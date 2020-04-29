Pick Up Your Comics With Your Pizza, And Stay Away Comic Book Day.

This Saturday would have been Free Comic Book Day. Last night Steve Geppi told us that it would be restaged in the autumn. The comic book store Collector's Paradise is planning something different dubbed, Stay Away Comic Book Day. In a message to readers, they state;

If you know our stores, you must know that FREE COMIC BOOK DAY is our favorite day of the year, and FREE COMIC BOOK MAY is our favorite month of the year. We go all out the whole month to entertain our customers and provide them with the best deals, creator signings and FREE Comics the whole month of May.

This year, FCBD's fate is uncertain. SDCC has been cancelled so FCBD may be cancelled or postponed, but we, along with a few other stores decided to put together a one day event appropriate for this Pandemic-filled world we live in.

FREE MARVEL POSTER WITH D'AMORES PIZZA PICK UP OF THAT DAY'S ORDER!

PERSONAL SHOPPING. Call us and we will walk around the store with us and shop. Buy Statues, Tshirts, Figures, Prints and Art by looking at them first.

SALES IN STORE:

– FREE MARVEL POSTER WITH PIZZA PICK UP!

– 50% OFF ALL SHELF COMICS FROM BEFORE SHUTDOWN

– 10% OFF ALL COMIC BOOK SUPPLIES

– 25% OFF ALL STATUES, FIGURES AND TOYS

– $10 T-SHIRTS

SALES ONLINE: Comicsandcards.net

– FREE SET of 3 Stickers with purchase of Aubrey Sitterson's NO ONE LEFT TO FIGHT TPB!

– 20% OFF + FREE SHIPPING on a $100+ order (CURATED and a few larger items do not qualify). with COUPON CODE: stayaway

OR

– 50% OFF + FREE SHIPPING on a $100+ order of Valiant Comics items with COUPON CODE: XORULES

OR

– 50% OFF + FREE SHIPPING on a $100+ order of Collector's Paradise EXCLUSIVE items with COUPON CODE: CP

FREE COMICS will be added to ANY order from our store or website on Saturday, May 2nd. These will be a combination of past years' FCBD books and other comics we have added, Marvel, DC, Image, Boom and other companies #1 issues we want you to try.

Nick and Ed will be at the store from 11-4, an extra day this week, to take your phone calls. We can then ship the items to you (Free Shipping with $40 minimum order of "easy to ship" items like graphic novels or tshirts, not statues, ok? :) or other super large items) OR you can pick them up any time after 4PM on Saturday at the D'Amores Pizza pick up location, and enjoy the Best Pizza in LA with a 20% coupon by mentioning our store, AND get a FREE MARVEL POSTER (random poster with that day's purchase only).

MORE UPDATES on Friday or Saturday Morning!

Save the Date and Stay Away!

Just to be clear, this is a virtual event– do not come to the store. We are not open to the public.