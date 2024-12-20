Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: james gunn, March 2025

DC Comics Full March 2025 Solicits With Absolute, Hush & James Gunn

DC Comics Full March 2025 Solicits with Absolute Flash, Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, Batman:Hush 2, James Gunn and Harley Quinn's farts

Absolute Universe is expanding with three brand-new series, Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez take the Martian Manhunter beyond the realms of human understanding in Absolute Martian Manhunter #1. Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles reinvent the Flash from the ground up in Absolute Flash #1. And Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay transform the Green Lantern without the ring, and without the Corps, in Absolute Green Lantern #1.

The All In Saga collects Absolute Power #4, DC ALL IN Special #1, Justice League Unlimited #1,

Batman #153, Wonder Woman #14, and Superman #19.

And The Future State: House of El creators Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scott Godlewski reunite for a

brand-new Superman story in Superman: The Book Of El #1. As Nicole Maines and Stephen Segovia are teaming up to bring you an all-new Secret Six #1, trying to recapture Amanda Waller. Hush returns! Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee are reuniting to continue their era-defining epic run on Batman in Batman #158. Batgirl continues her martial arts odyssey as Cassandra Cain's first solo series in nearly two

decades marches on with Batgirl #5. And The trial of Harvey Dent! It's Two-Face against Harvey in a knock down, drag-out court case in Two-Face #4.

And we get James Gunn's first comic book for DCD, the Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature. Oh and the Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent But Deadly Special… it's scratch and sniff. Yup, this is definitely core 2025 for you.



ALL IN SAGA

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MARK WAID, TOM

KING, and CHIP ZDARKSY

Art by DAN MORA, DANIEL SAMPERE, WES CRAIG, and JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Cover by DAN MORA

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-642-3

ON SALE 4/29/25

Amanda Waller's bid for control and ultimate power has failed, and though

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the DC Universe's

heroes stand triumphant, they have learned a valuable lesson: they are

better together than apart.

Forming a new Justice League Unlimited, the heroes usher in a new era of

unity just in time to face a returned, very different Darkseid. As the first

blows land against the Lord of Apokolips, shock waves ripple across the DC

Universe and shake the very nature of its reality to the core. As the dust

settles from this titanic battle, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and

the League itself find themselves at new beginnings…

Collects Absolute Power #4, DC ALL IN Special #1, Justice League Unlimited #1,

Batman #153, Wonder Woman #14, and Superman #19.



BATMAN #158

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Variant covers by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL,

GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, and DAN MORA

Foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Courtside card stock variant cover by TONY S. DANIEL

1:25 cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:50 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:100 variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

1:250 variant cover by JIM LEE

1:608 variant cover by JIM LEE (Signed by Jim Lee)

1:608 variant cover by JIM LEE (Signed by Jeph Loeb)

1:1000 variant cover by JIM LEE (signed by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb)

Connecting gatefold variant by JIM LEE

Connecting gatefold variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Blank sketch variant cover

DC Showcase variant by SEAN GORDON MURPHY ($24.99 Foil)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

Connecting gatefold $7.99

ON SALE 3/26/25



ABSOLUTE BATMAN #6

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by FRANK QUITELY and SIMON BISLEY

1:25 variant cover by JOHN McCREA

1:50 variant cover by ALEX MALEEV

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/12/25

Bruce Wayne, a young man who has built his entire life on leveling up,

on becoming a bigger man than both his enemies and the obstacles that

stand in his way, will have to break down the Black Mask and his gang of

Party Animals.

Will he be able to do this without the help of his unlikely new MI6 ally,

Alfred Pennyworth? And how do his childhood friends—Edward Nygma,

Waylon Jones, Harvey Dent, and Oswald Cobblepot (among others)—play

a crucial role in Batman's legacy as Gotham's Vigilante?

Absolute Batman's first story arc, "The Zoo" concludes with this largerthan-

life story, while introducing a few new elements to come in arc 2.

You'd have to be Absolutely MAD to miss it!



ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #6

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by MATTIA DE IULIS and DUSTIN NGUYEN

Cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by SEAN MURPHY and JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:50 variant cover by SEAN MURPHY

International Women's Day variant by JENNY FRISSON

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/26/25

Diana defied the will of the gods in leaving Hell, and Hades, lord of the underworld,

takes that personally…but when he interrogates her, her tales surprise him. Will it

change her fate? Kicking off a two-part guest arc from the breakout artist of

The Cull, Mattia De Iulis—and featuring a surprising and delightful backup tale of

Li'l Diana by series writer Kelly Thompson and superstar artist Dustin Nguyen!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #5

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by SEAN MURPHY and JAE LEE

1:25 variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

1:50 variant cover by SEAN MURPHY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/25

Kal-El's life with his parents in the rural Redlands of Krypton is a happy one. But

when that entire existence is suddenly threatened, the Els have no choice but to

make a stand…and fight for the truth!



ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #1

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant covers by JULIET NNEKA and MARTIN SIMMONDS

1:25 variant cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

1:50 variant cover by HELENA MASELLIS

Foil Logo cover

Connecting variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 (Foil)

ON SALE 3/19/25

Without the Corps…without the ring…without the willpower, what's left

is the Absolute Green Lantern!



ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #1

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and MARCOS MARTÍN

1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA

1:50 variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Foil Logo cover

Connecting variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 (Foil)

ON SALE 3/26/25

Beyond Mars…beyond physical form…beyond Human Understanding…all

that's left is the ultimate alien: the Absolute Martian Manhunter!



ABSOLUTE FLASH #1

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by NICK ROBLES

Variant covers by CLAYTON CRAIN and DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by JEFF LEMIRE

1:50 variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

Foil logo cover

Connecting variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 (Foil)

ON SALE 3/19/25

Without the mentor…without the family…without the Speed Force, what's

left is the Absolute Scarlet Speedster!



THE VIGILANTE/EAGLY DOUBLE FEATURE! #1

Story Consult by JAMES GUNN

Written by TIM SEELEY and REX OGLE

Art by MITCH GERADS and MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

1:25 variant cover by MATTEO LOLLI

Foil variant cover MITCH GERADS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Foil Variant $6.99 | 1 of 5

ON SALE 3/26/25

DC Studios' James Gunn steps in as story consultant for 5 issues of insane

$%&!@#$ calamity when two fan-favorite characters share the spotlight

(and equal page count!)

The Vigilante story starts when Peacemaker has disappeared! It's up to

Adrian Chase, the Vigilante and Peacemaker's Bestest Friend to find him!

The crime bosses of Evergreen must pay! BLOOD WILL BE SPILLED! (oh,

wait, you say Peacemaker is just on vacation? Oh. uh. Don't tell Adrian.)

Meanwhile, Eagly and his sidekick, Chris Smith (aka Peacemaker), are

exhausted! After kicking the #$%@ out of a buncha Nazi lizard dudes,

it's time to head to the great outdoors for some fresh air and a much

needed vacay. But when their commute is co-opted by a bunch of masked

&$#%$@#!, it's up to a certain eagle hero and his pet human to get

themselves (and some dumb innocent folks) out of quite the pickle. Will

lives be lost? Duh.

