquaman to the
depths as a new villain joins the fray…and a squad of mer-mercenaries? Lori
Lemaris is on the prowl in the latest installment of the Aquaman epic!
ZATANNA #2
Written by JAMAL CAMPBELL
Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL
Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and TERRY DODSON
1:25 variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/19/25
In the aftermath of her encounter with the Lady White, Zatanna is left
debilitated by a mysterious cursed sword. In hopes of breaking the curse,
Zatanna seeks out the hidden connection between it, her missing crewmate,
the Lady White, and herself. However, with her magic compromised and her
thoughts haunted by visions of death, how long can she keep herself and
those around her safe?
GREEN LANTERN #21
Written by JEREMY ADAMS
Art by JACK HERBERT
Cover by XERMÁNICO
Variant covers by KEN LASHLEY and LAURA BRAGA
1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/26/25
Everything is emotional as Hal makes his way back to Kyle, Superboy, and
Odyssey, who attempt to fend off attacks from the Sorrow and an even bigger
threat—Starbreaker! Make way for a cosmic battle for pieces to a new power
battery that spells doom for the universe.
GREEN LANTERN CORPS #2
Written by JEREMY ADAMS and MORGAN HAMPTON
Art and cover by FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT
Variant covers by DAVE WILKINS, ARIEL OLIVETTI, and NATHAN SZERDY
Acetate variant cover by FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT
1:25 variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY
1:50 variant cover by KERON GRANT
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/12/25
The Lanterns return to Thanagar, decimated in the aftermath
of the Civil Corps! But this time John Stewart and company
are fighting with Hawkwoman by their side. Meanwhile, the
mystery of the Fractal Lanterns deepens, as Atrocitus seeks
revenge for the theft of his powers! So why is the answer
seemingly within the remains of the shattered Thanagar?!
GREEN ARROW #22
Written by CHRIS CONDON
Art by MONTOS
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/26/25
Green Arrow dives deep into his past to uncover a startling truth—but is it
too late? As Green Arrow races to uncover the mystery of the Freshwater
Killer's origins, Detective "Benny" Benítez finds herself alone and in the
killer's sights.
THE FLASH #19
Written by SIMON SPURRIER
Art by VASCO GEORGIEV
Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO
Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and STEPHEN SEGOVIA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/26/25
THE RISING TIDE OF ANGER!
While The Flash uses his new abilities to serve both the Justice League and his
family on Skartaris, the fury above and below ground can't be controlled—to what
lengths will Wally West push himself to figure out the source of the conflict?
NO MERCY!
CATWOMAN #74
Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art by MARIANNA IGNAZZI
Cover by SEBA FIUMARA
Variant covers by FRANK CHO and DAN PANOSIAN
1:25 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES
1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/19/24
With everyone in Tokyo searching for her, Catwoman finds herself face-to-face
with Alexander Belov and another unexpected foe. Can she secure the second
key to the Belov fortune, or is this the end of the line for the feline fatale? Plus,
the noose continues to tighten around the necks of Selina's old acquaintances.
BIRDS OF PREY #19
Written by KELLY THOMPSON
Art by JUAN CABAL
Cover by DAN PANOSIAN
Variant covers by SERG ACUÑA and RIAN GONZALES
1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUÑA
International Women's Day variant by JENNY FRISSON
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/5/25
Black Canary, Sin, and Megaera try to bond through violence as they find themselves
overwhelmed by a splinter League of Assassins clan bent on reacquiring
Sin. Maybe leaving Barda at home wasn't the best idea? Elsewhere, Barda, Cass,
and Constantine face the unexpected as they try to return a mischievous demon
home while trapped inside the mysterious area known only as the Seam.
THE LEAGUE OF ASSASSINS PRESSES THE ATTACK!
POISON IVY #31
Written by G. WILLOW WILSON
Art by BRIAN LEVEL
Cover by JESSICA FONG
Variant covers by KYUYONG EOM and JENNY FRISON
1:25 variant cover by TULA LOTAY
1:50 variant cover by JENNY FRISON
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/5/25
The strange and startling secrets of Marshview are revealed as Poison Ivy, Janet,
and Peter Undine explore the transient and hungry ghost town's past. But some
things are best left dead and forgotten…lest they try to eat you alive.
HARLEY QUINN #49
Written by ELLIOTT KALAN
Art by MINDY LEE
Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE
Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and JORGE FORNÉS
Courtside card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW
1:25 variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/26/25
This issue is chock-full of my pal Amygdala, so I've asked him to tell you
about it in his own words:
Rich lady tell Amygdala hit clown lady. Amygdala hit clown lady. Clown lady
hit Amygdala on head but he not feel owie. Amygdala hit back. Bad dogs
bite Amygdala too but no feel owie. Everyone fight. You buy?
THE SHADOW OVER MARSHVIEW! HARLEY HANGS WITH AMYGDALA!
HARLEY QUINN FARTACULAR: SILENT BUTT DEADLY #1
Written by JOANNE STARER
Art and cover by TED BRANDT & RO STEIN
Variant covers by AMANDA CONNER and BEN CALDWELL
$5.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/26/25
I've been holding in all my very worst bits of bubble guts for the last 32
years, and it's all been leading up to this epic expulsion! Your nose will
never be the same! You'll gag, you'll cry, you'll feel things you ain't never felt
before! This fine publication is a celebration of all things passed, pre-scent,
and toot-ure. Sequential art's place in the annals of history is about to
change with the release of the Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly, a
comic that promises to have the highest concentration of gas per page (GPP)
ever committed to print. Emphasis on committed, because everyone who
worked on this comic is getting thrown into Dr. Fartley's Home for No-Good
Gassy Gals 'n' Guys. Read the comic that Abraham Lincoln called "a joy from
fart to finish" moments before he died!
