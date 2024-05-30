Posted in: Comics, Current News, Manga, Solicits | Tagged: dogs, kodansha, Pupposites attract

Dog Romance, Pupposites Attract, in Kodansha August 2024 Solicits

Puppy romance for manga readers with Pupposites Attract by Sei Kamiizumi and EDO leads Kodansha's August 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Puppy romance for manga readers with Pupposites Attract by Sei Kamiizumi and EDO leads Kodansha's August 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as their Vertical manga line. The love that dare not bark its name seems to be between a Pomeranian and a Rottweiler. An uptown girl meets a downtown m an, and that's just their dogs.

PUPPOSITES ATTRACT GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242271

(W) Sei Kamiizumi (A) EDO

A fluffy, feel-good romance manga for dog lovers! Chiharu enjoys every day with her sweetie of a Rottweiler, who probably weighs as much as she does. Meanwhile, Kiyotaka can't get enough of his fluffy Pomeranian, who barely comes up to his knees. When these two mismatched pairs chance upon each other at the park, they're like oil and water. But, after enough chance meetings, could this turn into an unlikely friendship, or something more? Chiharu's bold personality in a petite frame strikes a contrast in every way to her scaredy-cat Rottweiler Tsubu-chan-and the same could be said for the sturdy but shy Kiyotaka and his outgoing Pomeranian, Monjuro. Yet, for these inseparable pairs, their long walks together are the highlights of the day. One encounter leads to another, and before long, these two unusual duos find their feelings changing…

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

KUSUNOKIS FLUNKING HER HIGH SCHOOL GLOW UP GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242267

(W) Mitsuki Mii

Keisuke Shizuki might have been an outcast in middle school, but not anymore. The trauma of being rejected by his first crush left Shizuki with a phobia of pretty girls and the drive to remake himself and start high school fresh: new looks, new friends, new confidence. That is, as long as he avoids the cuties and anyone who knows anything about his past. Unfortunately for him, the prettiest girl at his new school just happens to be his former middle school classmate and another ex-outcast, Shizuka Kusunoki. Unlike Shizuki, Kusunoki still lacks the social skills to make the most of her new appearance-and she wants Shizuki's help. But helping Kusunoki will mean spending a lot of time around a beauty, and drawing some not-so-welcome attention…

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

AM I ACTUALLY THE STRONGEST GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242256

(W) Ai Takahashi, Sai Sumimori

To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing. But to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart-Hart to his new friends-must find his way through a dangerous world… but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

BLUE LOCK GN VOL 14

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242257

(W) Muneyuki Kaneshiro (A) Yusuke Nomura

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's mising? An absolute ace striker. The Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, so Blue Lock-a rigorous training ground for 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players-is created. To survive this battle royale, the last striker standing will have to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in his way!

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

BLUE PERIOD GN VOL 15

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242258

(W) Tsubasa Yamaguchi (A / CA) Tsubasa Yamaguchi

Yatora studies hard and gets good grades, and he parties hard, staying out late drinking and watching soccer with his friends. He checks all the boxes he needs to be the perfect high school student. But it all starts to feel empty, and he begins to wonder what part of his life expresses who he is… or even if he has a unique voice at all. Then he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst-and he's about to learn how savage, unforgiving, and exhilirating creating art can be!

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: 0

BLUE WOLVES OF MIBU GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242259

(W) Tsuyoshi Yasuda (A) Tsuyoshi Yasuda

The year is 1863. It is a turbulent time in Japan, as rising anxieties about the modernizing world coincide with the decline of the shogunate, and the possibility of civil war looms. Danger seems to lurk around every corner in Kyoto, and a cabal of well-hidden imperial loyalists is slaying the Shogun's supporters from the Aizu Clan. When the daimyo of Aizu contracts the Mibu Roshigumi to investigate and bring the killers to justice, it seems like the perfect opportunity for the cash-strapped group to find a powerful patron who will bring them under his wing. But how will they find an enemy hidden in plain sight, and what will the trio of boys from Kyoto-Nio, Hajime and Taro-be able to do against grown hit men?