An original DC Comics story, inspired by James Gunn's visionary

Peacemaker series on MAX, ya best get ready to rumble!



SECRET SIX #1

Written by NICOLE MAINES

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant covers by BRAD WALKER and LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

Foil variant cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI

DC All In foil variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/25

In the wake of Absolute Power, the Justice League has returned, the war

criminal Amanda Waller is in prison, and things are finally getting back

to normal…that is, until Dreamer, Jon Kent, and Jay Nakamura discover

that Waller has somehow vanished into thin air from her cell! With

seemingly no leads and nothing but questions (and enough trauma to fill

a swimming pool), our three heroes are forced to team up with the bad

guys—Deadshot, Catman, and Black Alice—to track down Waller, reclaim

the infinite trove of secrets in her head, and uncover what the deal is

with all these freakin' chess pieces they keep seeing around…all without

letting their own individual secrets tear them apart from the inside. From

acclaimed writer and actress Nicole Maines (Supergirl) and superstar

artist Stephen Segovia (Spawn), the Secret Six are back in an all-new highstakes,

twist-filled limited series!

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: THE BOOK OF EL #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant covers by BJÖRN BARENDS, RAHZZAH, and RICCARDO FEDERICI

1:25 variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

1:50 variant cover by TBD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/12/25

Superman returns! Fan-favorite Future State: House of El creators Phillip

Kennedy Johnson and Scott Godlewski reunite for Adventures of Superman:

Book of El! As the Super-Family settles into a well-earned time of peace, a

powerful ally-turned-enemy invades Earth with an army at his back

and a god-aspect of Olgrun, mad god of the First World. When even

the Super-Family lacks the power to stop him, Superman is sent against

his will to a place even he's never been…where he'll find allies he could

never have expected. Concluding the events of Future State and Phillip

Kennedy Johnson's Action Comics, the Superman event of a thousand



SUPERMAN #24

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, GUILLEM MARCH, and RAPHAEL GRASSETTI

1:25 variant cover by FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Courtside card stock variant cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/26/25

Big changes at Supercorp mean the ascent of Mercy Graves as the new CEO! Lex's

confidant is now calling the shots and rebelling against her Super-boss…but what

does the Man of Steel have to say about all this? Plus, Superwoman and the Justice

League devise a plan to put Doomsday under lock and key forever…but it will take a

risky arms deal with an alien race to do it!

The road to Superman #25 marches headlong into this penultimate

chapter in the Many Deaths of Doomsday saga!

WONDER WOMAN #19

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and SEBA FIUMARA

1:25 variant cover by RAMÓN PÉREZ

Courtside card stock variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

The Sovereign took away Wonder Woman's world, and now she has taken

away his. As their war reaches its end, the two icons prepare for battle.

Who will emerge victorious? Find out as Diana's quest for peace comes to a

bloody end!



DETECTIVE COMICS #1095

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Courtside card stock variant cover by JOHN GIANG

1:25 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

Batman has employed the full force of the Bat-Family to uncover the mystery of

the murders that continue across Gotham. But even Batman's most trusted allies

have failed at preventing the deaths of young men at the hands of the bloodthirsty

Asema. But who is Asema? As the World's Greatest Detective unravels the mystery,

he realizes he may not want to know the answer.

ACTION COMICS #1084

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by INAKI MIRANDA

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers by JAE LEE and NICOLA SCOTT

1:25 variant cover by DANI

Courtside card stock variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/12/25

Superman is on the verge of discovering who's been luring reformed villains back to

a life of crime, but the question remains—why? When he tries to convince Scorch to

help him, they're ambushed by a mysterious organization that holds the answers

he's searching for. Is Superman ready to face the truth?



JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #5

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, MARK SPEARS, and SALVADOR LARROCA

1:25 variant cover by DAN JURGENS

1:50 variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

International Women's Day variant by JENNY FRISSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/26/25

The keys to the mysterious superterrorist organization Inferno begin to be revealed

as the Justice League realizes it's an intergalactic threat led by one of their oldest

foes! Time is running out to save the world with the help of…the Legion of Doom?

THE NEW GODS #4

Written by RAM V

Art by EVAN CAGLE

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and CHRIS STEVENS

International Women's Day Variant by JENNY FRISSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

New Genesis. Apokolips. Earth. Three worlds in the warpath of the deadly

interstellar inquisition known as the Nyctari. Three worlds on the verge of

annihilation. Three worlds whose only hope of salvation may lie with a young boy

imbued with incomprehensible power—a power beyond godlike. But is this boy

truly a force for salvation, or the reincarnation of the greatest evil the universe has

ever known? And will the forces of these three worlds be able to answer this critical

question before it is too late?



CHALLENGERS OF THE

UNKNOWN #4

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by PHIL HESTER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

The Challengers continue to investigate Darkseid anomalies throughout the

universe…and…within themselves…? As more Challs members face isolation

aboard the Watchtower and evaluation by Mr. Terrific, a closely guarded theory

begins to form as to why the Challengers might have been particularly affected

by Darkseid's disappearance…even as they're kept in the dark while the League

speculates. Now Red Ryan must investigate a newly sentient asteroid with the

Green Lantern himself—Hal Jordan. But what does it mean when Red can begin

to hear the asteroid's…thoughts? And what happens when he loses control of his

own body after being exposed to the asteroid's…blood?

JUSTICE LEAGUE:

THE ATOM PROJECT #3

Written by JOHN RIDLEY and RYAN PARROTT

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant covers by DAVE WILKINS and KEVIN WADA

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/25

On the run and out of allies, Captain Atom is forced to take a desperate step into

his own past in search of assistance. At the same time, Ray and Ryan's latest

experiment puts them at odds and could lead to disastrous consequences for all

those on board the Watchtower. As the metahuman arms race with the terrorist

group known as INFERNO escalates, dissent in the ranks of the Justice League's

Atom Project must be quelled before catastrophe overtakes the planet!



AQUAMAN #3

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by TULA LOTAY, GAVIN GUIDRY, and SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LAROCCA

International Women's Day variant by JENNY FRISSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/12/25

A journey into the heart of darkness has brought Arthur Curry one step

closer to finding his kingdom…but is the allure of freedom too much for the

uncanny undersea champion to resist? Temptation draws Aquaman to the

depths as a new villain joins the fray…and a squad of mer-mercenaries? Lori

Lemaris is on the prowl in the latest installment of the Aquaman epic!

ZATANNA #2

Written by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and TERRY DODSON

1:25 variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

In the aftermath of her encounter with the Lady White, Zatanna is left

debilitated by a mysterious cursed sword. In hopes of breaking the curse,

Zatanna seeks out the hidden connection between it, her missing crewmate,

the Lady White, and herself. However, with her magic compromised and her

thoughts haunted by visions of death, how long can she keep herself and

those around her safe?



