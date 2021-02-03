TOLDJA: Avengers #42 Reveals Thor's True Lineage (SPOILERS)

Today sees the publication of Avengers #42, the comic book series currently written by Jason Aaron. A comic book that has already made major changes to Marvel Comics history, creating the Avengers of One Million BC, giving us a future Old Man Phoenix Logan, bringing back the Star Brand in baby form, and establishing the Boy Thing as its nanny. It is also setting up Heroes Reborn in May, a world in which the Avengers never existed, after revealing that Mephisto was there at every stage of the Marvel Earth's four billion years, and well into the far future, manipulating major events – even the very existence of an Avengers team at many times in its history.

But as Bleeding Cool mentioned on Monday, there is a major change to Thor's history, that Jason Aaron has been setting up. Jason Aaron's run on Thor and Avengers has already established that Thor's father Odin was in a relationship with a former host of the Phoenix, a million years ago.

A love that blazed for millennia. Or at least a good few cosmic spurts. And even when it burnt to ashes, could be renewed in his heart at a moment's thought. That is what it is for a God to love the Phoenix.

And amidst all his wives, none burned like her.

In Avengers #42, the battle to find a new host for the Phoenix continues.

Sadly it's not going to be Shang Chi.

And one day it will be Logan as we know. Old Man Phoenix Logan in Thor's far, far future. But it's not going to be Wolverine right now either.

And Thor is definitely not a big fan of the Big red either. But why? What's really going on?

And Thor discovers that Phoenix is not only the past love of Odin, father of Thor. Which might have explained a lot about his feelings. But there's more.

The Phoenix Force is also the mother of Thor. And that is why Odin holds onto the memory of her so.

In the sixties, when Marvel first started publishing Thor comic books, it was established that Frigga – sometimes spelt Freya – was the wife of Odin, and Thor's mother. Based on both Frigg and Freyja of Norse mythology, she was played by Rene Russo in the Thor and Avengers movies. In the eighties, however, the comics revealed that Frigga was Thor's step-mother and that that Gaea, goddess of the Earth, was Thor's biological mother.

Recently in Empyre, Thor was able to draw on his biological mother's ability when fighting the Cotati. Was that all a dream as well?

And now? In Avengers #42, that's all been thrown out again, with Thor's mother revealed to be the Phoenix Force itself. You know, Thor was originally meant to have red hair and a red beard. Since Phoenix hosts are usually redheads, maybe it's time for him to stop with the bleach?

And if Jane Foster does become the new Phoenix as we speculated, that could be a little bit weird, right? Or is it weirder if it's Wolverine? Maybe Echo is the only acceptable choice. There's a preview of Avengers #42 right here.