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

FABLE OMNIBUS GN VOL 03 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242260

(W) Katsuhisa Minami (A) Katsuhisa Minami

The boogieman of the Japanese underworld known as "Fable" is taking a year off from killing for hire to lay low in Osaka, and it turns out this "normal life" thing is pretty fun. He's got a new friend (a parrot), and his neighbor Misaki has gotten him a new job, doodling childish cartoons for an hourly pittance at the small design company where she works. But as Misaki saves up money to open her shop, she gets tangled up in a sex work trap set by a local yakuza member. How far can Fable go to save her-without breaking the vow he made to his boss to avoid deadly force, even when someone totally deserves it? Omnibus edition includes volumes 5 and 6.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

FRAGRANT FLOWER BLOOMS WITH DIGNITY GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242261

(W) Saka Mikami (A) Saka Mikami

Chidori High is a boys' school that takes in the dregs of society with the lowest grades. Next door stands Kikyo Girls' High, where the wealthy, high-class families send their precious daughters. Chidori second-year Rintaro, who has a fierce face but a gentle heart, is helping at his family's patisserie when he meets a girl named Kaoruko. The two hit it off right away… but this blissful peace is quickly disturbed when Rintaro discovers that Kaoruko is actually a student at Kikyo. Worse, she doesn't seem to realize what a huge problem this really is! Will these two be able to forge a path for themselves, and sidestep the traps (metaphorical and literal) laid by their classmates?

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: 0

GAZING AT STAR NEXT DOOR GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242262

(W) Ammitsu (A) Ammitsu

Chiaki is a pretty normal teenage girl. Since they were kids, she's had a thing for her best friend Subaru-who's fast becoming the hottest young actor in Japan! With Subaru threatening to slip away, Chiaki has a decision to make: Will she finally take her shot, or give Subaru up to his adoring public?

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

GO GO LOSER RANGER GN VOL 11 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242263

(W) Negi Haruba (A / CA) Negi Haruba

Thirteen years ago, an evil army of mysterious alien monsters invaded the Earth, but the great protectors of mankind-the Divine Dragon Rangers-rose up to stop them! To this day, the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance as the fierce struggle continues to unfold! Or does it? In truth, the evil aliens were subjugated within the first year, and they've now become nothing more than clowns forced to act out their continuous defeat every week for the entertainment of the masses. But one of the aliens has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the strongest might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all from the inside!

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

I WAS REINCARNATED AS 7TH PRINCE GN VOL 13

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242264

(W) Kenkyo (A / CA) Yosuke Kokuzawa

In his previous life, Lloyd only wished to study magic, but his status as a commoner lead him to an unfortunate end. After being ruthlessly done in by the very magic he so desperately desired to master, Lloyd opens his eyes to an amazing new existence as the 7th prince of the Kingdom of Saloum. This time, he's been born with unmatched magical potential! With a new lease on life, and the resources to grasp his greatest dream in the palm of his hand, Lloyd sets out to finally achieve what he's always yearned for: study magic to his heart's content! There's only one small problem… he's barely 10 years old! How is anyone going to take him seriously like this?

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: 0

ICEBLADE SORCERER SHALL RULE WORLD GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242265

(W) Norihito Sasaki (A) Yoshinobu Yamada (CA) Norihito Sasaki

A commoner from the countryside, Ray White finds himself surrounded by the children of aristocrats at Arnold Academy of Magic. Fortunately, he quickly befriends the talented daughter of a noble house, a half-elf short on self-confidence, and a friendly musclehead. Together, the four take on their first practical test in the Kafka Forest. But hey, wait! How did a seemingly talentless commoner like Ray get into Arnold Academy in the first place…?

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

IN SPECTRE GN VOL 20

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242266

(W) Kyo Shirodaira (A / CA) Chasiba Katase

Both touched by spirits called yokai, Kotoko and Kuro have gained unique superhuman powers. But to gain her powers Kotoko has given up an eye and a leg, and Kuro's personal life is in shambles. So when Kotoko suggests they team up to deal with renegades from the spirit world, Kuro doesn't have many other choices, but Kotoko might just have a few ulterior motives…

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

NINA STARRY BRIDE GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242268

(W) RIKACHI (A / CA) RIKACHI

Nina had a rough start to life, orphaned and stealing to survive, only to be abducted for her unusual lapis lazuli eyes. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess… specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha, who had her same eyes. Despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight. Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits, but how much can she trust him? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another…?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

OGAMI SAN CANT KEEP IT IN GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242269

(W) Yu Yoshidamaru (A / CA) Yu Yoshidamaru

Ogami-san has been keeping a dirty little secret from her peers at school: Puberty has emptied her mind of everything but perverted fantasies! For the sake of leading an ordinary school life, she pulls out all the stops to keep her mental wild side under wraps. But when she literally reaches a hand out to Yaginuma-kun, a cute but mysterious boy in her class, her innermost thoughts just come spilling out! All she wants is to get to know him (and his body) better, but she can't do that without the risk of exposing her true self. What's a girl to do?