GREEN LANTERN #21

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by JACK HERBERT

Cover by XERMÁNICO

Variant covers by KEN LASHLEY and LAURA BRAGA

1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/26/25

Everything is emotional as Hal makes his way back to Kyle, Superboy, and

Odyssey, who attempt to fend off attacks from the Sorrow and an even bigger

threat—Starbreaker! Make way for a cosmic battle for pieces to a new power

battery that spells doom for the universe.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #2

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and MORGAN HAMPTON

Art and cover by FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant covers by DAVE WILKINS, ARIEL OLIVETTI, and NATHAN SZERDY

Acetate variant cover by FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

1:25 variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

1:50 variant cover by KERON GRANT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/12/25

The Lanterns return to Thanagar, decimated in the aftermath

of the Civil Corps! But this time John Stewart and company

are fighting with Hawkwoman by their side. Meanwhile, the

mystery of the Fractal Lanterns deepens, as Atrocitus seeks

revenge for the theft of his powers! So why is the answer

seemingly within the remains of the shattered Thanagar?!



GREEN ARROW #22

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by MONTOS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/26/25

Green Arrow dives deep into his past to uncover a startling truth—but is it

too late? As Green Arrow races to uncover the mystery of the Freshwater

Killer's origins, Detective "Benny" Benítez finds herself alone and in the

killer's sights.

THE FLASH #19

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/26/25

THE RISING TIDE OF ANGER!

While The Flash uses his new abilities to serve both the Justice League and his

family on Skartaris, the fury above and below ground can't be controlled—to what

lengths will Wally West push himself to figure out the source of the conflict?

NO MERCY!



CATWOMAN #74

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by MARIANNA IGNAZZI

Cover by SEBA FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/24

With everyone in Tokyo searching for her, Catwoman finds herself face-to-face

with Alexander Belov and another unexpected foe. Can she secure the second

key to the Belov fortune, or is this the end of the line for the feline fatale? Plus,

the noose continues to tighten around the necks of Selina's old acquaintances.

BIRDS OF PREY #19

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by JUAN CABAL

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant covers by SERG ACUÑA and RIAN GONZALES

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

International Women's Day variant by JENNY FRISSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/25

Black Canary, Sin, and Megaera try to bond through violence as they find themselves

overwhelmed by a splinter League of Assassins clan bent on reacquiring

Sin. Maybe leaving Barda at home wasn't the best idea? Elsewhere, Barda, Cass,

and Constantine face the unexpected as they try to return a mischievous demon

home while trapped inside the mysterious area known only as the Seam.

THE LEAGUE OF ASSASSINS PRESSES THE ATTACK!



POISON IVY #31

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by BRIAN LEVEL

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by KYUYONG EOM and JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by TULA LOTAY

1:50 variant cover by JENNY FRISON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/25

The strange and startling secrets of Marshview are revealed as Poison Ivy, Janet,

and Peter Undine explore the transient and hungry ghost town's past. But some

things are best left dead and forgotten…lest they try to eat you alive.

HARLEY QUINN #49

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by MINDY LEE

Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and JORGE FORNÉS

Courtside card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/26/25

This issue is chock-full of my pal Amygdala, so I've asked him to tell you

about it in his own words:

Rich lady tell Amygdala hit clown lady. Amygdala hit clown lady. Clown lady

hit Amygdala on head but he not feel owie. Amygdala hit back. Bad dogs

bite Amygdala too but no feel owie. Everyone fight. You buy?

THE SHADOW OVER MARSHVIEW! HARLEY HANGS WITH AMYGDALA!



HARLEY QUINN FARTACULAR: SILENT BUTT DEADLY #1

Written by JOANNE STARER

Art and cover by TED BRANDT & RO STEIN

Variant covers by AMANDA CONNER and BEN CALDWELL

$5.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/26/25

I've been holding in all my very worst bits of bubble guts for the last 32

years, and it's all been leading up to this epic expulsion! Your nose will

never be the same! You'll gag, you'll cry, you'll feel things you ain't never felt

before! This fine publication is a celebration of all things passed, pre-scent,

and toot-ure. Sequential art's place in the annals of history is about to

change with the release of the Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly, a

comic that promises to have the highest concentration of gas per page (GPP)

ever committed to print. Emphasis on committed, because everyone who

worked on this comic is getting thrown into Dr. Fartley's Home for No-Good

Gassy Gals 'n' Guys. Read the comic that Abraham Lincoln called "a joy from

fart to finish" moments before he died!

WARNING: We aren't kidding. If you are grossed out by farts, then this comic

isn't for you (and that's perfectly okay!…though I am judging you!). Unless

you want to put your feelings to the test…in which case this comic is for you.

CALLING ALL SICKOS—THIS ONE IS FOR YOU!

CONNER VARIANT COVER

CALDWELL VARIANT COVER

NIGHTWING #124

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS and GLEB MELNIKOV

Courtside card stock variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

1:25 variant cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

To save the lives of one of Blüdhaven's gangs, Nightwing must stage a heist on

Spheric Solutions. But revelations of the corporation's true sinister nature threaten

to shatter his very reality.

BATGIRL #5

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by KEVIN WADA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/25

As Batgirl continues to unravel the complicated relationship with her mother, she

finds herself alone in the dark den of her enemies. Plunged into poppy-induced

hallucinations, Batgirl relives her past alongside a surprise visit from a Bat-Family

member, who helps Cass confront the tangled roots of her origins. The lines

between love, shame, and legacy begin to blur. Will Cass survive long enough to

embrace her heritage…or break free from it at last?

TIME FOR A HEIST!



BATMAN & ROBIN: YEAR ONE #6

Written by MARK WAID and CHRIS SAMNEE

Art and cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by CLIFF CHIANG and WES CRAIG

1:25 variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US

ON SALE 3/19/25

Robin is caught in the General's clutches, and it's up to Batman to rescue his

intrepid young protégé. The Dark Knight knows he's running headlong into a trap,

but is the General really prepared for Batman like he thinks?

A TRAP IS SET…

BATMAN AND ROBIN #19

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA and MIGUEL MENDONÇA

1:25 variant cover by JOHN McCREA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/12/25

As Memento's reign of terror continues, the city's inhabitants find themselves

locked in fear as Gotham awaits his next move. Meanwhile, Damian Wayne

doubts if Batman and Robin are enough to save their city. Are the Dynamic Duo

truly helping to keep Gotham safe, or does their presence simply enable violence

and villainy to thrive? A heart-to-heart between Damian and Jason Todd, and Jason's

subsequent demystifying of what it means to be Robin, has left the son of Batman

questioning his place and his future.

Now, with Memento close to delivering a killing blow on Batman, the Dark Knight

needs his son more than ever…but will Robin answer the call?

JASON TODD TO THE RESCUE?!



METAMORPHO:

THE ELEMENT MAN #4

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER

Variant cover by TYLER CROOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/26/25

Who could ever replace the merely magnificent Metamorpho? The billion-dollar

brain of Simon Stagg has the answer—and it's not a who…it's a where! After

all, why recruit a fab freak to protect Stagg HQ when you can bring the whole

building to life to protect itself? Genius, you say? Consider this, Metamaniacs—

if office buildings could talk, wouldn't they have something to say? Something

like…"Die, humans, die," perhaps? The New Age of Metamorpho becomes the

new age of contentious urban planning—as only Al Ewing and Steve Lieber

could envision it!