WARNING: We aren't kidding. If you are grossed out by farts, then this comic
isn't for you (and that's perfectly okay!…though I am judging you!). Unless
you want to put your feelings to the test…in which case this comic is for you.
CALLING ALL SICKOS—THIS ONE IS FOR YOU!
CONNER VARIANT COVER
CALDWELL VARIANT COVER
NIGHTWING #124
Written by DAN WATTERS
Art and cover by DEXTER SOY
Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS and GLEB MELNIKOV
Courtside card stock variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
1:25 variant cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/19/25
To save the lives of one of Blüdhaven's gangs, Nightwing must stage a heist on
Spheric Solutions. But revelations of the corporation's true sinister nature threaten
to shatter his very reality.
BATGIRL #5
Written by TATE BROMBAL
Art by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA
Cover by DAVID TALASKI
Variant cover by KEVIN WADA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/5/25
As Batgirl continues to unravel the complicated relationship with her mother, she
finds herself alone in the dark den of her enemies. Plunged into poppy-induced
hallucinations, Batgirl relives her past alongside a surprise visit from a Bat-Family
member, who helps Cass confront the tangled roots of her origins. The lines
between love, shame, and legacy begin to blur. Will Cass survive long enough to
embrace her heritage…or break free from it at last?
TIME FOR A HEIST!
BATMAN & ROBIN: YEAR ONE #6
Written by MARK WAID and CHRIS SAMNEE
Art and cover by CHRIS SAMNEE
Variant covers by CLIFF CHIANG and WES CRAIG
1:25 variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US
ON SALE 3/19/25
Robin is caught in the General's clutches, and it's up to Batman to rescue his
intrepid young protégé. The Dark Knight knows he's running headlong into a trap,
but is the General really prepared for Batman like he thinks?
A TRAP IS SET…
BATMAN AND ROBIN #19
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
Art and cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ
Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA and MIGUEL MENDONÇA
1:25 variant cover by JOHN McCREA
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/12/25
As Memento's reign of terror continues, the city's inhabitants find themselves
locked in fear as Gotham awaits his next move. Meanwhile, Damian Wayne
doubts if Batman and Robin are enough to save their city. Are the Dynamic Duo
truly helping to keep Gotham safe, or does their presence simply enable violence
and villainy to thrive? A heart-to-heart between Damian and Jason Todd, and Jason's
subsequent demystifying of what it means to be Robin, has left the son of Batman
questioning his place and his future.
Now, with Memento close to delivering a killing blow on Batman, the Dark Knight
needs his son more than ever…but will Robin answer the call?
JASON TODD TO THE RESCUE?!
METAMORPHO:
THE ELEMENT MAN #4
Written by AL EWING
Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER
Variant cover by TYLER CROOK
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/26/25
Who could ever replace the merely magnificent Metamorpho? The billion-dollar
brain of Simon Stagg has the answer—and it's not a who…it's a where! After
all, why recruit a fab freak to protect Stagg HQ when you can bring the whole
building to life to protect itself? Genius, you say? Consider this, Metamaniacs—
if office buildings could talk, wouldn't they have something to say? Something
like…"Die, humans, die," perhaps? The New Age of Metamorpho becomes the
new age of contentious urban planning—as only Al Ewing and Steve Lieber
could envision it!
THE QUESTION: ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #5
Written by ALEX SEGURA
Art and cover by CIAN TORMEY
Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS and DENYS COWAN
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/19/24
As the Watchtower itself begins to crack from the strain being placed on it
by an unseen villain, the Question must face an unexpected threat—her own
teammates, including Batwoman! But does she have any chance of retaking JL HQ
if she's already lost control of those closest to her? As her world collapses, the
Question must tap into her own inner resolve or risk losing everything.
STUCK IN STAGG HQ!
THE QUESTION STANDS ALONE!
POWER GIRL #19
Written by LEAH WILLIAMS
Art by DAVID BALDEON
Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
Variant cover by DAVID TALASKI
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/26/25
Power Girl, Omen, and Steel are held hostage inside a bubble that's cut them off
from the rest of Metropolis and sent them back to the prehistoric age. The villainous
trio responsible wishes to eliminate anyone who dares to interfere with nature,
and they won't stop until our heroes are extinct. But that's not the only thing
Power Girl and her friends have to worry about—the dinosaurs are hungry!
TALASKI VARIANT
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST!
SHAZAM! #21
Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL
Art by DAN McDAID
Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV
Variant covers by INHYUK LEE and JAVIER PULIDO
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/5/25
Mr. Mind has wormed his way across the entire world, and it will take way more
than a single champion of Shazam to stop him! And finally, will the Shazamily
become an official family?
THE WIZARD AND THE FAMILY SHAZAM!
JSA #5
Written by JEFF LEMIRE
Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI
Cover by CULLY HAMNER
Variant covers by SWEENEY BOO and ETHAN YOUNG
1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/5/25
The JSA have a lead on a KOBRA facility preparing for their next terrorist
attack. But which faction of the team will make it to the facility first, and what
will it mean for the future of the world's first super-team?!
BLACK LIGHTNING #5
Written by BRANDON THOMAS
Art and cover by FICO OSSIO
Variant cover by TOM RANEY
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/12/25
Black Lightning and Lightning have fallen in battle as they are ambushed during
their fight against Volcana and her Masters of Disaster. Desperate to help her
father and sister, Anissa Pierce breaks free from captivity in the Justice League
Watchtower thanks to the help of Grace Choi! It's all been leading to this fateful
confrontation in the streets of Southside Metropolis as the Pierce family comes
together to fight for each other and their community. When the dust settles,
Jefferson Pierce is approached by none other than Josiah Power of the Power
Company, who seeks to recruit Black Lightning to face a growing threat lurking in
the shadows of the DCU!
THE JSA, CORNERED BY KOBRA!
DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #1
Written by IAN FLYNN
Art by ADAM BRYCE THOMAS
Cover by PABLO M. COLLAR
Variant covers by ETHAN YOUNG and TK
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/19/25
It's a crossover event unlike any other! The monstrous Darkseid crosses
dimensions to invade the world of Sonic the Hedgehog, seeking the ultimate
power. Sonic and his friends have faced everything from mad scientists
to ancient spirits, but the forces of Apokolips may be too much for them.
Thankfully, the full heroic might of the Justice League arrives to back them
up! Don't miss part one of this unique crossover event!
GOTTA. GO. FLASH-FAST.
TITANS #21
Written by JOHN LAYMAN
Art and cover by PETE WOODS
Variant covers by ARIEL OLIVETTI and AMY REEDER
Courtside card stock variant cover by BERNARD CHANG
International Women's Day variant by JENNY FRISSON
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/19/25
Overly emotional empath Raven has completely lost it—and she's taking the
Titans with her. Of course, she's being nudged along by the psycho-est of the
psychos, Psycho-Pirate! And he's got a plan: first Raven, then the Titans…then
the world!
TWO-FACE #4
Written by CHRISTIAN WARD
Art by FÁBIO VERAS
Cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS
Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/5/25
Pushed to the brink, Harvey Dent's mask of sanity is slipping, leading him to the
deepest recesses of his own twisted mind, as memories collide with haunting
traumas from his past. This is the trial of Harvey's life, and Two-Face must face
the ultimate judgment. Will he let go and rise above his shattered past, or will his
darker half take over his body once and for all?
RAVEN IN THE CLUTCHES OF THE PSYCHO-PIRATE!
THE TRIAL OF HARVEY DENT!
ACTION COMICS #1084 • Cover by HOWARD PORTER
NIGHTWING #124 • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI TITANS HARLEY QUINN #49 • Cover by DERRICK CHEW #21 • Cover by BERNARD CHANG
WONDER WOMAN #19 • Cover by NICOLA SCOTT
COMIC BOOKS
NOT FINAL TRADE DRESS COVERS
BLACK CANARY:
BEST OF THE BEST #5
Written by TOM KING
Art and cover by RYAN SOOK
Variant cover by JOËLLE JONES
1:25 variant cover by CHRIS NG
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/26/25
A deal with an immortal devil could be the answer to everyone's troubles. Or is
Vandal Savage more trouble than he's worth? Meanwhile, Shiva and Canary fight to
a standstill—could the only end to this battle be death?
BATMAN/SUPERMAN:
WORLD'S FINEST #37
Written by MARK WAID
Art by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ
Cover by DAN MORA
Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ
1:25 variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI
Guy Fieri Cameo variant by DAN MORA
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/19/25
Superman and Batman have a code against killing…but does a king of Atlantis? As
the Floronic Man makes his final play for dominion over the seas, Aquaman is forced
to react as a warrior, not a superhero—and the consequences will surprise you!
Guest-starring Swamp Thing…and featuring a very special celebrity cameo variant
from the mayor of Flavortown himself: Guy Fieri!
THE BATTLE MAY BE LOST
IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE!
THE WAVES CRASH!
BATMAN
THE LONG HALLOWEEN:
THE LAST HALLOWEEN #6
Written by JEPH LOEB
Art by ENRICO MARINI
Cover by TIM SALE
Variant covers by ENRICO MARINI and JOYCE CHIN
$4.99 US | 32 pages
ON SALE 3/26/25
In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long
Halloween, an award-winning, 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and
stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the
world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act: Batman The Long
Halloween: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story
from 2021's Batman: The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by
one of the top artists in comics in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's
art and legacy. A chilling foe takes center stage in this issue as The Last Halloween
continues to heat up!
GOTHAM CITY, ON ICE!
BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #4
Written by DAN WATTERS
Art by HAYDEN SHERMAN
Cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN
Variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/12/25
CASE 02: "The Voice of the Tower," Part I
There is a strange tower in Gotham City where the voices of the living and the dead
echo. Its inhabitants are in a standoff with the police—with one officer dead and
another held hostage inside, a riot seems all but guaranteed…unless Batman can
navigate the building and save the missing police officer.
But what the Caped Crusader discovers is that the people of the tower are following
the direction of a single, strangely familiar voice that thrums throughout the
building…and the voice wants blood.
A NEW CASE KICKS OFF WITH A GRUESOME DISCOVERY!
DC HORROR PRESENTS:
CREATURE COMMANDOS #6
Written by DAVID DASTMALCHIAN
Art by JESÚS HERVÁS
Cover by TIRSO
Variant cover by MICHAEL WALSH
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $3.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/5/25
For their final showdown, the Commandos are headed to…the Delaware State
Fair?! The fair may not be ready for this freak show, but the team is more than
ready to take down Brainiac and end this mission once and for all. Don't miss
the epic conclusion to David Dastmalchian and Jesús Hervás's bloody brilliant
Creature Commandos run!
DC VS VAMPIRES:
WORLD WAR V #7
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and JOEY ESPOSITO
Art by OTTO SCHMIDT and PASQUALE QUALANO
Cover by OTTO SCHMIDT
Variant covers by SANTA FUNG and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE
$4.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 12 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/12/25
The child of Mister Miracle and Big Barda has been heralded as the only one
capable of ending the war between vampires and humans…or so Granny
Goodness says. Has her savior narrative just been a smoke screen for the
arrival of Darkseid?
THE FINAL SHOWDOWN OF DAVID DASMALCHIAN
AND JESÚS HERVÁS'S HORROR EPIC IS HERE!
SUPERMAN: THE LAST DAYS OF LEX LUTHOR #2
Written by MARK WAID
Art and cover by BRYAN HITCH
Variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE
1:25 variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL
$6.99 US | 48 pages
ON SALE 3/19/25
Superman continues his mission to find a cure for what's killing Lex Luthor.
When the present has no answers, maybe the future will! But will the Legion
of Super-Heroes help Clark find a cure for a man like Luthor?