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: 0

PASS MONSTER MEAT MILADY GN VOL 05 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242270

(W) Chika Mizube, Kanata Hoshi (A) Peperon

Like any proper noble lady, one must have certain acquired tastes. For Melphiera Marchalrayd, she just happens to crave a rather exotic protein-monsters! But do not judge! Despite its bad reputation, monster meat can be used in exquisite cuisine and Melphiera is determined to change the kingdom's opinion of it! Unfortunately, since debuting in society, Melphiera has been struggling to find her perfect match… until she meets the fearless "Blood-Mad Duke" of Galbraith!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

QUALITY ASSURANCE IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242272

(W) Masamichi Sato

The once powerless NPC, Gaydle, was modified by Yamanaka, another King's Seeker like Haga, and received an incredibly powerful body. But the warriors of the mountains have had it with his barbarous ways. It doesn't take long for Haga and his party to be dragged into their deadly battle.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

RENT A GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 26 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242273

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A / CA) Reiji Miyajima

In today's Japan, "rental" services can deliver an afternoon with a "friend," a "parent," even a fake girlfriend! After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to "rent" an emotional connection, and his new "girlfriend," who's trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya's are intertwined in surprising ways! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, too…

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: 0

SAVING 80K GOLD IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242274

(W) FUNA (A) Keisuke Motoe

After growing up an orphan, Mitsuha has a healthy respect for money and a desire to live well-at least, until she dies after being pushed off a cliff. Waking up in a strange fantasy world, Mitsuha narrowly survives an encounter with a pack of wolves, then realizes she has the power to move between this world and the real one. A lesser person might embark on heroic adventures-but instead immediately recognizes the lucrative possibilities of her new situation, and heads out to buy an arsenal of modern weapons. Her goal: to acquire 80,000 gold, and the life of leisure she's always dreamed of!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

SEVEN DEADLY SINS FOUR KNIGHTS OF APOCALYPSE GN VOL 13

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242275

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A / CA) Nakaba Suzuki

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds… after all, it's his destiny!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

SHANGRI LA FRONTIER GN VOL 13

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242276

(W) Katarina (A / CA) Ryosuke Fuji

A fast-paced, irreverent adventure for fans of isekai and RPGs! High schooler Rakuro loves hunting down "trash games," but one day he decides to play a AAA VR game called Shangri-La Frontier instead. He creates a character with a bird head, skips the cutscenes and jumps right in-but what awaits him in this game is different from anything he's ever faced…

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

SKETCHY GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242277

(W) MAKIHIROCHI (A) MAKIHIROCHI

Ako's get-together with friends from high school comes to an uncomfortable end when Asuka, a former member of their group, announces on television that she was bullied in school. Looking back on one of her last conversations with Asuka, Ako wonders if her life truly means anything…

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

THAT TIME I REINCARNATED SLIME OMNIBUS GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242278

(W) Fuse (A) Mitz Vah, Taiki Kawakami

Mikami's middle age hasn't gone as he planned: He never found a girlfriend, he got stuck in a dead-end job, and he was abruptly stabbed to death in the street at 37. So when he wakes up in a new world straight out of a fantasy RPG, he's disappointed but not exactly surprised to find that he's facing down a dragon, not as a knight or a wizard but as a blind slime demon. But there are chances for even a slime to become a hero, and maybe even build a country where the rejects and outcasts can find a place to belong… Experience the isekai sensation that helped inspire the hit anime in a definitive, large-sized omnibus edition, including volumes 7-9.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: 0

TURNS OUT MY ONLINE FRIEND IS MY REAL LIFE BOSS GN VOL 02 (C

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242279

(W) Nmura (A) Nmura

Online, they're partners who have each other's back. Offline, they're boss and subordinate… and now lovers! It's been three months since the absolutely ordinary and plain office worker, Hashimoto, started going out with his boss, Shirase, and they're reaching their first-month anniversary of moving in together. After the miracle discovery that "his online friend turned out to be his real-life boss," Hashimoto and Shirase had quite the tumultuous start. But after a bunch of misunderstandings, the two are finally together… yet, their days are far from romantic when all they do are play video games and eat together! Getting worried, Hashimoto decides to try leveling up their relationship! But what do you do when your boyfriend's successful, older, and super hot?

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

TYING KNOT WITH AN AMAGAMI SISTER GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242280

(W) Marcey Naito (A) Marcey Naito

Atheist Uryu Kamihate just wants to get into medical school… but his foster father runs a shrine and expects him to marry one of the three priestesses! The buxom Yae, the diligent Yuna, and the sporty Asahi all have their charms… if they weren't miko! The Amagami Shrine is preparing to hold its annual festival, and the three sisters are all eagerly preparing! But when debtors come calling and the shrine faces bankruptcy, can an atheist and three shrine maidens set aside their differences long enough to weather the storm?