THE QUESTION: ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #5

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art and cover by CIAN TORMEY

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS and DENYS COWAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/24

As the Watchtower itself begins to crack from the strain being placed on it

by an unseen villain, the Question must face an unexpected threat—her own

teammates, including Batwoman! But does she have any chance of retaking JL HQ

if she's already lost control of those closest to her? As her world collapses, the

Question must tap into her own inner resolve or risk losing everything.

STUCK IN STAGG HQ!

THE QUESTION STANDS ALONE!



POWER GIRL #19

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by DAVID BALDEON

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/26/25

Power Girl, Omen, and Steel are held hostage inside a bubble that's cut them off

from the rest of Metropolis and sent them back to the prehistoric age. The villainous

trio responsible wishes to eliminate anyone who dares to interfere with nature,

and they won't stop until our heroes are extinct. But that's not the only thing

Power Girl and her friends have to worry about—the dinosaurs are hungry!

TALASKI VARIANT

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST!

SHAZAM! #21

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by DAN McDAID

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers by INHYUK LEE and JAVIER PULIDO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/25

Mr. Mind has wormed his way across the entire world, and it will take way more

than a single champion of Shazam to stop him! And finally, will the Shazamily

become an official family?

THE WIZARD AND THE FAMILY SHAZAM!



JSA #5

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by CULLY HAMNER

Variant covers by SWEENEY BOO and ETHAN YOUNG

1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/25

The JSA have a lead on a KOBRA facility preparing for their next terrorist

attack. But which faction of the team will make it to the facility first, and what

will it mean for the future of the world's first super-team?!

BLACK LIGHTNING #5

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art and cover by FICO OSSIO

Variant cover by TOM RANEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/12/25

Black Lightning and Lightning have fallen in battle as they are ambushed during

their fight against Volcana and her Masters of Disaster. Desperate to help her

father and sister, Anissa Pierce breaks free from captivity in the Justice League

Watchtower thanks to the help of Grace Choi! It's all been leading to this fateful

confrontation in the streets of Southside Metropolis as the Pierce family comes

together to fight for each other and their community. When the dust settles,

Jefferson Pierce is approached by none other than Josiah Power of the Power

Company, who seeks to recruit Black Lightning to face a growing threat lurking in

the shadows of the DCU!

THE JSA, CORNERED BY KOBRA!



DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #1

Written by IAN FLYNN

Art by ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

Cover by PABLO M. COLLAR

Variant covers by ETHAN YOUNG and TK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

It's a crossover event unlike any other! The monstrous Darkseid crosses

dimensions to invade the world of Sonic the Hedgehog, seeking the ultimate

power. Sonic and his friends have faced everything from mad scientists

to ancient spirits, but the forces of Apokolips may be too much for them.

Thankfully, the full heroic might of the Justice League arrives to back them

up! Don't miss part one of this unique crossover event!

GOTTA. GO. FLASH-FAST.



TITANS #21

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art and cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by ARIEL OLIVETTI and AMY REEDER

Courtside card stock variant cover by BERNARD CHANG

International Women's Day variant by JENNY FRISSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

Overly emotional empath Raven has completely lost it—and she's taking the

Titans with her. Of course, she's being nudged along by the psycho-est of the

psychos, Psycho-Pirate! And he's got a plan: first Raven, then the Titans…then

the world!

TWO-FACE #4

Written by CHRISTIAN WARD

Art by FÁBIO VERAS

Cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/25

Pushed to the brink, Harvey Dent's mask of sanity is slipping, leading him to the

deepest recesses of his own twisted mind, as memories collide with haunting

traumas from his past. This is the trial of Harvey's life, and Two-Face must face

the ultimate judgment. Will he let go and rise above his shattered past, or will his

darker half take over his body once and for all?

RAVEN IN THE CLUTCHES OF THE PSYCHO-PIRATE!

THE TRIAL OF HARVEY DENT!



ACTION COMICS #1084 • Cover by HOWARD PORTER

NIGHTWING #124 • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI TITANS HARLEY QUINN #49 • Cover by DERRICK CHEW #21 • Cover by BERNARD CHANG



WONDER WOMAN #19 • Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

COMIC BOOKS

NOT FINAL TRADE DRESS COVERS

BLACK CANARY:

BEST OF THE BEST #5

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by RYAN SOOK

Variant cover by JOËLLE JONES

1:25 variant cover by CHRIS NG

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/26/25

A deal with an immortal devil could be the answer to everyone's troubles. Or is

Vandal Savage more trouble than he's worth? Meanwhile, Shiva and Canary fight to

a standstill—could the only end to this battle be death?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN:

WORLD'S FINEST #37

Written by MARK WAID

Art by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

1:25 variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Guy Fieri Cameo variant by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

Superman and Batman have a code against killing…but does a king of Atlantis? As

the Floronic Man makes his final play for dominion over the seas, Aquaman is forced

to react as a warrior, not a superhero—and the consequences will surprise you!

Guest-starring Swamp Thing…and featuring a very special celebrity cameo variant

from the mayor of Flavortown himself: Guy Fieri!

THE BATTLE MAY BE LOST

IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE!

THE WAVES CRASH!



BATMAN

THE LONG HALLOWEEN:

THE LAST HALLOWEEN #6

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by ENRICO MARINI

Cover by TIM SALE

Variant covers by ENRICO MARINI and JOYCE CHIN

$4.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 3/26/25

In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long

Halloween, an award-winning, 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and

stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the

world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act: Batman The Long

Halloween: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story

from 2021's Batman: The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by

one of the top artists in comics in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's

art and legacy. A chilling foe takes center stage in this issue as The Last Halloween

continues to heat up!

GOTHAM CITY, ON ICE!

BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #4

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/12/25

CASE 02: "The Voice of the Tower," Part I

There is a strange tower in Gotham City where the voices of the living and the dead

echo. Its inhabitants are in a standoff with the police—with one officer dead and

another held hostage inside, a riot seems all but guaranteed…unless Batman can

navigate the building and save the missing police officer.

But what the Caped Crusader discovers is that the people of the tower are following

the direction of a single, strangely familiar voice that thrums throughout the

building…and the voice wants blood.

A NEW CASE KICKS OFF WITH A GRUESOME DISCOVERY!



DC HORROR PRESENTS:

CREATURE COMMANDOS #6

Written by DAVID DASTMALCHIAN

Art by JESÚS HERVÁS

Cover by TIRSO

Variant cover by MICHAEL WALSH

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $3.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/25

For their final showdown, the Commandos are headed to…the Delaware State

Fair?! The fair may not be ready for this freak show, but the team is more than

ready to take down Brainiac and end this mission once and for all. Don't miss

the epic conclusion to David Dastmalchian and Jesús Hervás's bloody brilliant

Creature Commandos run!

