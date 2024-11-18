Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: phoenix, x-men

Phoenix #5 Preview: Jean Grey's Choices Get Fiery Consequences

In Phoenix #5, Jean Grey faces the fallout of her human choices as the Dark God Perrikus wreaks havoc. Can the Phoenix's cosmic power save the universe from destruction?

Article Summary Jean Grey's decisions unleash Perrikus in Phoenix #5, setting a fiery cosmic crisis in motion.

Phoenix #5 hits comic shelves on November 20th, packed with action from Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo.

Explore variants from Yasmine Putri, Miguel Mercado, Elizabeth Torque, Marguerite Sauvage, and Jan Bazaldua.

LIFE INCARNATE VERSUS ENERGY INFINITE! Jean Grey made a human choice, and it's come back to haunt her: The Dark God Perrikus has been freed from prison and set loose on a path of death and destruction. Now the PHOENIX must take action to protect her universe!

Phoenix #5

by Stephanie Phillips & Alessandro Miracolo, cover by Yasmine Putri

LIFE INCARNATE VERSUS ENERGY INFINITE! Jean Grey made a human choice, and it's come back to haunt her: The Dark God Perrikus has been freed from prison and set loose on a path of death and destruction. Now the PHOENIX must take action to protect her universe!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 20, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620959000511

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620959000516 – PHOENIX #5 MIGUEL MERCADO PHOENIX VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620959000521 – PHOENIX #5 MIGUEL MERCADO PHOENIX VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620959000531 – PHOENIX #5 ELIZABETH TORQUE THE THING! VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620959000541 – PHOENIX #5 MARGUERITE SAUVAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620959000551 – PHOENIX #5 JAN BAZALDUA STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