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: 0

WANDANCE GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242281

(W) Coffee (A) Coffee

It's almost time to pick the team for the Dance Arena contest, but Kabo finds his heart is elsewhere. He ruminates on a surprising suggestion from Iori, but even as Kabo tries to figure out what he really wants from dance, the qualifying round draws closer, and he might not have time to polish his routineif he realizes he'd like to be a part of it. Ichirin isn't the only school with their eye on this contest, eitherdancers from around the country are getting ready for a showdown that might just propel some of them to new heights!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

WIND BREAKER GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242282

(W) Satoru Nii (A) Satoru Nii

Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings-he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength-strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team-he just wants to fight his way to the top!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: 0

WISTORIA WAND & SWORD GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

JUN242283

(W) Fujino Omori (A / CA) Toshi Aoi

Thanks to the last-minute awakening of Will's mageblade, Regarden emerges bloodied but unbroken after the attack on the Terminalia. Yet victory is bittersweet, for Rosti made the ultimate sacrifice, and Will lacks enough credits to advance to the Tower. Only a miracle could keep his dream alive now as graduation day approaches…

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

BAKEMONOGATARI GN VOL 22

VERTICAL COMICS

JUN242401

(W) Nisioisin (A) Oh Great

One day, high-school student Koyomi Araragi catches a girl named Hitagi Senjougahara when she trips. But, much to his surprise, she doesn't weigh anything. At all. She says an encounter with a so-called "crab" took away all her weight… Monsters have been here since the beginning. Always. Everywhere.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: 0

DONT TOY WITH ME MISS NAGATORO GN VOL 17

VERTICAL COMICS

JUN242402

(W) Nanashi (A / CA) Nanashi

Nagatoro is a cute freshman in high school who loves to toy with her senior classmate (Senpai). Even though Nagatoro tricks Senpai, makes him cry, and teases him, the two of them are hardly ever apart. Do the two of them really like each other as friends? Or are they toying with the idea that they can be something more…?

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

KAINA OF GREAT SNOW SEA GN VOL 02 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JUN242403

(W) Tsutomu Nihei (A / CA) Itoe Takemoto

Kaina is the only youth in the last remaining village that clings to life on the Canopy, high above the surface of the world. When Liliha, a princess from the surface, makes her way to the Canopy, each realize that there is more to their world than they knew. Kaina agrees to help Liliha return to the Great Snow Sea far below, where her kingdom is imperiled by the rapacious neighboring kingdom of Bargia. The trip is arduous, and foes lie in wait at the end of their descent. With Liliha taken prisoner and her father the king too caught up in politics to rescue her, Kaina has no choice but to set off with only the young prince in tow, braving the dangers of the great snow sea to rescue Liliha from Bargia's clutches…

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

MEDAKA KUROIWA IS IMPERVIOUS TO MY CHARMS GN VOL 08

VERTICAL COMICS

JUN242404

(W) Ran Kuze (A) Ran Kuze

Mona Kawai is putting it all on the line to catch the eye of the only holdout in school: her first-ever crush, Medaka Kuroiwa. After fiercely battling through the first few rounds of the annual beauty pageant, she and her love rival Asahi square off in the final showdown. With nothing but a little paint between them and victory, who will win the chance to "confess" their feelings to Kuroiwa? And what could be making Tomo lose her usual composure?

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

MY LOVESICK LIFE AS A 90S OTAKU GN VOL 04

VERTICAL COMICS

JUN242405

(W) Nico Nicholson (A) Nico Nicholson

Otaku culture has finally become mainstream, and Megumi can't quite get used to it. Divorced, with a teen daughter, Megumi thinks fondly back to her days as an anime and manga otaku-in 1995. That year, she transferred to a new school and decided to start fresh by hiding her otaku interests. She found herself taken under the wing of a basketball ace named Masamune, who's got a kind heart and looks just like one of her favorite characters. Though Megumi catches a whiff of destiny in the air, she's crushed to learn that Masamune detests otaku…

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: 0

WELCOME TO DEMON SCHOOL IRUMA KUN GN VOL 09

VERTICAL COMICS

JUN242406

(W) Osamu Nishi

Iruma Suzuki has always been eager to please, even at the cost of his well-being. Worst yet, he's the son of two selfish parents who end up selling him to a demon. Thanks to their totally irresponsible actions, Iruma has found himself living in the Netherworld, where he must live and attend school as the grandson of an older demon. Luckily, his new, doting grandfather is there to help, but Iruma will have to figure out how to blend in with his demonic classmates or risk getting eaten. All he needs to do is subjugate rival classmates, summon familiars, and do other typical demon things while never revealing that he's human… Piece of cake, right?

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: 0

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!