DC VS VAMPIRES:

WORLD WAR V #7

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and JOEY ESPOSITO

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT and PASQUALE QUALANO

Cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Variant covers by SANTA FUNG and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 12 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/12/25

The child of Mister Miracle and Big Barda has been heralded as the only one

capable of ending the war between vampires and humans…or so Granny

Goodness says. Has her savior narrative just been a smoke screen for the

arrival of Darkseid?

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN OF DAVID DASMALCHIAN

AND JESÚS HERVÁS'S HORROR EPIC IS HERE!



SUPERMAN: THE LAST DAYS OF LEX LUTHOR #2

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by BRYAN HITCH

Variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

$6.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 3/19/25

Superman continues his mission to find a cure for what's killing Lex Luthor.

When the present has no answers, maybe the future will! But will the Legion

of Super-Heroes help Clark find a cure for a man like Luthor?

THE LONG AWAITED SECOND ISSUE ARRIVES!

SAMNEE VARIANT COVER 1:25 VARIANT COVER



THE TEEN TITANS GET ARTISTIC!

TEEN TITANS GO! #1

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 3/5/25

Say it ain't so! The Titans' comic book—canceled?! Desperate for a relaunch,

the Titans remake themselves as everything from transforming robots to

artsy, black-and-white indie comics characters. But when DC still doesn't

bite, the Titans turn to more drastic measures…like sabotage.



BATMAN #612

FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 3/5/25

With Superman under the chemical control of Poison Ivy, Batman and Catwoman

must bring the Man of Steel to his senses before he brings all of Metropolis down

on their heads! Can the Dark Knight keep the crazed Kryptonian busy long enough

for Catwoman to deploy their secret weapon, or will this fight be over faster than a

speeding bullet?

BATMAN #613

FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 40 pages

ON SALE 3/19/25

A perfect evening out on the town for Bruce and Selina takes a turn for the

deadly when Harley Quinn hits Gotham City. And if Harley's back, can The

Joker be far behind?



THE BATMAN ADVENTURES #12

FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by KELLEY PUCKETT

Art and cover by MIKE PAROBECK and RICK BURCHETT

Foil variant cover by MIKE PAROBECK and RICK BURCHETT ($7.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

Super Powers variant cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 3/12/25

A costume party gives Barbara Gordon the chance to dress up like her hero,

but a couple of criminal party-crashers force her to truly throw herself into the

role! Does this "Batgirl" have what it takes to take down Poison Ivy and her

unpredictable new partner? Dive into the DC Comics debut of Harley Quinn!

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #30

FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GARDNER FOX

Art by MIKE SEKOWSKY and BERNARD SACHS

Cover by MIKE SEKOWSKY and MURPHY ANDERSON

Foil variant cover by MIKE SEKOWSKY and MURPHY ANDERSON ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 3/5/25

A mysterious (though temporary) vanishing of their various superpowers

has the Justice League rattled! When a series of bizarre thefts begins, carried

out using the pilfered powers of the League, can our heroes protect the next

targets? The ingenious Professor Ivo makes his diabolical debut alongside his

criminal creation, Amazo!



CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #12

FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by MARV WOLFMAN and GEORGE PÉREZ

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ and JERRY ORDWAY

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PÉREZ ($5.99 US)

Super Powers variant cover ($4.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 3/19/25

In the deadly anti-matter universe of Qward, the fate of this New Earth will be

determined once and for all, as forces gathered from across the globe combine their

might with selfless heroes from forgotten Earths, champions of the mystic arts,

defenders from the ocean depths—even far-flung Apokolips—to put a final end to

the threat of the Anti-Monitor!



BATMAN'S STRANGEST

CASES LIMITED

COLLECTORS' EDITION #59

FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL, LEN WEIN, and FRANK ROBBINS

Art by NEAL ADAMS, BERNIE WRIGHTSON, DICK GIORDANO, and

IRV NOVICK

Cover by NEAL ADAMS and BERNIE WRIGHTSON

Foil variant cover by NEAL ADAMS and BERNIE WRIGHTSON

($16.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($14.99 US)

$14.99 US | 80 pages

ON SALE 3/26/25

Thrill as Batman fights to save a young boy's life in a haunted

Scottish castle! Gasp as he matches might with the mysterious

Swamp Thing! Tremble as the Dark Knight takes on a coven of

demon-worshipping warlocks! These are Batman's strangest

cases yet!



TRINITY: GENERATION S

Written by TOM KING

Art by BELÉN ORTEGA, DANIEL SAMPERE, and KHARY RANDOLPH

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

$17.99 US | 120 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-629-4

ON SALE 5/6/2026

From four-year-old Lizzie Prince tormenting babysitters Damian Wayne and

Jon Kent to an adult Trinity finally taking her place as her mother's successor

alongside her generation's Batman and Superman, it's a saga that spans

decades—and light years—in adventures that set the stage for Trinity's

upcoming series! Collecting stories from Wonder Woman #800, #3-6, #8-13,

Trinity Special #1, and Trinity: World's Finest Special #1.

DEATH:

DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art and cover by CHRIS BACHALO, MARK BUCKINGHAM, DAVE McKEAN,

PAUL CHADWICK, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, and more

$9.99 US | 264 pages | 5.5" x 8.5" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-264-7

ON SALE 9/2/2025

A touchstone for a generation of comics readers, Death of the Endless rose from

New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman's acclaimed masterpiece The

Sandman to become one of his most beloved creations. Now all of Gaiman's tales

starring Dream's older sister are gathered here in a single definitive collection.

Death includes the miniseries Death: The High Cost of Living and Death: The Time of

Your Life together with The Sandman issues "The Sound of Her Wings" and "Façade,"

the "Death and Venice" chapter from The Sandman: Endless Nights, and the short

stories "A Winter's Tale," "The Wheel," and "Death Talks About Life."

SENSATIONAL STORIES OF

WONDER WOMAN'S DAUGHTER, TRINITY,

AND HER CLOSEST FRIENDS, THE SUPER-SONS!

YOU'LL SEE HER AGAIN!

WEDNESDAY COMICS (2025 EDITION)

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO, DAVE GIBBONS, NEIL GAIMAN, JIMMY PALMIOTTI

BEN CALDWELL, and others

Art by EDUARDO RISSO, RYAN SOOK, MICHAEL ALLRED, AMANDA CONNER,

SEAN "CHEEKS" GALLOWAY, KARL KERSCHL, JOE KUBERT, and others

$75.00 US | 200 pages | 11" x 17 1/2" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-168-8

ON SALE 6/3/2025

Comics' finest creators tackle DC's most popular characters in this reinvention of the weekly

newspaper comics section! A unique spectacle in modern entertainment, Wednesday Comics

delivers a sprawling, tabloid-sized reading experience bursting with mind-blowing color,

action, and excitement! With 15 serialized stories, this oversized collection is perfect for

readers seeking a fresh twist to a grand comics tradition.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN: DARK VICTORY

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by TIM SALE

$100.00 US | 408 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-267-8

ON SALE 6/10/2025

In the early days of the Dark Knight's career, Batman must stop the elusive cop killer Hangman

before he or she strikes again. A children's game pinned to each of the victims is the only clue to

the Hangman's identity. The prime suspects form a rogues gallery of villains—Two-Face, The Joker,

the Riddler, Catwoman. Even the police force, led by newly appointed Commissioner Gordon, cannot

be trusted. In order to solve this crime, Batman must look to a most unexpected place: an orphaned boy

who will change his life forever.