THE LONG AWAITED SECOND ISSUE ARRIVES!
SAMNEE VARIANT COVER 1:25 VARIANT COVER
THE TEEN TITANS GET ARTISTIC!
TEEN TITANS GO! #1
Written by SHOLLY FISCH
Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA
$2.99 US | 32 pages
ON SALE 3/5/25
Say it ain't so! The Titans' comic book—canceled?! Desperate for a relaunch,
the Titans remake themselves as everything from transforming robots to
artsy, black-and-white indie comics characters. But when DC still doesn't
bite, the Titans turn to more drastic measures…like sabotage.
BATMAN #612
FACSIMILE EDITION
Written by JEPH LOEB
Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS
Foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS ($6.99 US)
$3.99 US | 32 pages
ON SALE 3/5/25
With Superman under the chemical control of Poison Ivy, Batman and Catwoman
must bring the Man of Steel to his senses before he brings all of Metropolis down
on their heads! Can the Dark Knight keep the crazed Kryptonian busy long enough
for Catwoman to deploy their secret weapon, or will this fight be over faster than a
speeding bullet?
BATMAN #613
FACSIMILE EDITION
Written by JEPH LOEB
Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS
Foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS ($6.99 US)
$3.99 US | 40 pages
ON SALE 3/19/25
A perfect evening out on the town for Bruce and Selina takes a turn for the
deadly when Harley Quinn hits Gotham City. And if Harley's back, can The
Joker be far behind?
THE BATMAN ADVENTURES #12
FACSIMILE EDITION
Written by KELLEY PUCKETT
Art and cover by MIKE PAROBECK and RICK BURCHETT
Foil variant cover by MIKE PAROBECK and RICK BURCHETT ($7.99 US)
Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)
Super Powers variant cover ($4.99 US)
$3.99 US | 32 pages
ON SALE 3/12/25
A costume party gives Barbara Gordon the chance to dress up like her hero,
but a couple of criminal party-crashers force her to truly throw herself into the
role! Does this "Batgirl" have what it takes to take down Poison Ivy and her
unpredictable new partner? Dive into the DC Comics debut of Harley Quinn!
THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #30
FACSIMILE EDITION
Written by GARDNER FOX
Art by MIKE SEKOWSKY and BERNARD SACHS
Cover by MIKE SEKOWSKY and MURPHY ANDERSON
Foil variant cover by MIKE SEKOWSKY and MURPHY ANDERSON ($6.99 US)
Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)
$3.99 US | 32 pages
ON SALE 3/5/25
A mysterious (though temporary) vanishing of their various superpowers
has the Justice League rattled! When a series of bizarre thefts begins, carried
out using the pilfered powers of the League, can our heroes protect the next
targets? The ingenious Professor Ivo makes his diabolical debut alongside his
criminal creation, Amazo!
CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #12
FACSIMILE EDITION
Written by MARV WOLFMAN and GEORGE PÉREZ
Art by GEORGE PÉREZ and JERRY ORDWAY
Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ
Foil variant cover by GEORGE PÉREZ ($5.99 US)
Super Powers variant cover ($4.99 US)
Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)
$3.99 US | 48 pages
ON SALE 3/19/25
In the deadly anti-matter universe of Qward, the fate of this New Earth will be
determined once and for all, as forces gathered from across the globe combine their
might with selfless heroes from forgotten Earths, champions of the mystic arts,
defenders from the ocean depths—even far-flung Apokolips—to put a final end to
the threat of the Anti-Monitor!
BATMAN'S STRANGEST
CASES LIMITED
COLLECTORS' EDITION #59
FACSIMILE EDITION
Written by DENNIS O'NEIL, LEN WEIN, and FRANK ROBBINS
Art by NEAL ADAMS, BERNIE WRIGHTSON, DICK GIORDANO, and
IRV NOVICK
Cover by NEAL ADAMS and BERNIE WRIGHTSON
Foil variant cover by NEAL ADAMS and BERNIE WRIGHTSON
($16.99 US)
Blank sketch cover ($14.99 US)
$14.99 US | 80 pages
ON SALE 3/26/25
Thrill as Batman fights to save a young boy's life in a haunted
Scottish castle! Gasp as he matches might with the mysterious
Swamp Thing! Tremble as the Dark Knight takes on a coven of
demon-worshipping warlocks! These are Batman's strangest
cases yet!
TRINITY: GENERATION S
Written by TOM KING
Art by BELÉN ORTEGA, DANIEL SAMPERE, and KHARY RANDOLPH
Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE
$17.99 US | 120 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-629-4
ON SALE 5/6/2026
From four-year-old Lizzie Prince tormenting babysitters Damian Wayne and
Jon Kent to an adult Trinity finally taking her place as her mother's successor
alongside her generation's Batman and Superman, it's a saga that spans
decades—and light years—in adventures that set the stage for Trinity's
upcoming series! Collecting stories from Wonder Woman #800, #3-6, #8-13,
Trinity Special #1, and Trinity: World's Finest Special #1.
DEATH:
DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION
Written by NEIL GAIMAN
Art and cover by CHRIS BACHALO, MARK BUCKINGHAM, DAVE McKEAN,
PAUL CHADWICK, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, and more
$9.99 US | 264 pages | 5.5" x 8.5" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-264-7
ON SALE 9/2/2025
A touchstone for a generation of comics readers, Death of the Endless rose from
New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman's acclaimed masterpiece The
Sandman to become one of his most beloved creations. Now all of Gaiman's tales
starring Dream's older sister are gathered here in a single definitive collection.
Death includes the miniseries Death: The High Cost of Living and Death: The Time of
Your Life together with The Sandman issues "The Sound of Her Wings" and "Façade,"
the "Death and Venice" chapter from The Sandman: Endless Nights, and the short
stories "A Winter's Tale," "The Wheel," and "Death Talks About Life."
