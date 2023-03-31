Pink Power Ranger Amy Jo Johnson Now Writes a Power Rangers Comic Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast member Amy Jo Johnson is writing a new Power Rangers series, to be published by Boom Studios.

Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast member Amy Jo Johnson, along with co-writer Matt Hotson are writing a brand new Power Rangers series, to be published by Boom Studios.

Amy Jo Johnson began her acting career as Kimberly Hart, the original Pink Power Ranger, and is now returning to Power Rangers in comic book form, after appearing in shows such as Susie Q, Perfect Body, Felicity, and Flashpoint, as well writing and directing short films, feature films, and recently directing The CW's Superman and Lois.

"It's been decades since I first put on the Pink Ranger suit, which started my career in the entertainment industry. I had no idea the impact this character would have on so many children. I was your friend, and you've supported my career through all its twists and turns, and now thirty years later, I'm honoured to have the opportunity to say thank you by writing this new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book series with Boom Studios as a love letter to all of you!" said Amy Jo Johnson. Co-writer Matt Hotson has worked as an assistant director on TV shows like Titans.

"There was never a universe in which BOOM! celebrated the monumental 30th anniversary of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers without Amy Jo Johnson. She has proven herself again and again as a strong storyteller with a compelling voice, and getting to bring her and Matt in to tell a new Power Rangers story is a full-circle moment for all of us here at BOOM! Studios." said Dafna Pleban, Power Rangers series editor.

This announcement has been made to help promote Boom Studios' Kickstarter for Power Rangers: A 30th Anniversary Comic Book Celebration, which has passed the $250,000 Stretch Goal mark in less than 24 hours unlocking a new series announcement. Indeed, it's currently over $450,000. The campaign offers fans the opportunity to complete their collections with three brand new, exclusive Deluxe Hardcovers spanning the first three decades of Power Rangers storytelling in comics–Power Rangers Archives Book One, Power Rangers Archives Book Two, and Power Rangers Lost Chronicles Book One. All three Deluxe Hardcovers are available individually or as a set, with or without slipcases, and in unsigned and signed limited edition sets packaged in an exclusive collectible box.