They will be known as Batman and Robin, and this is their story. A stunning murder mystery from the

highly acclaimed and Eisner Award-winning team of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale (Superman For All Seasons,

Batman: The Long Halloween), this Absolute edition contains two new pages from the original creative

team, sketches by Tim Sale, and an introduction by David Goyer, the co-writer of The Dark Knight Rises.

DC PRIDE: TO THE FARTHEST REACHES

Written by PHIL JIMENEZ, AL EWING, NGOZI UKAZU, NICOLE MAINES, and more

Art by NGOZI UKAZU, STEPHEN BYRNE, CLAIRE ROE, GIULIO MACAIONE, and more

Cover by KEVIN WADA

$ 19.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-152-7

ON SALE 5/27/25

The fourth iteration of DC's multiple-award-winning Pride celebration in this universe-spanning

travelogue collection like you've never seen before! In its pages, DC's beloved queer characters take

readers on a raucous tour through the Fourth World, Naltor, A-Town, the Phantom Zone, Portworld,

the Oblivion Bar, and more in a volume that celebrates how the LGBTQIA+ community is everywhere

and belongs anywhere—even the very farthest reaches of the universe. This hardcover collects

DC Pride 2024 #1 and additional stories spotlighting queer characters as realized by DC's vast stable

of queer and allied creators!

THE WORLD'S GREATEST HEROES! THE WORLD'S GREATEST COMICS!

RELIVE JEPH LOEB AND TIM SALE'S EPIC STORY

IN ABSOLUTE FORMAT!



KANGA-U: TESTS AND TOURNAMENTS

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by YANCEY LABAT

$12.99 US | 176 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-162-6

ON SALE 6/3/25

Wonder Woman's home island of Themyscira holds many surprises…the

most adorable having floppy ears and long tails! Kangas are companions and

partners of the Amazons, beloved steeds and protectors of their bonded

warriors. And on the island, a school exists to train the next generation of

kangas for the many battles and challenges of the future.

And it's finally here—Bonding Day, the long-awaited time when Amazons

are matched up with newly trained kangas to make the perfect pairs. This

special event only happens once every 20 years, but this Bonding Day is

unlike any other because this is the year when Princess Diana—the only

teenager on Themyscira—will choose a kanga for the first time.

Jumpa has been training hard to compete in the Tournament of Kangas,

where all the kangas get to show off what they can do. She knows she has

what it takes to match with the princess. The only catch is her friends

Skippa, Rooth, Goldie, and Big Red are all determined to do the same—and

the competition is fierce.

When Ares arrives on the island with a threat that forces the festivities to

be canceled, Jumpa must convince her friends to work together for the good

of Themyscira and to protect the princess they admire.



DEADMAN TELLS THE SPOOKY TALES

Written by FRANCO

Art by ANDY PRICE

$9.99 | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | 978-1-77950-384-8

ON SALE 5/3/25

Tag along with DC's favorite ghost host as he navigates the spooky, strange, and unexplained

in this eerie 13-tale anthology!

Have you ever had that feeling that you were being watched? Ever taken a dark shortcut on

the way home? Wondered what that thing is that might just be living under your bed? Well,

Deadman knows…has always known…and he is here to shed some light on those spinetingling

adventures and the things that go bump in the night.

ZATANNA AND THE HOUSE OF SECRETS

Written by MATTHEW CODY

Art by YOSHI YOSHITANI

$9.99 | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | 978-1-4012-9070-2

ON SALE 5/3/25

Welcome to the magical, mystical, topsy-turvy world of the House of Secrets,

where Zatanna embarks on a journey of self-discovery and adventure … all with

her pet rabbit, Pocus, at her side

Zatanna and her stage magician father live in a special house, the House

of Secrets, which is full of magic, puzzles, mysterious doors, and storybook

creatures–it's the house everyone in the neighborhood talks about but avoids.

THE MYSTERY OF THE MEANEST TEACHER:

A JOHNNY CONSTANTINE MYSTERY

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by DEREK CHARM

$9.99 | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | 978-1-77950-123-3

ON SALE 5/3/25

After angering a number of hostile spirits in England, 13-year-old magician Johnny Constantine

has to find a way out of the country. Persuading his parents to send him to America, John arrives

at the Junior Success Boarding School in Salem, Massachusetts. But once there,he finds himself to

be something of an outcast. And he is also convinced that his homeroom teacher really has it in for

him. Worse, he's convinced that's she's really a witch.

WE FOUND A MONSTER

Written and drawn by KIRK SCROGGS

$9.99 | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | 978-1-77950-052-6

ON SALE 5/3/25

There's a reason scary movie fan and master of the macabre Casey Clive looks ten

times paler and more exhausted than the average sixth-grader: MONSTERS! He's got

tons of them! For the last…er…unusual year, monsters have been arriving on Casey's

doorstep needing a place to stay, something to eat, and lots and lots of attention. It's

getting impossible to keep these haunted houseguests a secret, much less get a good

night's sleep. Casey has to find a solution, and fast!



DC FINEST EVENTS:

ZERO HOUR PART TWO

Written by DAN JURGENS, KARL KESEL, DAVID MICHELINIE, and others

Art by DAN JURGENS, PETER KRAUSE, JACKSON "BUTCH" GUICE, and others

Cover by DAN JURGENS and JERRY ORDWAY

$39.99 US | 528 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-130-5

ON SALE 5/6/25

Zero Hour comes to a stunning conclusion in part two of the event that reshaped DC

continuity in the 1990s! As the mysterious temporal disruption continues to erase

and rewrite history, the few remaining heroes continue to seek out the mastermind

behind the crisis. Win or lose, the DC Universe will never be the same!

Book two collects Flash #0, Green Arrow #90, Adventures of Superman #516, Justice

League America #92, Action Comics #703, Justice League International #68, Legion of

Super-Heroes #61, Green Lantern #0, Superman: The Man of Steel #0, Guy Gardner:

Warrior #24, Justice League Task Force #16, Catwoman #14, Robin #10, Showcase '94 #10,

Damage #0 and #6, Zero Hour: Crisis in Time #0-2, and Anima #7.

DC FINEST: SUPERBOY:

THE SUPER-DOG FROM KYRPTON

Written by OTTO BINDER, BILL FINGER, WILLIAM WOOLFOLK, and others

Art by JOHN SIKELA, CURT SWAN, STAN KAYE, SY BARRY, and others

Cover by CURT SWAN and STAN KAYE

$39.99 US | 544 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-136-7

ON SALE 5/13/25

The Boy of Steel stars in his first dedicated DC Finest volume collecting tales published

between April 1954 and September 1955.