SENSATIONAL STORIES OF
WONDER WOMAN'S DAUGHTER, TRINITY,
AND HER CLOSEST FRIENDS, THE SUPER-SONS!
YOU'LL SEE HER AGAIN!
WEDNESDAY COMICS (2025 EDITION)
Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO, DAVE GIBBONS, NEIL GAIMAN, JIMMY PALMIOTTI
BEN CALDWELL, and others
Art by EDUARDO RISSO, RYAN SOOK, MICHAEL ALLRED, AMANDA CONNER,
SEAN "CHEEKS" GALLOWAY, KARL KERSCHL, JOE KUBERT, and others
$75.00 US | 200 pages | 11" x 17 1/2" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-168-8
ON SALE 6/3/2025
Comics' finest creators tackle DC's most popular characters in this reinvention of the weekly
newspaper comics section! A unique spectacle in modern entertainment, Wednesday Comics
delivers a sprawling, tabloid-sized reading experience bursting with mind-blowing color,
action, and excitement! With 15 serialized stories, this oversized collection is perfect for
readers seeking a fresh twist to a grand comics tradition.
ABSOLUTE BATMAN: DARK VICTORY
Written by JEPH LOEB
Art and cover by TIM SALE
$100.00 US | 408 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-267-8
ON SALE 6/10/2025
In the early days of the Dark Knight's career, Batman must stop the elusive cop killer Hangman
before he or she strikes again. A children's game pinned to each of the victims is the only clue to
the Hangman's identity. The prime suspects form a rogues gallery of villains—Two-Face, The Joker,
the Riddler, Catwoman. Even the police force, led by newly appointed Commissioner Gordon, cannot
be trusted. In order to solve this crime, Batman must look to a most unexpected place: an orphaned boy
who will change his life forever.
They will be known as Batman and Robin, and this is their story. A stunning murder mystery from the
highly acclaimed and Eisner Award-winning team of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale (Superman For All Seasons,
Batman: The Long Halloween), this Absolute edition contains two new pages from the original creative
team, sketches by Tim Sale, and an introduction by David Goyer, the co-writer of The Dark Knight Rises.
DC PRIDE: TO THE FARTHEST REACHES
Written by PHIL JIMENEZ, AL EWING, NGOZI UKAZU, NICOLE MAINES, and more
Art by NGOZI UKAZU, STEPHEN BYRNE, CLAIRE ROE, GIULIO MACAIONE, and more
Cover by KEVIN WADA
$ 19.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-152-7
ON SALE 5/27/25
The fourth iteration of DC's multiple-award-winning Pride celebration in this universe-spanning
travelogue collection like you've never seen before! In its pages, DC's beloved queer characters take
readers on a raucous tour through the Fourth World, Naltor, A-Town, the Phantom Zone, Portworld,
the Oblivion Bar, and more in a volume that celebrates how the LGBTQIA+ community is everywhere
and belongs anywhere—even the very farthest reaches of the universe. This hardcover collects
DC Pride 2024 #1 and additional stories spotlighting queer characters as realized by DC's vast stable
of queer and allied creators!
THE WORLD'S GREATEST HEROES! THE WORLD'S GREATEST COMICS!
RELIVE JEPH LOEB AND TIM SALE'S EPIC STORY
IN ABSOLUTE FORMAT!
KANGA-U: TESTS AND TOURNAMENTS
Written by SHOLLY FISCH
Art and cover by YANCEY LABAT
$12.99 US | 176 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-162-6
ON SALE 6/3/25
Wonder Woman's home island of Themyscira holds many surprises…the
most adorable having floppy ears and long tails! Kangas are companions and
partners of the Amazons, beloved steeds and protectors of their bonded
warriors. And on the island, a school exists to train the next generation of
kangas for the many battles and challenges of the future.
And it's finally here—Bonding Day, the long-awaited time when Amazons
are matched up with newly trained kangas to make the perfect pairs. This
special event only happens once every 20 years, but this Bonding Day is
unlike any other because this is the year when Princess Diana—the only
teenager on Themyscira—will choose a kanga for the first time.
Jumpa has been training hard to compete in the Tournament of Kangas,
where all the kangas get to show off what they can do. She knows she has
what it takes to match with the princess. The only catch is her friends
Skippa, Rooth, Goldie, and Big Red are all determined to do the same—and
the competition is fierce.
When Ares arrives on the island with a threat that forces the festivities to
be canceled, Jumpa must convince her friends to work together for the good
of Themyscira and to protect the princess they admire.
DEADMAN TELLS THE SPOOKY TALES
Written by FRANCO
Art by ANDY PRICE
$9.99 | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | 978-1-77950-384-8
ON SALE 5/3/25
Tag along with DC's favorite ghost host as he navigates the spooky, strange, and unexplained
in this eerie 13-tale anthology!
Have you ever had that feeling that you were being watched? Ever taken a dark shortcut on
the way home? Wondered what that thing is that might just be living under your bed? Well,
Deadman knows…has always known…and he is here to shed some light on those spinetingling
adventures and the things that go bump in the night.
ZATANNA AND THE HOUSE OF SECRETS
Written by MATTHEW CODY
Art by YOSHI YOSHITANI
$9.99 | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | 978-1-4012-9070-2
ON SALE 5/3/25
Welcome to the magical, mystical, topsy-turvy world of the House of Secrets,
where Zatanna embarks on a journey of self-discovery and adventure … all with
her pet rabbit, Pocus, at her side
Zatanna and her stage magician father live in a special house, the House
of Secrets, which is full of magic, puzzles, mysterious doors, and storybook
creatures–it's the house everyone in the neighborhood talks about but avoids.
