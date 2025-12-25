Pick Up, an Incel Murder Mystery Comic in AWA March 2026 Full Solicits

Posted in: AWA, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Felipe Cunha, Incel, Michael Coast

The story follows influencer Nick Nolan, who unwittingly captures a murder in the background of his video.

Pick Up offers a modern Hitchcockian twist, updating Rear Window themes for the influencer era.

AWA Studios, backed by the Murdoch family, faces slowed output despite a roster of acclaimed creators.

When he is not editing books for AWA or co-writing their comics with Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law, Kathryn Murdoch, Michael Coast is writing his own comics through AWA as well. And in AWA's full March 2026 solicits and solicitations, it's the only comic they are publishing for March 2026. Pick Up, an incel murder mystery one-shot. I'm not entirely sure it will keep all the lights on in their New York offices… but still. Thety also have something for Free Comic Book Day…

PICK UP (ONE SHOT) (MR)

(W) Michael Coast (A) Felipe Cunha (CA) CA/Alison Sampson

Nick Nolan is a rising star in the Influencer world. His audience: men desperately seeking advice on how to get a date. But when Nick inadvertently records the evidence of a murder in the background of one of his videos, he gets in over his head trying to untangle the mystery of what happened. Pick-Up is a sexy, Hitchcockian tale of obsession that updates Rear Window for the Influencer Age. $6.99 3/18/2026

FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 10 – AWA SNEAK PREVIEW (NET)

(W/A/CA) TBA

SOMETHING MAGICAL IS COMING… during this year's First Saturday in May event, AWA invites readers into the first glimpse of a bold new graphic novel from Eisner-winning creators. This free preview offers a first look at an upcoming project that will launch in 2026 — we're not ready to reveal everything just yet… but trust us, you'll want to be here when the secrets start to unravel. 5/2/2026

AWA Studios (Artists, Writers & Artisans) is an American independent comic book publisher founded in 2018 by industry veterans Axel Alonso (former Marvel Editor-in-Chief), Bill Jemas (former Marvel Publisher), and Jonathan F. Miller. Backed by significant investment (including from the Murdoch family's Lupa Systems), AWA aimed to blend creator-owned freedom with the potential for shared universes and multimedia adaptations, positioning itself as a creator-friendly alternative in a market dominated by Marvel and DC. Notable creators include J. Michael Straczynski, Garth Ennis, Frank Cho, Christa Faust, Mike Deodato Jr, Mark Russell, Ronda Rousey, Charlamagne Tha God, Denys Cowan, Bill Sienkiewicz and more. As of late 2025, AWA's output has slowed, leading to speculation about its future despite past acclaim and ambitious plans.

