Phoenix & Professor Are Taking X-Men Age Of Revelation Into XSpoilers Territory with Binary, Amazing X-Men and Laura Kinney: Sabretooth

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! And XSpoilers as well! This week sees four X-Men Age Of Revelation titles released, the X-Men Infinity comic featuring Illyana, and I'll be looking at that later. But we will also get Binary #3, Amazing X-Men #3 and Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3, concluding the titles but also setting a direction for how and when this event will conclude.

Previous instalments of X-Men Age Of Revelation had revealed the death of Jean Grey, with Carol Dancers taking over the Phoenix role as Binary. Well, in Binary #3, it looks as if Jean Grey will be taking back that role…

While the events of the Age Of Revelation, Book Of Revolution and Amazing X-Men, with a message sent from Bei to Apocalypse on the planet Mars/Arakko, courtesy of Professor Xavier, with a planned spy from Apocalypse taking down Fabian Cortez, and Laura Kinney: Sabretooth getting all up in Revelation's grill

…but jumping from Revelation to Apocalypse, it looks as if the plot demands will be answered in a rather Krakoan way, with the opening of a Krakoa gate from the red planet to the Revelation Territories of North America.

There is a battle between Apocalypse and Revelation coming, and now, at least, we know which planet it will play out on. Binary #3 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso, Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar and Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti, Elena Casagrande will be published on Wednesday. X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic #5 by Tim Seeley and Phillip Sevy is out now…

Binary #3 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso

SUPERNOVA! X YEARS LATER, Carol Danvers, bearing the heavy weight of the cosmic name BINARY and feeling the godlike power of the PHOENIX FORCE coursing through her body, now stands face to face with the enemy who has come to annihilate everything Carol holds dear! At her lowest ebb, will Carol manage to hold back the destruction, or will she go supernova… and take it all with her?!

Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar

ASSASSINATION PROCLAMATION! X YEARS LATER, against all odds and with heavy losses, the X-Men reach Philadelphia, the capital of the Revelation Territories. But this is deep enemy territory, and the much-reduced X-Men will require significant allies in order to realize their objective: the assassination of Revelation, made all the more crucial by his true scheme coming to light!

Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti, Elena Casagrande

RAID ON ARAKKO! X YEARS LATER, SABRETOOTH stalks ARAKKO, home of APOCALYPSE! Don't miss this key turning point in REVELATION's plan, as LAURA must choose between family and fealty…with deadly results.

X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic #5 by Tim Seeley and Phillip Sevy

Perdition Lost Part 2. When Magik's mission goes awry and leads to her untimely death, she wakes up as Illyana in a familiar place…Limbo! Will she be able to escape the place that tormented her youth, and will her demonic side get in the way?