Despite having superpowers, being Superboy sure ain't easy! Especially if you happen

to be growing up in Smallville, Kansas, where subterranean cities, super brats, and

robot doubles seem to be a dime a dozen. But it isn't all bad, especially when you have

a loyal super-dog like Krypto by your side. This classic volume reprints adventures

such as "Superboy Meets Superlad," "The Super Brat of Smallville," and Krypto's

first-ever comics appearance in "The Super-dog from Krypton" from Adventure Comics

#199-216 and Superboy #33-43.

THE DC FINEST LINE CONTINUES TO GROW

WITH TWO NEW VOLUMES!



BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD:

OUT OF THE DARKNESS

Written by GUILLEM MARCH, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, KYLE STARKS, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ,

and more

Art by MITCH GERADS, OTTO SCHMIDT, FERNANDO PASARÍN, JEFF SPOKES, and more

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$19.99 US | 176 pages | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-112-1

ON SALE 4/22/2025

Batman: The Brave and the Bold: Out of the Darkness offers five thrilling tales from DC's

premier anthology! Embark on a journey through Gotham—and beyond—as presented

by all-star creators, such as Guillem March, Christopher Cantwell, Javier Rodríguez, Kyle

Starks, and more!

SUPERMAN: ACTION COMICS:

SUPERSTARS VOL. 1

Written by GAIL SIMONE and JASON AARON

Pencils by EDDY BARROWS and JOHN TIMMS

Inks by JOHN TIMMS, DANNY MIKI, and JONAS TRINDADE

Cover by JOHN TIMMS, EDDY BARROWS, and DANNY MIKI

$19.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-128-2

ON SALE 5/6/2025

Everyone knows Bizarro No. 1 is the opposite of Superman. He's not the best

or the brightest, which makes him very happy and laughing all the time! Now

Bizarro's world is gone, and he blames Superman. What will mixing Bizarro with

Superman's weakness to magic conjure up? Writer Jason Aaron (Absolute Superman,

The Avengers) and artist John Timms (Absolute Power, Superman: Son of Kal-El) have

brewed up an intense tale of grief and vengeance.

BATMAN: FULL MOON

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art by STEVAN SUBIC

Cover by STEVAN SUBIC

$29.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-133-6

ON SALE 5/13/2025

A werewolf stalks the streets of Gotham City, drawing the attention of the city's

greatest defender: Batman. And when the Dark Knight himself falls victim to the

Lycan's curse, it tests the hero as never before. Zatanna and John Constantine offer

all the help their ancient magics can provide, but in the end, Batman must make an

impossible decision to lift the curse: sacrifice his own life…or take another's!

Collecting Batman: Full Moon #1-4.

BATMAN VOL. 5: THE DYING CITY

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by JORGE JIMÉNEZ, TONY S. DANIEL, DENYS COWAN, and more

Cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

$29.99 HC/$19.99 SC US | 224 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: Hardcover: 978-1-79950-169-5/Softcover:

978-1-79950-172-5

ON SALE 5/6/2025

Under the stewardship of Zdarsky and Jiménez and featuring art from some of the biggest names in

comics, a bold new chapter for the Caped Crusader unfolds that will rock Gotham City to its core.

Collects Batman #153-157 and the lead story from Batman #150.



BATMAN & ROBIN VOL. 2:

BATMAN VS. ROBIN (2025 EDITION)

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art by ANDY CLARKE, CAMERON STEWART, and SCOTT HANNA

Cover by FRANK QUITELY

$19.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-121-3

ON SALE 4/29/2025

The Eisner Award-winning and New York Times bestselling writer Grant Morrison (Batman:

R.I.P., All-Star Superman) brings you masks, mystery, and mayhem with Batman vs. Robin,

collecting issues #7-12 of the smash hit series Batman and Robin and featuring art from

Cameron Stewart (Morrison's acclaimed collaborator on Seaguy and Seven Soldiers: The

Manhattan Guardian) and Andy Clarke (Batman Confidential, R.E.B.E.L.S.). This edition also

includes a special sketchbook section showcasing preliminary art and designs by Morrison,

Stewart, and cover artist Frank Quitely.

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS:

THE NEW 52 OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2025 EDITION)

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by KENNETH ROCAFORT, JULIUS GOPEZ, TIMOTHY GREEN II, and more

Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM and MATT BANNING

$99.99 US | 736 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-139-8

ON SALE 5/13/2025

Collects the first adventures of the hard-luck super-team by writers Scott Lobdell

and James Tynion IV and artists Kenneth Rocafort, Julius Gopez, and Timothy

Green II. The omnibus includes Red Hood and the Outlaws #0-27, Teen Titans #16,

Batman #17, and Red Hood and the Outlaws Annual #1, including the blockbuster

Death of the Family crossover.

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT:

THE DELUXE EDITION

Art by SEAN MURPHY, SIMONE DI MEO, and GEORGE KAMBADAIS

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

$49.99 US | 296 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-037-7

ON SALE 2/11/25

Twelve years have passed since Bruce Wayne learned of his true heritage and surrendered himself to

the GCPD. In that time, the GTO has turned into a private army that maintains order in Neo-Gotham

with an iron fist. When Bruce discovers the truth behind the GTO's new purpose, he must once again

fight the system as Batman…this time with help from a most unlikely partner—The Joker! This deluxe

edition sequel to writer/artist Sean Murphy's White Knight saga features a brand-new cover and

introduction by Murphy, behind-the-scenes concept art and sketches, and more! Collects Batman:

Beyond the White Knight #1-8 and Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood #1-2.

SUICIDE SQUAD BY JOHN OSTRANDER

OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Written by JOHN OSTRANDER and others

Art by LUKE McDONNELL and others

Cover by HOWARD CHAYKIN

$125.00 | 1024 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-141-1

ON SALE 5/20/25

Where it all began! Comics legend John Ostrander introduces the Suicide Squad for

the modern age in this brutal tale of war and redemption. Collects Suicide Squad #1-18,

The Doom Patrol and Suicide Squad Special #1, Checkmate #1 and #8, The Fury of Firestorm

#62-64, Firestorm the Nuclear Man Annual #5, Justice League International #13, Legends

#1-6, Manhunter #1, Secret Origins #14, a story from Secret Origins #28, and pages

from Millenium #4.



KNIGHT TERRORS OMNIBUS

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and others

Art by HOWARD PORTER, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, and others

Cover by HOWARD PORTER and ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

$150.00 | 1504 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-137-4

ON SALE 5/13/25

The complete terrifying saga in one tome! Collects Batman: The Brave and the Bold #4,

Dawn of DC Knight Terrors 2023 FCBD Special Edition #1, Knight Terrors #1-4, Knight Terrors:

Action Comics #1-2, Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker #1-2, Knight Terrors: Batman #1-2,

Knight Terrors: Black Adam #1-2, Knight Terrors: Catwoman #1-2, Knight Terrors: Detective

Comics #1-2, Knight Terrors: First Blood #1, Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1-2, Knight

Terrors: Harley Quinn #1-2, Knight Terrors: Night's End #1, Knight Terrors: Nightwing #1-2,

Knight Terrors: Robin #1-2, Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy #1-2, Knight Terrors: Punchline #1-2,

Knight Terrors: Ravager #1-2, Knight Terrors: Shazam! #1-2, Knight Terrors: Superman

#1-2, Knight Terrors: The Flash #1-2, Knight Terrors: The Joker #1-2, Knight Terrors: Titans

#1-2, Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #1-2, and Knight Terrors: Zatanna #1-2!