THE MYSTERY OF THE MEANEST TEACHER:
A JOHNNY CONSTANTINE MYSTERY
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by DEREK CHARM
$9.99 | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | 978-1-77950-123-3
ON SALE 5/3/25
After angering a number of hostile spirits in England, 13-year-old magician Johnny Constantine
has to find a way out of the country. Persuading his parents to send him to America, John arrives
at the Junior Success Boarding School in Salem, Massachusetts. But once there,he finds himself to
be something of an outcast. And he is also convinced that his homeroom teacher really has it in for
him. Worse, he's convinced that's she's really a witch.
WE FOUND A MONSTER
Written and drawn by KIRK SCROGGS
$9.99 | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | 978-1-77950-052-6
ON SALE 5/3/25
There's a reason scary movie fan and master of the macabre Casey Clive looks ten
times paler and more exhausted than the average sixth-grader: MONSTERS! He's got
tons of them! For the last…er…unusual year, monsters have been arriving on Casey's
doorstep needing a place to stay, something to eat, and lots and lots of attention. It's
getting impossible to keep these haunted houseguests a secret, much less get a good
night's sleep. Casey has to find a solution, and fast!
DC FINEST EVENTS:
ZERO HOUR PART TWO
Written by DAN JURGENS, KARL KESEL, DAVID MICHELINIE, and others
Art by DAN JURGENS, PETER KRAUSE, JACKSON "BUTCH" GUICE, and others
Cover by DAN JURGENS and JERRY ORDWAY
$39.99 US | 528 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-130-5
ON SALE 5/6/25
Zero Hour comes to a stunning conclusion in part two of the event that reshaped DC
continuity in the 1990s! As the mysterious temporal disruption continues to erase
and rewrite history, the few remaining heroes continue to seek out the mastermind
behind the crisis. Win or lose, the DC Universe will never be the same!
Book two collects Flash #0, Green Arrow #90, Adventures of Superman #516, Justice
League America #92, Action Comics #703, Justice League International #68, Legion of
Super-Heroes #61, Green Lantern #0, Superman: The Man of Steel #0, Guy Gardner:
Warrior #24, Justice League Task Force #16, Catwoman #14, Robin #10, Showcase '94 #10,
Damage #0 and #6, Zero Hour: Crisis in Time #0-2, and Anima #7.
DC FINEST: SUPERBOY:
THE SUPER-DOG FROM KYRPTON
Written by OTTO BINDER, BILL FINGER, WILLIAM WOOLFOLK, and others
Art by JOHN SIKELA, CURT SWAN, STAN KAYE, SY BARRY, and others
Cover by CURT SWAN and STAN KAYE
$39.99 US | 544 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-136-7
ON SALE 5/13/25
The Boy of Steel stars in his first dedicated DC Finest volume collecting tales published
between April 1954 and September 1955.
Despite having superpowers, being Superboy sure ain't easy! Especially if you happen
to be growing up in Smallville, Kansas, where subterranean cities, super brats, and
robot doubles seem to be a dime a dozen. But it isn't all bad, especially when you have
a loyal super-dog like Krypto by your side. This classic volume reprints adventures
such as "Superboy Meets Superlad," "The Super Brat of Smallville," and Krypto's
first-ever comics appearance in "The Super-dog from Krypton" from Adventure Comics
#199-216 and Superboy #33-43.
THE DC FINEST LINE CONTINUES TO GROW
WITH TWO NEW VOLUMES!
BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD:
OUT OF THE DARKNESS
Written by GUILLEM MARCH, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, KYLE STARKS, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ,
and more
Art by MITCH GERADS, OTTO SCHMIDT, FERNANDO PASARÍN, JEFF SPOKES, and more
Cover by SIMONE DI MEO
$19.99 US | 176 pages | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-112-1
ON SALE 4/22/2025
Batman: The Brave and the Bold: Out of the Darkness offers five thrilling tales from DC's
premier anthology! Embark on a journey through Gotham—and beyond—as presented
by all-star creators, such as Guillem March, Christopher Cantwell, Javier Rodríguez, Kyle
Starks, and more!
SUPERMAN: ACTION COMICS:
SUPERSTARS VOL. 1
Written by GAIL SIMONE and JASON AARON
Pencils by EDDY BARROWS and JOHN TIMMS
Inks by JOHN TIMMS, DANNY MIKI, and JONAS TRINDADE
Cover by JOHN TIMMS, EDDY BARROWS, and DANNY MIKI
$19.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-128-2
ON SALE 5/6/2025
Everyone knows Bizarro No. 1 is the opposite of Superman. He's not the best
or the brightest, which makes him very happy and laughing all the time! Now
Bizarro's world is gone, and he blames Superman. What will mixing Bizarro with
Superman's weakness to magic conjure up? Writer Jason Aaron (Absolute Superman,
The Avengers) and artist John Timms (Absolute Power, Superman: Son of Kal-El) have
brewed up an intense tale of grief and vengeance.
BATMAN: FULL MOON
Written by RODNEY BARNES
Art by STEVAN SUBIC
Cover by STEVAN SUBIC
$29.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-133-6
ON SALE 5/13/2025
A werewolf stalks the streets of Gotham City, drawing the attention of the city's
greatest defender: Batman. And when the Dark Knight himself falls victim to the
Lycan's curse, it tests the hero as never before. Zatanna and John Constantine offer
all the help their ancient magics can provide, but in the end, Batman must make an
impossible decision to lift the curse: sacrifice his own life…or take another's!
Collecting Batman: Full Moon #1-4.
BATMAN VOL. 5: THE DYING CITY
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by JORGE JIMÉNEZ, TONY S. DANIEL, DENYS COWAN, and more
Cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ
$29.99 HC/$19.99 SC US | 224 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: Hardcover: 978-1-79950-169-5/Softcover:
978-1-79950-172-5
ON SALE 5/6/2025
Under the stewardship of Zdarsky and Jiménez and featuring art from some of the biggest names in
comics, a bold new chapter for the Caped Crusader unfolds that will rock Gotham City to its core.
Collects Batman #153-157 and the lead story from Batman #150.
BATMAN & ROBIN VOL. 2:
BATMAN VS. ROBIN (2025 EDITION)
Written by GRANT MORRISON
Art by ANDY CLARKE, CAMERON STEWART, and SCOTT HANNA
Cover by FRANK QUITELY
$19.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-121-3
ON SALE 4/29/2025
The Eisner Award-winning and New York Times bestselling writer Grant Morrison (Batman:
R.I.P., All-Star Superman) brings you masks, mystery, and mayhem with Batman vs. Robin,
collecting issues #7-12 of the smash hit series Batman and Robin and featuring art from
Cameron Stewart (Morrison's acclaimed collaborator on Seaguy and Seven Soldiers: The
Manhattan Guardian) and Andy Clarke (Batman Confidential, R.E.B.E.L.S.). This edition also
includes a special sketchbook section showcasing preliminary art and designs by Morrison,
Stewart, and cover artist Frank Quitely.
RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS:
THE NEW 52 OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2025 EDITION)
Written by SCOTT LOBDELL and JAMES TYNION IV
Art by KENNETH ROCAFORT, JULIUS GOPEZ, TIMOTHY GREEN II, and more
Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM and MATT BANNING
$99.99 US | 736 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-139-8
ON SALE 5/13/2025
Collects the first adventures of the hard-luck super-team by writers Scott Lobdell
and James Tynion IV and artists Kenneth Rocafort, Julius Gopez, and Timothy
Green II. The omnibus includes Red Hood and the Outlaws #0-27, Teen Titans #16,
Batman #17, and Red Hood and the Outlaws Annual #1, including the blockbuster
Death of the Family crossover.
BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT:
THE DELUXE EDITION
Art by SEAN MURPHY, SIMONE DI MEO, and GEORGE KAMBADAIS
Cover by SEAN MURPHY
$49.99 US | 296 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-037-7
ON SALE 2/11/25
Twelve years have passed since Bruce Wayne learned of his true heritage and surrendered himself to
the GCPD. In that time, the GTO has turned into a private army that maintains order in Neo-Gotham
with an iron fist. When Bruce discovers the truth behind the GTO's new purpose, he must once again
fight the system as Batman…this time with help from a most unlikely partner—The Joker! This deluxe
edition sequel to writer/artist Sean Murphy's White Knight saga features a brand-new cover and
introduction by Murphy, behind-the-scenes concept art and sketches, and more! Collects Batman:
Beyond the White Knight #1-8 and Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood #1-2.
SUICIDE SQUAD BY JOHN OSTRANDER
OMNIBUS VOL. 1
Written by JOHN OSTRANDER and others
Art by LUKE McDONNELL and others
Cover by HOWARD CHAYKIN
$125.00 | 1024 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-141-1
ON SALE 5/20/25
Where it all began! Comics legend John Ostrander introduces the Suicide Squad for
the modern age in this brutal tale of war and redemption. Collects Suicide Squad #1-18,
The Doom Patrol and Suicide Squad Special #1, Checkmate #1 and #8, The Fury of Firestorm
#62-64, Firestorm the Nuclear Man Annual #5, Justice League International #13, Legends
#1-6, Manhunter #1, Secret Origins #14, a story from Secret Origins #28, and pages
from Millenium #4.
KNIGHT TERRORS OMNIBUS
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and others
Art by HOWARD PORTER, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, and others
Cover by HOWARD PORTER and ROMULO FAJARDO JR.
$150.00 | 1504 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-137-4
ON SALE 5/13/25
The complete terrifying saga in one tome! Collects Batman: The Brave and the Bold #4,
Dawn of DC Knight Terrors 2023 FCBD Special Edition #1, Knight Terrors #1-4, Knight Terrors:
Action Comics #1-2, Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker #1-2, Knight Terrors: Batman #1-2,
Knight Terrors: Black Adam #1-2, Knight Terrors: Catwoman #1-2, Knight Terrors: Detective
Comics #1-2, Knight Terrors: First Blood #1, Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1-2, Knight
Terrors: Harley Quinn #1-2, Knight Terrors: Night's End #1, Knight Terrors: Nightwing #1-2,
Knight Terrors: Robin #1-2, Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy #1-2, Knight Terrors: Punchline #1-2,
Knight Terrors: Ravager #1-2, Knight Terrors: Shazam! #1-2, Knight Terrors: Superman
#1-2, Knight Terrors: The Flash #1-2, Knight Terrors: The Joker #1-2, Knight Terrors: Titans
#1-2, Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #1-2, and Knight Terrors: Zatanna #1-2!
BIRDS OF PREY: HERO HUNTERS
(2025 EDITION)
Written by GAIL SIMONE
Art by ED BENES, TOM DERENICK, EDUARDO BARRETO, and more
Cover by ED BENES
$29.99 US | 360 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-135-0
ON SALE 5/13/2025
Birds of Prey: Hero Hunters explores the lives of Black Canary, Huntress, and Oracle as
they fight together as the Birds of Prey. Written by comics legend Gail Simone (Secret
Six) and drawn by talented artist Ed Benes (Superman) and others, this collection
includes Batgirl #57, Batman #633, and Birds of Prey #68-80.
OUTSIDERS VOL. 2: NEVER THE END
Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY
Art by ROBERT CAREY
Cover by ROGER CRUZ
$17.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-124-4
ON SALE 5/6/2025
Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (Batman: One Bad Day: Clayface, Batman
Beyond: Neo-Gothic) and artist Robert Carey (Red Atlantis) present the stunning
conclusion of Batwing, Batwoman, and Drummer's journey across the DC cosmos.
They might want to strap in tight—because if they're not careful, there may not be a
universe left to return to!
JLA BOOK TWO
Written by GRANT MORRISON and others
Art by HOWARD PORTER and others
Cover by HOWARD PORTER and JOHN DELL
$49.99 | 584 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-115-2
ON SALE 4/22/25
Featuring cosmic adventures, a race through time, the disappearance of adults
across the world, the terrible villainy of Darkseid, Lex Luthor's Injustice Gang,
Starro, the introduction of Prometheus, and more!