BIRDS OF PREY: HERO HUNTERS

(2025 EDITION)

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by ED BENES, TOM DERENICK, EDUARDO BARRETO, and more

Cover by ED BENES

$29.99 US | 360 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-135-0

ON SALE 5/13/2025

Birds of Prey: Hero Hunters explores the lives of Black Canary, Huntress, and Oracle as

they fight together as the Birds of Prey. Written by comics legend Gail Simone (Secret

Six) and drawn by talented artist Ed Benes (Superman) and others, this collection

includes Batgirl #57, Batman #633, and Birds of Prey #68-80.

OUTSIDERS VOL. 2: NEVER THE END

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

$17.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-124-4

ON SALE 5/6/2025

Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (Batman: One Bad Day: Clayface, Batman

Beyond: Neo-Gothic) and artist Robert Carey (Red Atlantis) present the stunning

conclusion of Batwing, Batwoman, and Drummer's journey across the DC cosmos.

They might want to strap in tight—because if they're not careful, there may not be a

universe left to return to!

JLA BOOK TWO

Written by GRANT MORRISON and others

Art by HOWARD PORTER and others

Cover by HOWARD PORTER and JOHN DELL

$49.99 | 584 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-115-2

ON SALE 4/22/25

Featuring cosmic adventures, a race through time, the disappearance of adults

across the world, the terrible villainy of Darkseid, Lex Luthor's Injustice Gang,

Starro, the introduction of Prometheus, and more!

Collects JLA #10-23, JLA Annual #2, JLA: Secret Files & Origins #2, JLA: World

Without Grownups #1-2, and New Year's Evil: Prometheus #1.



NIGHTWING: THE PRINCE OF GOTHAM

OMNIBUS (2025 EDITION)

Written by KYLE HIGGINS

Art by EDDY BARROWS, WILL CONRAD, ANDRÉS GUINALDO, BRETT BOOTH,

GERALDO BORGES, and more

Cover by EDDY BARROWS

$99.99 US | 824 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-131-2

ON SALE 5/6/2025

Acclaimed author Kyle Higgins leads an all-star team of creative collaborators—

including artists Eddy Barrows, Will Conrad, Andrés Guinaldo, Brett Booth, and many

more—to bring you Nightwing: The Prince of Gotham Omnibus, showcasing the complete

run of Dick Grayson's adventures from one of comics' greatest eras! This must-have

volume collects Nightwing #0-30 together with Nightwing Annual #1 and Batman #17

and features a special sketchbook section as well as the Grayson stories from Secret

Origins #1 and Young Romance: A New 52 Valentine's Day Special #1.

NIGHTWING VOL. 1: BLÜDHAVEN (2025 EDITION)

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL and CHUCK DIXON

Pencils by SCOTT McDANIEL and GREG LAND

Inks by KARL STORY and MIKE SELLERS

Cover by SCOTT McDANIEL and KARL STORY

$24.99 US | 288 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-138-1

ON SALE 5/13/2025

Acclaimed comics creators Dennis O'Neil, Chuck Dixon, Scott McDaniel, and Greg Land chronicle

one of the defining chapters in the life of this legendary DC hero in Nightwing Vol. 1: Blüdhaven,

collecting the four-issue Nightwing miniseries and issues #1-8 of the original Nightwing series.

SUPERMAN – FINAL CRISIS:

LEGION OF THREE WORLDS:

THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ and SCOTT KOBLISH

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ and SCOTT KOBLISH

$39.99 US | 240 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-132-9

ON SALE 5/6/25

From Geoff Johns (Infinite Crisis, Green Lantern), George Pérez (Crisis on Infinite Earths,

Wonder Woman), and Scott Koblish (The Brave and the Bold, Deadpool) comes the greatest

conflict that Superman and the Legion of Super-Heroes have ever faced, featuring a cast

of hundreds in a battle royale for the ages. This deluxe edition collects Final Crisis: Legion

of Three Worlds #1-5 and features a brand-new introduction by Johns and an extensive

commentary section by Johns and Koblish.

INJUSTICE 2 OMNIBUS

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO, DANIEL SAMPERE, and others

Cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

$125.00 | 920 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-146-6

ON SALE 5/20/25

As old foes and new enemies collide, can Bruce Wayne preserve the

fragile peace for which so many heroes have sacrificed? Or is a new era of

injustice about to dawn? Collects the entire series in one massive volume,

featuring Injustice 2 #1-36 and Injustice 2 Annual #1-2!



WONDER WOMAN BY GREG RUCKA OMNIBUS

Written by GREG RUCKA

Art by J.G. JONES, DREW JOHNSON, and others

Cover by J.G. JONES

$125.00 | 1040 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-157-2

ON SALE 5/20/25

From princess to murderer, through tragedy and despair, the trials and tribulations

of Wonder Woman have just begun! Collects Action Comics #829, Adventures of

Superman #642, Blackest Night: Wonder Woman #1-3, Superman #219, The Flash #219,

Wonder Woman #195-226, and Wonder Woman: The Hiketeia with a brand-new

introduction by Rucka.

SUPERMAN: UP IN THE SKY:

THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by ANDY KUBERT

$34.99 US | 192 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-140-4

ON SALE 4/20/25

Award-winning writer Tom King (Batman, The Human Target) and acclaimed artist Andy

Kubert (Dark Knight III: The Master Race, Flashpoint) present a Superman story full of action,

heart, and self-reflection as only they can. This deluxe edition hardcover collects

the entire limited series and features an introduction by King, an exclusive new cover,

and an extended sketchbook section by Kubert.

100 BULLETS BOOK TWO (2025 EDITION)

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$39.99 US | 416 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-113-8

ON SALE 4/22/2025

How far would you go for revenge? If you were given a chance at deadly retribution

with a guarantee that the law could not touch you, would you take it?

This second of five volumes reprinting all 100 issues of writer Brian Azzarello and

artist Eduardo Risso's 100 Bullets collects issues #20-36 of their acclaimed Vertigo

series and includes Azzarello's original script for "The Mimic" from #20.

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES: THE CURSE

DELUXE EDITION

Written by PAUL LEVITZ and KEITH GIFFEN

Art and cover by KEITH GIFFEN, CURT SWAN, GEORGE TUSKA,

LARRY MAHLSTEDT, KURT SCHAFFENBERGER, DICK GIORDANO,

GEORGE PÉREZ, CARMINE INFANTINO, and more

$49.99 US | 544 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-150-3

ON SALE 5/20/2025

The almighty New God emerges in the 30th century with an ingenious plot to

finally conquer the universe in this Deluxe Edition hardcover of Paul Levitz and

Keith Giffen's timeless Legion of Super-Heroes epic!

The Legion of Super-Heroes: The Curse collects The Legion of Super-Heroes #297-

313 as well as annuals #2-3.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!