Collects JLA #10-23, JLA Annual #2, JLA: Secret Files & Origins #2, JLA: World
Without Grownups #1-2, and New Year's Evil: Prometheus #1.
NIGHTWING: THE PRINCE OF GOTHAM
OMNIBUS (2025 EDITION)
Written by KYLE HIGGINS
Art by EDDY BARROWS, WILL CONRAD, ANDRÉS GUINALDO, BRETT BOOTH,
GERALDO BORGES, and more
Cover by EDDY BARROWS
$99.99 US | 824 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-131-2
ON SALE 5/6/2025
Acclaimed author Kyle Higgins leads an all-star team of creative collaborators—
including artists Eddy Barrows, Will Conrad, Andrés Guinaldo, Brett Booth, and many
more—to bring you Nightwing: The Prince of Gotham Omnibus, showcasing the complete
run of Dick Grayson's adventures from one of comics' greatest eras! This must-have
volume collects Nightwing #0-30 together with Nightwing Annual #1 and Batman #17
and features a special sketchbook section as well as the Grayson stories from Secret
Origins #1 and Young Romance: A New 52 Valentine's Day Special #1.
NIGHTWING VOL. 1: BLÜDHAVEN (2025 EDITION)
Written by DENNIS O'NEIL and CHUCK DIXON
Pencils by SCOTT McDANIEL and GREG LAND
Inks by KARL STORY and MIKE SELLERS
Cover by SCOTT McDANIEL and KARL STORY
$24.99 US | 288 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-138-1
ON SALE 5/13/2025
Acclaimed comics creators Dennis O'Neil, Chuck Dixon, Scott McDaniel, and Greg Land chronicle
one of the defining chapters in the life of this legendary DC hero in Nightwing Vol. 1: Blüdhaven,
collecting the four-issue Nightwing miniseries and issues #1-8 of the original Nightwing series.
SUPERMAN – FINAL CRISIS:
LEGION OF THREE WORLDS:
THE DELUXE EDITION
Written by GEOFF JOHNS
Art by GEORGE PÉREZ and SCOTT KOBLISH
Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ and SCOTT KOBLISH
$39.99 US | 240 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-132-9
ON SALE 5/6/25
From Geoff Johns (Infinite Crisis, Green Lantern), George Pérez (Crisis on Infinite Earths,
Wonder Woman), and Scott Koblish (The Brave and the Bold, Deadpool) comes the greatest
conflict that Superman and the Legion of Super-Heroes have ever faced, featuring a cast
of hundreds in a battle royale for the ages. This deluxe edition collects Final Crisis: Legion
of Three Worlds #1-5 and features a brand-new introduction by Johns and an extensive
commentary section by Johns and Koblish.
INJUSTICE 2 OMNIBUS
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art by BRUNO REDONDO, DANIEL SAMPERE, and others
Cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR
$125.00 | 920 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-146-6
ON SALE 5/20/25
As old foes and new enemies collide, can Bruce Wayne preserve the
fragile peace for which so many heroes have sacrificed? Or is a new era of
injustice about to dawn? Collects the entire series in one massive volume,
featuring Injustice 2 #1-36 and Injustice 2 Annual #1-2!
WONDER WOMAN BY GREG RUCKA OMNIBUS
Written by GREG RUCKA
Art by J.G. JONES, DREW JOHNSON, and others
Cover by J.G. JONES
$125.00 | 1040 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-157-2
ON SALE 5/20/25
From princess to murderer, through tragedy and despair, the trials and tribulations
of Wonder Woman have just begun! Collects Action Comics #829, Adventures of
Superman #642, Blackest Night: Wonder Woman #1-3, Superman #219, The Flash #219,
Wonder Woman #195-226, and Wonder Woman: The Hiketeia with a brand-new
introduction by Rucka.
SUPERMAN: UP IN THE SKY:
THE DELUXE EDITION
Written by TOM KING
Art and cover by ANDY KUBERT
$34.99 US | 192 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-140-4
ON SALE 4/20/25
Award-winning writer Tom King (Batman, The Human Target) and acclaimed artist Andy
Kubert (Dark Knight III: The Master Race, Flashpoint) present a Superman story full of action,
heart, and self-reflection as only they can. This deluxe edition hardcover collects
the entire limited series and features an introduction by King, an exclusive new cover,
and an extended sketchbook section by Kubert.
100 BULLETS BOOK TWO (2025 EDITION)
Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO
Art by EDUARDO RISSO
Cover by DAVE JOHNSON
$39.99 US | 416 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-113-8
ON SALE 4/22/2025
How far would you go for revenge? If you were given a chance at deadly retribution
with a guarantee that the law could not touch you, would you take it?
This second of five volumes reprinting all 100 issues of writer Brian Azzarello and
artist Eduardo Risso's 100 Bullets collects issues #20-36 of their acclaimed Vertigo
series and includes Azzarello's original script for "The Mimic" from #20.
LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES: THE CURSE
DELUXE EDITION
Written by PAUL LEVITZ and KEITH GIFFEN
Art and cover by KEITH GIFFEN, CURT SWAN, GEORGE TUSKA,
LARRY MAHLSTEDT, KURT SCHAFFENBERGER, DICK GIORDANO,
GEORGE PÉREZ, CARMINE INFANTINO, and more
$49.99 US | 544 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-150-3
ON SALE 5/20/2025
The almighty New God emerges in the 30th century with an ingenious plot to
finally conquer the universe in this Deluxe Edition hardcover of Paul Levitz and
Keith Giffen's timeless Legion of Super-Heroes epic!
The Legion of Super-Heroes: The Curse collects The Legion of Super-Heroes #297-
313 as well as annuals #2-3.